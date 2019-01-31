British American Tobacco: Have An 'Asset' Mindset
by: Individual Trader
Summary
An investment in this stock today can be paid off from its dividends assuming all things remain equal.
Cash flows remain strong.
Neither the dividend nor debt should interrupt future cash flow strength here.
Many moons ago, I got caught with a piece of real-estate because I bought at the wrong time. Tony Robbins - the motivational speaker has a great line to this effect.
When you do the