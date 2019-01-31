Allergan: Should Saunders Be Fired?

Allergan underperformed the S&P 500 and an index of pharma companies over the past 5 years since Saunders has been CEO.

On April 30, 2018, I wrote up Allergan (AGN) as an exclusive for subscribers. This idea didn't work out so far. In late 2018, the stock started collapsing. After recovering some this year, it got wrecked after earnings yesterday. Prompting a reader to ask me and I paraphrase to keep it civil, "when will Brent Saunders get fired"?

With this article, I want to dive into some of the main fears around Allergan; Botox competition and Restasis competition. How I think about those fears. On a sidenote, I'll also touch on Saunders performance and whether he needs to go.

What's the problem

Allergan is facing competition on the neurotoxin front where it has a dominant market share through Botox. Botox is Allergan's most important cash cow product. At the same time, it is facing new competition as Restasis enters loss of exclusivity or LOE. Restasis is already in decline but this could really accelerate through this year and it can potentially take away $1.2 billion in annual revenue. As I've detailed in a prior write-up, this is very high margin revenue to boot which hurts even more. Segment margins are impressively above 70% and gross margins are even 95%. Only Botox is more important to Allergan's bottom line.

Why fears are overblown

Botox is used to combat a growing number of health problems including migraine. It is most famous for its ability to deal with wrinkles. Nearly half of Botox sales can be attributed to aesthetics. Botox for aesthetic purposes is growing 14% year-over-year which is faster than Botox for therapeutic purposes. If you are going to get your face injected with a neurotoxin, would you pick Botox or a no-name alternative? Botox derives a competitive advantage from its strong consumer-facing brand in this space.

There are neurotoxins that may work just as well and are cheaper. However, if you run a clinic and your personnel is trained in the application of Botox, most customers desire Botox, and there are significant costs associated to train up your personnel to apply other brands, it is unattractive to add lots of choices to your offerings. Even though there are alternatives, these competitive dynamics protect Botox.

Restasis is a more tricky problem and I do think the company is going to lose a lot of revenue there. The decline may not be as fast as anticipated which would be a win. But I believe this has been a known for some time now and the market more than priced in this dynamic.

To offset this and other LOEs, there are a few very interesting products that show promise. What really jumped out at me is the Vraylar growth. It is now a sizable contributor, but it is also still growing very rapidly. It has been approved only in 2015 which means there could still be lots of growth ahead and LOE is very far off. There's also the possibility the drug will win additional indications which are great because this doesn't require a lot of investment. Juvederm is growing slower but already at $322 million in quarterly sales and still at 17% revenue growth.

Did CEO Brent Saunders screw up?

Saunders has been CEO since 2014. Over the past five years, Allergan's share price didn't do great. Against the S&P 500, it underperformed 85%. But compared to a basket of pharmaceutical companies, it didn't do quite so bad. This wouldn't be a great look for any CEO, but there's more than just share price.

One of the few key decisions under Saunders has been to expunge the generics division to TEVA (TEVA). It didn't work out great for TEVA, although admittedly that could be chalked up to other causes. I think Saunders probably deserves some credit for this move.

He also cleaned up the balance sheet some. Debt to EBITDA is down. Sure, this may decrease total returns to shareholders but also serves to mitigate risks.

Meanwhile, FCF per share developed nicely.

Saunders managed to achieve FCF growth per share while significantly increasing R&D expenses. It increased very significantly in absolute terms but also increased 81% measured as a percentage of revenue.

It is too early to tell whether the investments in R&D will have been worth it. Trajectories of drug approval are infamous for the long road from research to therapy actually being delivered. One positive is nine key product launches in the next three years:

To summarize, if you ask me, it is a bit premature to fire Saunders. Allergan, at today's price, is available below 10x free cash flow and below 10x forward estimated earnings. Perhaps it was trading a bit rich five years ago.

But today, this is not a rich valuation for a pharmaceutical company with a line-up that is as strong as Allergan, including high growth rates and a substantial pipelines of products in development. If it isn't a buy, it's a hold for sure.

