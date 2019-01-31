A Rebuttal To The Bear Thesis On Amarin

Amarin is priced for significant increases in Vascepa sales in future years, so it will need to keep the sales momentum going there.

Amarin's projected cash position remains strong as savings from the end of REDUCE-IT and the Kowa co-promotion agreement offset much of the increased sales force costs.

REDUCE-IT's results have been compelling to doctors, with a 35% increase in weekly NRx already, largely before the impact of Amarin's expanded sales team is felt.

Vascepa was already a $225 million per year drug before the impact of REDUCE-IT's results, showing that there isn't a huge challenge in getting doctors to prescribe it.

The bear thesis on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) involves a belief that OTC fish/krill oil supplements are a cheaper viable alternative to Vascepa, and as a result, Amarin will have trouble getting doctors to prescribe Vascepa without a huge amount of effort. The bear thesis also involves additional dilution in the belief that the sales ramp up will be slow and that Amarin will rapidly burn cash due to the costs associated with the additional required sales effort.

However, I don't believe those points above will come true based on the evidence we have seen so far. Vascepa already became a $225 million per year drug before REDUCE-IT's results. Vascepa's significant sales levels before REDUCE-IT's results act as a contradiction to the idea that doctors will find Vascepa too much of a hassle to prescribe and that Vascepa is too costly. Those sales results were achieved without the very successful results from REDUCE-IT, which now is another major differentiation factor between Vascepa and non-clinically proven supplements.

REDUCE-IT showed that Vascepa reduced cardiovascular death and non-fatal strokes and heart attacks at statistically significant levels (26% RRR, p<0.001). These results have been well-received by doctors, resulting in a 35% increase in Vascepa's weekly NRx, even before the expanded sales team has much impact.

Market Awareness

Vascepa may have low current brand awareness among pharmacists. That is not all that surprising, given a look at the numbers, though.

Vascepa did around 150,000 TRx per month in November/December 2018. With approximately 67,000 pharmacies in America, this translates into around 2.2 TRx per pharmacy per month. There were reportedly 312,500 pharmacists in the US in 2016. With that number, the average pharmacist may be involved with around 0.5 Vascepa prescriptions per month. There are also around 4 billion prescriptions filled per year in the US, so Vascepa currently represents around 0.045% of total prescriptions (or approximately 1 in every 2,200).

Thus, you can probably find many pharmacists right now that can't recall knowing of Vascepa off the top of their heads. Despite this, Vascepa is already a $225 million per year drug (for 2018) and should gain significantly in brand awareness and sales with the expanded sales team and the positive REDUCE-IT results.

REDUCE-IT Results

It is true that REDUCE-IT did not show that Vascepa reduces all-cause mortality at a statistically significant level (13% RRR, p = 0.09). However, Vascepa has been shown to reduce cardiovascular death at a statistically significant level (20% RRR, p = 0.03) and has shown very strong results with the endpoint composite of cardiovascular death, nonfatal heart attack, and nonfatal stroke (26% RRR, p<0.001).

Source: Amarin

An opinion piece in the American Heart Association's Circulation journal argues that cardiovascular therapies should primarily be evaluated on their ability to make an impact on cause-specific morbidity and mortality, since there is too much noise involved when looking at all-cause mortality. Vascepa appears to be a success according to that criteria, and I believe that many potential Vascepa patients would welcome a drug that could reduce their chance of a heart attack, stroke and/or cardiovascular death by 26% even if the effect on all-cause mortality was not quite at a statistically significant level with REDUCE-IT.

The Circulation journal opinion piece also mentions that all-cause mortality is "too crude of a measure of either benefit or harm" and "that such an approach is bad science" that would have caused many beneficial interventions to be rejected and/or sometimes require massive studies. It would have been challenging for REDUCE-IT to demonstrate statistical significance for all-cause mortality reduction with 8,175 patients.

If REDUCE-IT was the size of the JUPITER study instead (17,802 patients), a 10% RRR would have probably been enough to achieve statistical significance for all-cause mortality.

Competition From Supplements

I do agree that there will still be a threat to Vascepa from supplements containing high amounts of EPA. The threat is that some potential Vascepa patients may be tempted to take the simplistic view that high levels of EPA are good, without considering the effect that items such as DHA levels and non-prescription grade quality can have on treatment results.

However, this has been an ongoing challenge for Vascepa, and now with REDUCE-IT, there is a major clinical study that shows the strong benefits from Amarin's prescription grade pure-EPA drug. It could well be that EPA/DHA mixtures can achieve good results as well, but there are no clinical studies to back that up. As I've mentioned earlier, even without the added differentiation of the REDUCE-IT study, Vascepa was already a $225 million per year drug. This differentiation will be a major selling point to evidence-based clinicians, although Amarin will probably need to hammer home the difference between prescription grade pure-EPA (backed by a clinical study) and OTC fish/krill oil supplements to the general public.

Increase In Prescriptions

Vascepa's weekly NRx numbers have already jumped around 35% compared to just before REDUCE-IT's top-line results were announced. This comes before most of the impact of Amarin's expanded sales force can be felt.

An increase of 35% in NRx translates into around an additional $19 million in quarterly revenue by itself (compared to Q3 2018 and without adjusting for the impact on absolute wholesaler inventory levels) once the eventual effect on TRx is also included.

This incremental increase alone is significantly greater than the total sales for various drugs (such as $11.1 million for TRULANCE in Q3 2018 and $13.3 million for GOCOVRI in Q4 2018) that have been cited as having challenges ramping up sales.

Amarin has been able to ramp up Vascepa sales reasonably well even without the benefit of REDUCE-IT's results and should be able to make much greater progress with REDUCE-IT's results, as shown by the major increase in NRx already.

The Dilution Issue

I don't see further dilution as an issue for the moment either. Although Amarin is incurring significant additional costs for its expanded sales force, it is also saving some money from the end of its Kowa co-promotion agreement (with the co-promotion fee being equal to 18.5% of Vascepa's gross margins for 2018). As well, R&D costs are expected to decline significantly now that REDUCE-IT has been completed.

Amarin may have more cash needs if it eventually decides to do a large direct-to-consumer marketing campaign, but for now, I project that it should have $150+ million in cash on hand at the end of 2019 if it meets its $350 million revenue target.

Conclusion

I don't view most of the points raised in the bear case argument on Amarin as being all that compelling at this point. REDUCE-IT demonstrated Vascepa's ability a strong reduction in cardiovascular death and non-fatal strokes and heart attacks. That impact on cause-specific mortality and morbidity is enough for most cardiologists and other doctors to view Vascepa favorably even if a larger study would be needed to demonstrate a statistically significant effect on all-cause mortality.

Vascepa already became a $225 million per year drug without the massive benefit of the REDUCE-IT study as a selling point to further differentiate it from non-clinically proven supplements. I expect Vascepa sales to rapidly increase in the future, and already weekly NRx is up 35% without much impact from Amarin's expanded sales force.

That being said, it is true that Amarin's share price is already pricing in a significant increase in Vascepa sales (to probably over $1.2 billion at its peak for a $16 to $17 share price). Amarin will need to demonstrate that it can effectively leverage REDUCE-IT's results into sales and continue to highlight the differences between Vascepa and non-clinically proven supplements.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.