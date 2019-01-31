Will the Fed include corporate bonds in the next round of QE like the ECB?

Net debt to EBITDA has been rising this economic cycle, something uncommon during economic expansions.

Corporate debt as a percentage of GDP is at an all time high.

This Is One Of Today's Bubbles

Starting in early November, corporate debt and the issues associated with the BBB-rated area most specifically, became a risk that spooked investors for a short period of time, augmenting the fear and panic that came with the brutal Q4 equity market sell-off.

While the issue of corporate debt and the risk of "fallen angels" has been all but removed from the front page, the risks still remain.

Back in November, I wrote a quick note on corporate credit, which you can find here, citing an informative interview that Bruce Richards of Marathon gave to Bloomberg TV in which he discussed the massive risks associated with the BBB-rated area of the credit spectrum.

In that interview, Richards said that in December of 2007, the start of the last recession, there was $760 billion in BBB-rated corporate bonds. Thanks to zero interest rate policy (ZIRP), corporations have been able to binge on debt, increase the value of BBB-rated corporate bonds to an unprecedented $3.1 trillion; a staggering 400% increase in this economic cycle alone.

Following up, Richards claims that, once again, the rating agencies are asleep at the wheel. Based on the research done at his firm, Marathon, a hedge fund focused on opportunistic investments in fixed income, of the $3.1 trillion in BBB-rated debt, roughly $1 trillion should be rated BB or lower; junk status. Most BB rated corporates have a debt to EBITDA ratio (leverage ratio) of 3.2. Some investment grade, BBB-rated debt, has a leverage ratio of more than 4.

Furthermore, Richards cites his firms' analysis that during the past several economic cycles, during a recession, anywhere from 9% to 17% of BBB-rated debt falls into junk bond territory; "fallen angels." This analysis suggests that anywhere from $275 billion to $525 billion of BBB-rated debt will move into the junk bond space, an area of the market with limited liquidity.

Every economic cycle has a different flashpoint when the eventual recession occurs. The last cycle was residential real estate and this cycle may have several issues, one of them most certainly being corporate debt.

I am not saying there is a recession in the data, there is not, but when the cycle turns, investors should be looking at the next flashpoint, not focused on the last one.

The ratio of corporate debt to GDP is at an all-time high. This is more troubling than it seems as this ratio typically increases during a recession as GDP, the denominator, starts to fall. Corporate debt has the potential to cause market dislocations when the cycle starts to turn more aggressively. As a result of zero interest rate policy and cheap money, the corporate debt binge has hit its limits.

Total Corporate Credit To GDP:

Source: BIS, EPB Macro Research

The reason why this area of the market is clearly one of the major bubbles of today can be highlighted by this key chart brought to us by Morgan Stanley. The chart below shows the ratio of median net debt to EBITA for investment grade issuers.

This chart shows a major issue.

Typically, during an economic expansion, this ratio falls towards the lows of the cycle as EBITDA growth accelerates. This trend can be seen in both the 1990s economic cycle and the early 2000s economic cycle. As growth accelerates, net debt to EBITDA falls. During a recession, this ratio spikes towards the highs of the cycle as EBITDA falls dramatically.

This cycle has been different, however.

As a result of an unprecedented debt binge and very weak EBITDA growth associated with a corresponding weak economic expansion, net debt to EBITDA has skyrocketed during the economic expansion and now sits at the highest level of this cycle, a time in which we just rolled off-peak growth.

This begs the question as to what happens with this ratio when the eventual recession does occur and EBITDA gets slashed in half?

A major problem lies in the corporate debt space with tremendous leverage and more specifically, increasing leverage during an expansion.

Investment Grade Median Net Debt To EBITDA:

Source: Morgan Stanley

While I caution the use of credit ETFs as it relates to closely tracking underlying credit conditions, let's take a look at one of the most popular investment grade ETFs, the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD).

LQD has nearly 50% exposure to the BBB-rated area, the part of the credit spectrum most warned about and feared over a rapid increase in "fallen angels," a bond that was given an investment-grade rating but has since been reduced to junk bond status due to the weakening financial condition of the issuer.

There are investment grade ETFs that have a higher exposure to BBB-rated debt, but LQD is among the most liquid and popular.

LQD ETF Credit Quality Exposure:

Source: YCharts

With nearly 90% exposure in the Americas, to the extent possible with an ETF, LQD has plenty of exposure to the corporate debt problem in the United States.

LQD ETF Region Exposure:

Source: YCharts

Most of the exposure for LQD is centered around the belly of the curve in terms of maturity, with roughly 60% of the holdings carrying a maturity of 3-10 years. The effective duration of LQD is 8.2 and can be most closely compared to iShares Treasury ETF (IEF) which carries an effective duration of 7.4.

LQD ETF Bond Maturity Exposure:

Source: YCharts

Looking at the credit risk that the market is currently pricing in, or the spread above Treasury rates, shows that while the spread has increased, the risk remains relatively low compared to history. There has been a meaningful move in spreads but still not even to the level of the last economic slowdown of 2015-2016. Are investors underpricing this risk?

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Looking at a shorter-term chart shows the move off the low in February of 2018 more clearly as well as the sharp move from a spread of 1.41% to 1.81% that started in October.

While the equity market (SPY) has rallied more than 14% since the Christmas Eve low, spreads have come down but not nearly as much as the equity market has bounced.

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Looking at just the spreads misses part of the issue, however. At EPB Macro Research, something that has been discussed with members is not just the spreads of corporate bonds, which we track weekly, but also the nominal yield associated with corporate bonds. Spreads can represent the risk above Treasuries but the yield on corporate bonds is what companies have to pay in order to roll over existing debt or take on new debt.

While spreads are no where near the highest level of this economic cycle, the nominal yield for BBB-rated corporate bonds is close to the highest since 2011 which is going to severely hinder the addition of new debt and therefore dramatically slow the use of debt to fund buybacks and other functions that have been deemed positive for the equity market at the expense of the health and leverage of the company.

BBB-Rated Effective Yield:

Source: BofA, EPB Macro Research

Over the past one year, Treasuries have outperformed LQD but in recent weeks, as the equity market has bounced, risk appetite is back and LQD is outperforming on a relative basis, evident by spreads compressing in the charts above.

LQD Vs. IEF Performance:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

This is not a call to go out and short LQD or corporate bond ETFs but merely a warning as to one of the next likely flashpoints to be aware of when the cycle starts to turn more aggressively.

As Bruce Richards said, nothing other than a traditional economic slowdown and higher interest rates could start the process of downgrades in the BBB-rated space, sending once investment grade companies into junk status.

As far as the economic cycle is concerned, something monitored on a daily basis at EPB Macro Research, a recession is not in the data yet but the leading indicators have definitively rolled over and continue to point lower.

As the leading economic indicators continue to drop, the risk of a more pronounced economic slowdown rises and corporate credit, specifically BBB-rated credit may move right back to the front page as it was just a few short months ago.

In the next downturn, will the Fed move in the direction of the ECB and backstop corporate bonds by including them in QE?

