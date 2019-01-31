Comcast: Growth Momentum Will Carry Forward To 2019

Investment Thesis

Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) had a strong Q4 2018. The cable giant continues to experience strong growth in high-speed Internet business revenue thanks to strong subscribers add. This revenue growth is more than enough to offset the slight decline in its video business revenue. Looking forward, we believe there is still a long runway of growth in high-speed Internet, as wireline Internet household penetration rate is only slightly above 80%. In addition, Comcast’s Internet revenue should continue to grow as consumers continue to demand for faster Internet speed. Comcast’s shares are currently trading at a discount to its peers. We believe the company is a good investment choice for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon.

CMCSA data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

In Comcast’ Q4 2018 earnings, the company saw its revenue increased by 26.1% to $27.85 billion. Similarly its adjusted EBITDA also increased strongly by 21.6% to $8.2 billion. The significant growth was primarily due to its addition of newly acquired Sky business.

Source: Q4 2018 Earnings Press Release

Strong High-Speed Internet subscribers growth

The chart below shows Comcast’s video and high-speed Internet subscribers in the past 3 years. As can be seen from the chart, the company continues to grow its high-speed Internet subscribers. In fact, Comcast added 229 subscribers in the past quarter. On the other hand, its video customers continue to decline. Fortunately, the loss in subscribers has decelerated to only 19 thousand in the past quarter (it was a loss of 38 thousand a year ago).

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

In Q3 2018, Comcast’s revenue from high-speed Internet segment increased to over $4.4 billion. This was a growth rate of 10.1% year over year. On the other hand, its video revenue declined by about 1.6% year over year to $5.6 billion. The decline was due to loss of video customers over the past year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Fortunately, Comcast’s cable business continues to grow in revenue. As can be seen from the chart below, its net revenue change remained positive in the past few years thanks to strong high-speed Internet growth that more than enough to offset the decline in its video business.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

NBCUniversal continued to perform well

In Comcast’s NBCUniversal, the company continues to perform well across its four categories. As can be seen from the table below, revenue grew in all of its four categories. As a result, its revenue increased by 7.1% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA also increased by 12.3% year over year as well.

Source: Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

Reasons why we believe this growth momentum will continue in 2019

Comcast should be able to add more Internet subscribers

According to a report published by U.S. Telecom: The Broadband association, the total fixed broadband connections should reach 112 million connections by the end of 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, U.S. household fixed broadband Internet penetration rate is also expected to reach 81%. This penetration rate is still far from reaching saturation. We think it may take at least 5~10 years from now for the penetration rate to reach saturation. Therefore, we think Comcast should continue to add more high-speed Internet subscribers in 2019 and beyond.

Source: U.S. Telecom Analysis

Demand for speed will help grow its high-speed Internet revenue

Besides expected Internet subscribers growth in 2019 and beyond, another growth driver to Comcast’s Internet business is the increasing demand of higher speed services. As can be seen from the chart below, consumers choosing at least 100 Mbps of speed have increased from 9 million households in 2014 to 47 million in 2018.

Source: U.S. Telecom Analysis

We believe Comcast is well positioned to compete against its rivals. The company has recently announced that its 1Gbps Internet is now available to nearly all of the 58 million homes and businesses in its footprint. On the other hand, many of its competitors are still operating legacy DSL services. As can be seen from the chart below, cable Internet represents about 64% of the market share in 2018. This was much higher than the 57% market share back in 2014.

Source: U.S. Telecom Analysis

High-Speed Internet has higher profit margin than video business

As Comcast’ high-speed Internet continue to gain ground, it will actually improve Comcast’ EBITDA margin. As management expressed in its Q3 2018 conference call, Comcast’s high-speed Internet has much higher gross margin than cable TV. This is evident in its improved EBITDA margin in its cable business in the past few years. As can be seen from the following chart below, its EBITDA margin has improved from 39.6% in Q1 2017 to 40.9% in Q4 2018. In its latest conference call (Q4 2018), the company is optimistic that its EBITDA margin will expand by 50 basis points for the whole year. We think this should be easily achievable as Comcast continues to grow its cable Internet subscribers. In fact, we think management may be conservative as it has a history of under promising and over deliver.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Favorable outlook in Comcast’s NBCUniversal segment

We believe Comcast should continue to grow its NBCUniversal segment in 2019. The company has just recently announced a new streaming service. This service will be offered free to its pay TV customers. This should help retain its current TV customers. In its Film business, the company expects the return of The Fast and The Furious franchise will drive its revenue. Comcast’s Theme Park revenue should benefit from Harry Potter and Jurassic World additions, a new resort hotel opening in Orlando, and a new park opening in Beijing.

Attractive Valuation

Comcast is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.979x. As can be seen from the chart below, Comcast’s EV to EBITDA ratio continues to trade at a discount to its peers. Charter Communications (CHTR) and Cable One (CABO) are trading at forward EV to EBITDA ratios of 8.729x and 10.93x respectively. Keep in mind that Comcast’s business also include media business which is supposed to be valued at a higher EV to EBITDA multiple (usually over 10x). Therefore, we believe Comcast’s cable assets are being valued at a discount.

CMCSA data by YCharts

A growing 2.1%-yielding dividend

Comcast has consistently increased its dividend every year in the past. The company has recently announced to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.19 per share to $0.21 per share. The increase represents a growth rate of 10.5%. Comcast has a low dividend payout ratio of 28% in the past 12-months (based on its free cash flow). This low payout ratio coupled with its growth outlook should enable it to continue to increase its dividend on a yearly basis for in the next few years. The company’s current dividend yield of 2.1% on a trailing 12-months basis is towards the high end of its yield range in the past 10 years. Therefore, we believe Comcast shares are currently trading at an attractive level for dividend growth investors.

CMCSA data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

FTTH Deployment by DSL providers

As its rivals gradually ramp up the deployments of fiber-to-the-home, Comcast's high-speed Internet business may face the risk of intensified competition.

Change of consumer tastes

There is a trend of shifting consumer behiavor as more and more consumers abandon traditional television towards other forms of video content such as YouTube and Netflix. If this trend accelerates, it will negatively impact its revenue in its NBCU and Sky business.

Investor Takeaway

We believe Comcast should continue to perform well in 2019 thanks to strong high-speed Internet revenue growth and also healthy growth in its NCBUniversal segment. The company’s share price is undervalued compare to its cable peers. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, we believe Comcast is a good investment choice, as it offers both capital gain and dividend growth.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.