The Tao Of Dogs Of The Dow: Load, Then Rinse And Repeat Next Year

Analyst one-year targets predicted that 10 highest yield Dow stocks could produce 28.62% more gains from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k invested in all 10.

Top Dow dog by yield was IBM. The top yielding 10 (CSCO, MRK, PG, JPM, KO, PFE, CVX, VZ, XOM, and IBM) averaged a yield of 3.8% yield.

30 Dow stocks represent nine of 11 sectors. Dow tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top 10 target-estimated net gains ranged from 15.03% to 24.49%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 15.03% To 24.49% Net Gains For Ten Dow Dogs By Late January 2020

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above.) So, our January yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 29, 2020 were:

DowDuPont (DWDP) was projected to net $244.87, based on a median target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corp (OTCPK:MFST) was projected to net $230.63, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% over the market as a whole.

Caterpillar (CAT) was projected to net $229.82, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% more than the market as a whole.

United Technologies Corp (UTX) was projected to net $206.66, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Visa Inc (V) was projected to net $186.67 based on dividends, plus a median of target estimates from thirty-eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% over the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) netted $175.36 based on a target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Apple Inc (AAPL) was projected to net $172.27, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from forty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) was projected to net $153.19, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Intel Corp (INTC) was projected to net $150.61 based on the median of target price estimates from forty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was forecast to net $150.29, based on target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Dow stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% above the market as a whole.

Source: allinallnews.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The January 29, 2019 Dow 30 Index By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 2.87% To 4.68% Per YCharts & Range 3.03% To 4.83% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 1/29/19 by both YCharts and IndexArb represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same top ten stocks with the first seven in identical order and the last three mixed up.

Top yielding stock, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) [1] was the top of two technology sector representatives in the top ten. The other tech issue placed tenth by YCharts and eighth by IndexArb, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) [10] [8].

Second though seventh places went to, two energy firms in second and fourth places Exxon Mobil (XOM) [2] and Chevron Corp (CVX) [4], while the lone communication services representative in the index placed third, Verizon communications (VZ) [3], in both lists.

Fifth place went to the same healthcare representative, Pfizer (PFE) [5]. The other healthcare stock mentioned placed ninth by YCharts and tenth per IndexArb, Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) [9] [10].

The top consumer defensive representative placed sixth on both lists, Coca-Cola (KO) [6]. However the other consumer defensive rep placed eighth by YCharts and ninth per Index ARB, Procter & Gamble (PG) [8][9].

Finally, the lone financial services firm placed seventh on both lists, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) [7] to complete the YChart and IndexArb January 29 top ten list of Dow dogs by yield.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 1/29/2019. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the Dow 30 Index, none any longer meet that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% per YCharts and 67% for IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% per YCharts and 33% for IndexArb.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for December 28, 2018 was $26.72 per YCharts or $25.64 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Price Drops of 10% to 45% Could Get Dow Dogs Back to A Normal "Fair Trade" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The chart above assumes the current dividend amount and adjusts share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, only Exxon, Verizon, Pfizer, and Cisco prices are currently within $15 of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Shows 14.16% To 23.89% Top Ten Upsides To January 29, 2020; (32) No Downside Was Noted Per Broker 1 Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 28.62% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Dow Index Dogs To January 29, 2020

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. That is, Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 1/29/19 revealing the highest dividend yields represented seven of the eleven sectors in Y-Charts and IndexArb reckonings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 14.35% Vs. (34) 11.16% Net Gains by All Ten Come January 29, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 28.62% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Dow top yield dog, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 17.54%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for January 29 were: Pfizer (PFE); Cisco Systems (CSCO); Coca-Cola (KO); Verizon Communications (VZ); Exxon Mobil (XOM), with prices ranging from $40.77 to $71.51.

Five higher-priced Dow dogs for January 29 were: Merck & Co Inc (MRK); Procter & Gamble (PG); JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Chevron (CVX); International Business Machines (IBM), whose prices ranged from $73.23 to $134.33.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018 analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance.)

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call on Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: allinallnews.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, PFE, INTC.

