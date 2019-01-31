Tesla: Q4 Validates The Bull Thesis

Three quarters of total Model 3 sales in the quarter came from new customers, with only a quarter coming from backlog depletion.

Despite this, I'm more optimistic that the most relevant risk to the Tesla bull thesis, finite demand, is being alleviated.

Tesla's Q4 delivery update has been frowned upon by investors, with deliveries coming under pressure and prices coming down by $2,000.

Tesla's Q4 Update

Every quarter, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) updates its investors on total unit sales and production of their Model S, Model X, and Model 3 vehicles.

90,700 Q4 deliveries (63,150 M3, 13,500 MS, and 14,050 MX)

61,394 M3s produced (almost 5,300/week assuming 12 weeks/quarter).

Total 2018 deliveries of 245,240 vehicles (99,394 S/X, 145,846 M3s)

They also announced that they were cutting prices on all of their models by $2,000. The Q4 deliveries came in below consensus estimates, but the miss was minimal. And yet, the market is printing Tesla shares much lower now than their recent highs achieved on Dec. 13. The stock is now down more than 24% off the high.

With regard to the financial results Tesla delivered, the company generated another profit, with higher than expected revenues and $910 million in free cash flow. This made for another strong quarter from Tesla.

In my opinion, the sell-off is overdone and represents a buying opportunity in Tesla shares.

Tesla's Biggest Risk Is Being Alleviated

The most covered aspect of the Q4 letter was the fact that Tesla was cutting prices by $2K across the board. The reasoning behind Tesla's recent price cut was that the phase-out of the $7,500 tax credit finally hit. The $7,500 federal tax credit was halved from $7,500 to $3,750 effective Jan. 1. Thus, Tesla cars now are $3,750 more expensive after the halving of the credit. Tesla aimed to "soften the blow" to consumers by lowering prices across the board by $2,000, making Teslas only $1,750 more expensive, rather than $3,750.

It was this factor along with slightly lower than expected unit sales that led Tesla shares to sell off.

However, the biggest concern that Tesla bears were voicing regarded the supply side of the supply/demand equation.

For the longest time, Tesla's problems stemmed from their inability to produce the Model 3 vehicle at scale for its 455K reservations.

(source: Teslarati)

The challenge Tesla faced was its ability to overcome production bottlenecks, keeping a strong balance between automation and human labor, increasing gross margins, and lowering production volatility.

Tesla was frequently called out and correctly so by skeptics for its inability to meet production goals that management had set out.

Then again, Mr. Musk makes a great counterargument to this point. They are the first company to attempt manufacturing a fully electric vehicle at enormous scale. Tesla was manufacturing the first major mass market car with the Model 3 and faced roadblocks (no pun intended) and challenges with Model 3 production.

Yet, Tesla seems to have "worked out the kinks" with Model 3 production. In Q2, Tesla finally surpassed 5,000 Model 3s per week, a feat that they continue to sustain through to Q4.

(source: Bloomberg)

This chart comes from Bloomberg's Model 3 tracker. It has proven to be very accurate over the last few quarters. Tesla is delivering sustainable production, the key factor in Tesla's ability to generate a profit in Q3.

The question now turns to the demand for the Model 3:

Demand Improved In Q4

While bears are focused on the price cut in Tesla vehicles, and the potential for this price cut to signal weakening demand overall, I would like to bring light to an overlooked line in the Q4 production release.

More than three quarters of Model 3 orders in Q4 came from new customers, rather than reservation holders.

75%-plus of total Model 3 sales came from new orders rather than backlog depletion. While this confirms that Tesla's backlog for higher priced Model 3 variants is coming under pressure, 47K+ Model 3 sales came from new customers. The bear argument has been, since the Q3 profit, that Tesla's profitability stint would be brief before being overwhelmed by losses and cash burn once again. Why is this? Because Tesla had a finite backlog of orders, or so the logic goes.

The popular belief is that Tesla has worked through its backlog of high-priced versions of the Model 3 and will likely face a demand cliff headed into Q1. Yet, Tesla sold 47K+ (emphasis on plus) high-priced variants in North America alone, signaling that demand for the Model 3 could be recurring. That being said, some of these sales might have been rushed in anticipation of the expiration of the lucrative $7,500 tax credit. Thus, the bears claim that we will see a plunge in deliveries in the first quarter.

Fundamentally though, Tesla has multiple levers it can pull to extract higher demand for the Model 3:

The beginning of Model 3 leasing

International expansion

Introduction of lower priced variants

Marketing

Back in June of last year, Musk tweeted out the following:

(source: Electrek)

He said that Tesla won't offer Model 3 leasing for another six to nine months. That was in June. So right around now, or maybe a few months from now, Tesla should be able to begin leasing the Model 3. That being said, Musk also mentioned that leasing negatively affects Tesla's cash flow. And with Tesla's lack of cash flow being one of the talking points of the major Tesla shorts, we might not see an introduction of leasing until later on in the year.

The more meaningful impact on Tesla's Model 3 sales is their ability to expand internationally, basically Europe and China.

In Europe, subsidies for electric cars, particularly in countries like Norway, are not going away any time soon. EVs have much larger market penetration than in the US. In October of 2018, total EV sales were up over 24% on a year-over-year basis. Markets like Norway and The Netherlands have been important in Tesla's unit sales growth. To this point, Tesla has only shipped the Model S and X. Introduction of the Model 3 in Europe, particularly in Norway and The Netherlands, where EV subsidies are nearly abundant should see the strongest results from the Model 3. Now there are reports coming out that Tesla has 14,000 reservations for the Model 3 within Europe.

(source: Electrek)

Some of these orders are from people that placed reservations years ago for the Model 3. While this may seem small initially, there's another report that Tesla is going to begin selling 3,000-plus Model 3s per week starting in February according the port handling company that's set to receive the vehicles in Belgium. This is very good news. Considering the fact that Tesla is selling more than 4K/week in the US of high-priced variants, the question will again move to Tesla's ability to supply cars to high demand, rather than Tesla's overall demand. Model 3 demand should really take off when Tesla opens up test drives in Europe. After all, consumer demand should further improve after consumers get to touch, feel, and drive the Model 3. Nothing is better than experiencing the product.

The next key area that Tesla can generate higher demand is from the introduction and sales of lower-priced variants of the Model 3. Specifically, I'm referring to the much talked about $35,000 Model 3. Tesla has intentionally held back assembly of the standard range Model 3. Why? Not because it is so much more difficult to build, but because they haven't found a way to make it profitably.

According to one internal email, Elon Musk has said that the assembly of the $35,000 Model 3 costs as much as $38,000, a margin of ~-8.5%. Also found in the email, Musk says that the car is made up of ~10,000 unique parts and processes. The big cost comes from Tesla's ability to assemble their batteries at lower prices. As Tesla continues to find efficiencies in assembly, and finds ways to lower this battery costs, they will be able to improve margins and begin production of the $35K Model 3 that hundreds of thousands are waiting for.

The question is, how long will it take for Tesla to achieve this profit threshold on the base Model 3? Personally, I'm expecting Tesla to begin assembly of the standard range Model 3 sometime in Q3. This is subject to change however if Tesla is able to lower costs more vigorously (production begins earlier) or if battery costs don't fall enough to begin assembly (production begins later). Eventually, Tesla will need to begin selling the base Model 3 if they want to continue their current high rate of revenue growth.

The last thing Tesla can do to boost demand is begin formal marketing of their products. The only real thing that Tesla uses to market its products is through Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). And even then, Tesla doesn't push marketing on its Twitter page. For the most part, Tesla uses Twitter to show consumers nifty tricks within the car and features within the car and how they are used.

If Tesla begins a marketing ramp, while it would be cost intensive in the short term, it could boost brand awareness in a time where Tesla is removing their much loved referral program. Again, the marketing program doesn't have to be large, but it could be impactful enough to drive higher sales.

While many other automakers continuously spend billions of dollars on TV ads, Tesla is yet to spend a penny. An introduction of formal marketing, while costly, to create help demand over the long haul.

The $35K Model 3 Is The Key To The Story

One of the key talking points of the Tesla short sellers is Tesla's inability to mass produce its $35,000 standard range vehicle. This was the vehicle marketed at the launch of the Model 3. As a matter of fact, Musk said that the car could be as cheap as $27,500 with the $7,500 tax credit. Well now, the credit has been halved and the $35K Model 3 is still no where to be seen. This begs the question: Is the $35K Model 3 vaporware or just coming later than hoped for?

(source: TheVerge)

Unlike some skeptics, I believe the $35K Model 3 is coming. It is just a question of when. Tesla first announced the Model 3 all the way back in 2016. Now we are in the first half of 2019 and that standard range Model 3 remains a no-show. Back in May, Musk tweeted out that the standard range Model 3 would begin mass production in 3-6 months. That would imply any time between late August and late December.

(source: Elon Musk Twitter Page)

Then, in Musk's 60 Minutes interview in December he said that Tesla was 5-6 months away from producing the $35K model. That implies production doesn't start until May or June Q2.

Until then, questions about Model 3 demand will persist. For Q1, the question, in my opinion, is about timing. The general belief is, Tesla's backlog, which has been limited to North America and higher-priced Model 3 variants, is running thin. Tesla did deliver ~145K Model 3s in 2018, all of them being well above the $35K original price tag. Tesla's backlog is running thin, so the question (in the short-term) turns to their ability to get the $35K Model 3 out the door, and their ability to quickly expand internationally.

I estimate that ~222K reservations exist for the standard range Model 3. The problem is, we don't know if Tesla can generate high levels of gross margins. As I mentioned earlier, Musk estimates that it costs $38,000 to assemble the $35,000 car. Tesla is not intentionally holding back production. They are constrained by their margins.

The thing is though, who is to say that the ASP on the standard range model is $35K? The standard range would start at $35K, but custom features like paint, wheels, autopilot, and the interior have potential to make the car as much as $10,000 more expensive. It would be naive to expect that all the $35K reservation holders would order the bare bones version of the car.

Paint Wheels Interior Autopilot $1,500-$2,000 more expensive $1,500 more expensive $1,000 more expensive $5,000 more expensive

The $2,000 more expensive is only for the color red. Outside of the red paint job, all the other colors cost only an additional $1,500. Assuming the majority of the reservation holders of the $35K want to customize their vehicles, they will buy a specific paint job. Whether it be the dark silver, blue, or white, customers will pay $1,500 extra on custom features.

With the wheels, Tesla offers two main variants, the standard aero wheels and the 19-inch sport wheels. The aero wheels are standard, and are more likely for $35K buyers to stick with. After all, somebody who's buying a Model 3 is less likely to spend $1,500 extra on wheels that don't improve day-to-day function in a drastic manner.

The interior option might or might not be extremely compelling, depending on the customer's individual taste in interior. To be conservative, I leave the $1,000 option out of my expectations for the ASP.

Finally, the I believe the Autopilot feature will be purchased by the vast majority of reservation holders. While it does cost $5,000 for Autopilot, the majority of drivers have probably never seen a semi-autonomous driving system like Autopilot, and will be excited to use it. In addition, Tesla seems to have stopped production of vehicles lacking some form of Autopilot hardware. Tesla is moving customers toward their Autopilot feature, and I would expect customers to continue spending the $5K on the Autopilot feature.

This brings me to a total price of $44,000. According to Musk, the current assembly cost is just $38,000. This brings us to a gross margin of 13.6%. That being said, this assumes that 100% of customers reserve the Autopilot feature. If we completely exclude this feature from Tesla's overall ASP mix, but include everything else, the ASP is $39K.

All in all I'm expecting the standard range's ASP to be closer to $40K. This utilizes a $1,500 for paint, $500 for performance wheels (as performance wheels used in one-third of sales), $300 for interior (interior bought in 30% of sales), and $3,000 autopilot (autopilot bought in 60% of sales). This brings me to an adjusted ASP of $40,300, ~$40K.

If we assume a $40K ASP, Tesla's gross margin right now (using a $38K COGS) is 5%.

As Tesla scales manufacturing of the standard range model, they will undoubtedly find efficiencies in production. Manufacturing efficiencies allow for Tesla to reduce its workforce, lower assembly costs, and cut un-needed parts of the vehicle out.

This isn't out of the realm of possibility either. Auto industry expert Sandy Munro said the following:

That car is so over designed (refering to the Model 3). It isn't even funny.

If the car is over-designed, then there are many components of the Model 3 that are useless, and could be cut from the vehicle if the company somewhat redesigns it. This alone could lead to cost efficiencies that further help the standard range Model 3's margins.

Secondly, battery prices are plunging on a kWh basis, with prices expected to near $100 by 2020, and $60 by 2023. Lower battery prices, and less cobalt within the vehicle will lead to lower assembly costs, thus allowing for higher margins.

Tesla's Long-Term: Cash Generative + Scale + Innovation = Much Higher Share Price

Tesla has many things going for it over the long haul. The three named above are only a few of these things, but I believe they are three of the most important aspects of the long-term story at Tesla.

The first is Tesla's ability to hit profitability and cash flow positive. While I will concede that we should get declining profits over the next few quarters, there's no doubt that the profitability story is headed in the right direction.

Tesla has a series of debt obligations that have been discussed frequently in the financial media. The first one comes in March, with $920 million in convertibles coming due. This $920 million could be neglected if the stock returns to $360. Right now though, Tesla has $3.7 billion in cash, with the company generating $910 million free cash flow in Q4. In 2019 as a whole, Tesla has two major debt repayments totaling ~$1.5 billion. The real question pertains to Tesla's ability to pay off this debt in an efficient manner. Many bears believe Tesla needs yet another capital raise this year, and that would spell trouble for the stock. This may be true, but Tesla has more than enough cash to pay off its current debt load while maintaining solvency.

Secondly, Tesla is just beginning to reach scale with regard to production.

With Tesla's two main auto assembly plants, the Gigafactory and the Fremont Factory, there is still more room to grow capacity. The Gigafactory, according to Musk, is only 30% complete. Meanwhile the Fremont factory, when operated under NUMMI, assembled 500K cars annually. That is about double Tesla's 2018 total production.

(source: Tesla Gigafactory)

(source: Tesla Factory)

Tesla still has plenty of potential to ramp to capacity and become an even larger, mass market automaker. The most exciting part about this is the fact that only 30% of the Gigafactory is used. Tesla will most likely ramp production of batteries in the other 70%, but they can allocate a lot of space to auto products like the Model 3. Even after Tesla reaches max capacity in Fremont, they will have much more capacity left at the Gigafactory.

Not to mention, Tesla is beginning construction of yet another Gigafactory in China. This factory allows Tesla to bypass a lot of the territories without having to create a VIE in China to sell products. Tesla is one of the few companies that has been able to navigate China so successfully as a standalone brand. Gigafactory 3 in China will offer yet another increase in capacity, but, more importantly, allows Tesla to address the Chinese market directly, instead of shipping vehicles from the US.

If Tesla does decide to export products from the Chinese factory to western markets, they will be able to mark lower costs. As the current presidential administration has made very clear, there are many companies, not just auto companies, that are outsourcing jobs overseas for lower costs. While it may be unpatriotic, if Tesla made a similar move, they would be able to further lower costs and improve margins.

Tesla won't just stop with a couple Gigafactories though. We should expect them to continue expanding as their product lineup expands. This brings me to my point on Tesla's innovation.

Future products like the Model Y, Tesla semi, and potentially a pickup truck could all boost sales far beyond my personal targets.

(source: Electrek)

Back when Tesla sold only the S and X, one could've argued that Tesla was trading at a premium. After all, it only sold two premium vehicles, and didn't have the scale to support a valuation in the tens of billions. Along comes the innovative side of Tesla with the Model 3, and the company is generating billions more in revenue, finally justifying its "absurd" valuation. Tesla's future innovation, the innovation that some argue other automakers don't have, allows Tesla to command such a high multiple.

The Model Y is set to attack an even larger market than the Model 3 did, with potential demand being over 500K vehicles annually. The semi truck is set to electrify the semi truck business. And a pickup truck, if proven more effective than ICE pickups, could further the Tesla bull thesis.

All of this innovation requires capital, and lots of it. If Tesla is going to leap into all these different product categories, they will most likely need to raise capital. After all, the auto business is a capital intensive one at that. That being said, Tesla's future innovation is a key reason to believe in the company's long-term future.

How Does Tesla Get There?

While I believe Tesla will reach serious scale, they need a path to get to there. Whether it be EVs or traditional automakers, the auto business is a capital intensive one. If Tesla wants to become a mass market car company, it will take capital, and lots of it. In Q4, Tesla generated $910 million in free cash flow, on top of $831 million in Q3. The company seems to have turned cash generative at a critical time in their history, where the company is trying to create a lineup of mass market EVs. Products like the Model Y, semi, and pickup truck won't appear out of thin air. They take time and money. Tesla as of Q4 has $3.7 billion in cash.

While this cash pile seems large, the company has lots of debt (more on that later) with much of it coming due soon. The question is, does the company have the cash to create these new products and scale them? Right now, they do not. It may take more capital raises (whether it be via equity or debt) for Tesla to begin selling more of these new models.

Will capital raises be a problem for shareholders? While one may say (and rationally so) that capital raises with hurt shareholder loyalty, I beg to differ. Ever since the IPO, Tesla (in my opinion) has been riding product launch to product launch, working out the profits and business details later. Meanwhile, shareholders have been happy to throw money Tesla's way. After all, shareholders have been investing in management's vision for a grand disruption of the transportation business. Who's to say that existing shareholders, particularly the big ones, are not going to pitch in? Heck, there are even bulls on Tesla with price targets as high as $4,000.

All in all, we shouldn't expect Tesla to be a permanently self-funding business. Eventually, I believe the company will raise capital to fund growth, something they have done really since their IPO.

No Company Exists Without Risks - Tesla Is No Exception

Tesla has a fair amount of risk in the stock and in the business model itself. Tesla, in my view, has an above average risk profile. The bears, particularly on Seeking Alpha, are vocal about their views on Tesla's risk profile.

The most relevant short-term issues with Tesla are the following:

China

Demand air-pocket

Debt repayment

While I'm sure the bears believe that there are many points I'm neglecting, these three are the only major ones.

With China, we should anticipate short-term demand struggles. Why? Two factors: Competition and a weakening macro climate.

On the first note, the EV ecosystem is far more competitive in China than it is the US. Established Chinese auto firms are firmly investing in electric vehicles, while smaller companies like NIO (NYSE:NIO) are literally built around nothing but the EV. Tesla faces tough competition in China. Let's just take NIO's new ES6 vehicle for example.

(source: CNET)

The most expensive ES6 starts at ~$65K, while the base Model X starts at ~$142K. The most expensive ES6 features a range of 317 miles, whereas the Model X with the most range features just 289 miles of range. Basically, the ES6 costs 54% less than the base Model X, for 28 miles more range. Couple this with the potential brand loyalty toward Chinese companies and potential nationalism that boosts local Chinese distributors with time.

This is the more fundamental issue with Tesla's ability to sell in China over the long term. China is a massive market for Tesla, and will most likely only get bigger when the Model 3 begins shipping to China. Despite that, Tesla faces resilient competition that can offer lower prices for just as good, if not better quality.

With regard to the macro climate in China, we are seeing multiple factors that could hurt Tesla's Chinese sales. Factors like the ongoing trade war, high levels of leverage, an extremely difficult real estate environment, and growth compression are all factoring into a major economic slowdown in China. Thus, we get companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) guiding down revenue expectations off the back of a weakening China.

While macro issues may be short term by nature, there's no doubt that consumer spending is weakening. In China, where the average wage is ~$3,200, a Model X is regarded as more than just a luxury good at its price point. Maybe that speaks more volumes to the wealth disparity in China than it does to Tesla's car prices. Nonetheless, Tesla is battling an extremely difficult macro environment in China that will act as a headwind against the business.

The second factor that could act as a headwind on Tesla's business is a potential demand air pocket particularly in 1H of 2019. As mentioned earlier, the general belief amongst bears, an even some bulls is that Tesla has exhausted its backlog for the Model 3. I believe that if international expansion is poorly timed, Tesla could face a sales cliff headed into the first half. Tesla has quickly and effectively moved through its backlog of 400K+ Model 3s. A lot of these 400K+ were high-priced variants. But after a few quarters of solid sales, this backlog may be exhausted. If Tesla expands internationally in a slow manner, they could risk seeing declining sales. It's all about timing.

If this sales cliff does emerge, I wouldn't be surprised if Tesla shares continue to move lower if the company delivers a weak first half. A demand cliff, in my opinion, is a short-term issue, and will be resolved in the back half of 2019.

The final risk has to do with Tesla's substantial debt repayments. After all, they have $1.5 billion in debt coming due for 2019. The most talked about debt repayment is their March convertible debt. Tesla has $920 million in convertible debt coming due March 1. These bonds also convert at a $360 price. Unless the stock moves up to $360, Tesla will be forced to pay all $920 million in cash.

While there are many ways Tesla could pay off this debt, the concern is that Tesla will repay these convertible bonds out of cash on their balance sheet, potentially creating liquidity issues. While this may happen, Tesla has more than $3.7 billion in cash on its books, with $910 million in free cash flow from Q4. Nonetheless, a major cash crunch is a risk to Tesla's business and share price.

Conclusion

Tesla's Q4, while received in a negative manner, was a good quarter. I believe, while Tesla does indeed have quite a bit of risk attached to the company, it will continue to succeed over the next few upcoming years economically and technologically. Two back-to-back quarters of profitability and cash generative make me excited on Tesla's long-term potential. All in all, no company lacks challenges, but Tesla will tackle those challenges, and it's stock will move higher.

(source: CleanTechnica)

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.