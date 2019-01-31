QTS Realty Trust: Turn Of The Tide?
About: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS)
by: Martin Kollmorgen, CFA
Summary
QTS Realty Trust (QTS) reports earnings on Feb 25th after the close.
Consensus is estimating $480m in 2019 sales and $254m in EBITDA.
Based on 2018 sales data and existing backlog, consensus estimates are very conservative.
A strong 4Q report could move consensus estimates for 2019 up meaningfully, reversing a year-long trend of downward revisions.
Professional sell-side analysts have a difficult job. They are paid to estimate earnings for companies that often have a myriad of moving parts in an ever-changing economy. The best analysts can set aside their emotions