TransCanada Continues Paying Dividends
About: TC Energy Corporation (TRP), Includes: ENB
by: Scott Wilkie
Summary
2018 has been a good year for TransCanada and their shareholders so far.
Stable Investment Philosophy creates certainty for investors.
While the markets prefer certainty, some great investors thrive on uncertainty.
As a retiree I look for companies that can show me the money.
Stock markets are forward looking and so should you be as an investor.
When an unfortunate event pushed me into early retirement a couple of years ago I found myself in a challenging position. At 51, I no longer had the certainty of a regular paycheck to rely