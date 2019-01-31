Square's Addiction To Stock-Based Compensation

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tyler Partland as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Overvaluation exacerbated by aggressive stock-based compensation

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is currently valued at around $30 billion. It is my view that the price of SQ has significantly diverged from its true value and currently carries considerable downside risk. Square, Inc. has yet to report any significant operating income, the growth rate of liabilities is outpacing the growth rate of assets (current and long term) and growing competition from established merchant service providers may constitute headwinds for future valuation growth. The continual operating losses are being fueled by exponentially increasing stock-based compensation. This approach to compensation dilutes the current pool of outstanding shares, motivates executives to increase the price in the short run, despite possible negative implications on long run value, and can also add considerable selling pressure.

Diluting outstanding shares

When a firm aggressively compensates with options or by granting restricted stock to employees, as is the case with Square, Inc., it hurts all current equity holders. The real economic cost associated with such compensation is often overlooked, but, it goes without saying that as the level of options and grants increase, as does the total of outstanding shares. Existing equity gets diluted and each share is entitled to a little less. In theory, this reflects negatively on the price per share of Square over time. In the short run however, there is incentive for executives to push the price as high as possible before their eventual liquidation.

Overlooking the true cost

Take a look through any of Square, Inc.’s shareholder letters, and you will quickly notice financial metrics that have been adjusted to bolster their GAAP counterparts. Below is page one of Square's latest letter to shareholders:

Source: Square Investor Relations - Q3 2018 Shareholder Letter

It is worth noting that they have highlighted ‘adjusted EBITDA’, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses, as if they do not represent a real economic cost to the firm. For the nine months ended September 2018, Square, Inc. reported a GAAP operating loss of $33.5 million and $41.2 million for the same period a year prior. Take away stock-based compensation and Square, Inc. would have reported a GAAP operating income of $124.5 million for the nine months ended September 2018 and $70 million for the same period a year earlier.

If compensation isn’t an expense, what is it? And, if real and recurring expenses don’t belong in the calculation of earnings, where in the world do they belong?

- Warren Buffett (2015 Berkshire Hathaway letter to shareholders)

Source: Square Investor Relations - Q3 2018 Shareholder Letter

Over the past 6 months, CEO Jack Dorsey, received, and subsequently sold, 103,035 shares of SQ every week. Along with diluting existing shares, this creates unwarranted downward pressure on the stock’s price. At an average of $70 per share, that is approximately $7.2 million USD per week being absorbed by open market participants to cover the wage of one executive. This recurring $7.2 million expense, and others like it, represent zero cost to the firm though, according to their adjusted earnings.

Accelerating stock-based compensation

Stock-based compensation at Square has been on the rise ever since the company went public in late 2015. In 2016, stock-based compensation totaled $139 million. In 2017, stock-based compensation grew by ~12% to $156 million. During the nine months ended September 2018, stock-based compensation had already reached $158 million, up ~42% from the same period a year prior. Net income grew by $37 million, while stock-based compensation grew by $46 million during the same period. With Square, Inc. set to release 2018 Q4 numbers in late February, expect a continuation of this trend to emerge.

Weakening numbers in a competitive environment

Despite reporting a positive net income in Q3, which was due to the revaluation of an investment in Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), Square continues to struggle financially, with the growth rate of liabilities outpacing the growth rate of assets (current and long term):

Quarterly 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 Total Current Assets 2,877,368 2,869,896 1,990,383 1,778,294 1,686,877 Percent Increase 0.26% 44.19% 11.93% 5.42% Total Current Liabilities 1,863,537 1,315,910 1,131,732 972,827 930,679 Percent Increase 41.62% 16.27% 16.33% 4.53% Total Assets 3,973,368 3,554,827 2,379,612 2,187,270 2,083,852 Percent Increase 11.77% 49.39% 8.79% 4.96% Total Liabilities 2,851,224 2,473,198 1,569,632 1,400,937 1,350,943 Percent Increase 15.28% 57.57% 12.04% 3.7%

Annual Nine months ended 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 12/31/2014 Total Current Assets 2,877,368 1,778,294 1,001,425 705,563 409,867 Percent Increase 61.8% 77.58% 41.93% 72.14% Total Current Liabilities 1,863,537 972,827 577,464 334,202 191,106 Percent Increase 91.56% 68.47% 72.79% 74.88% Total Assets 3,973,368 2,187,270 1,211,362 894,772 541,888 Percent Increase 81.66% 80.56% 35.38% 65.12% Total Liabilities 2,851,224 1,400,937 635,209 386,724 268,216 Percent Increase 103.52% 120.55% 64.25% 44.18%

Data compiled by myself from Square, Inc.'s quarterly and annual reports

With competitors such as Chase Merchant Services (the merchant services subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase Bank (NYSE: JPM) who took over processing payments for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) when Square's deal expired, a deal in which Square lost a substantial amount of money), PayPal Here (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Shopify POS (NYSE: SHOP) all battling for market share, Square, Inc. has a challenging road ahead. Future growth will likely depend on sustainable competitive advantages, which Square currently does not have.

Going forward

Although aggressively ramping up options and grants is not the conventional path to sustainable growth, Jack Dorsey, who is also CEO of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), has navigated these waters before. During the first four years of Twitter being public, they had seemingly high stock-based compensation expenses, but managed to eventually turn a profit and drastically lower these costs. Therefore, it is important to keep in mind that management could be following a similar path here and the growth of these expenses could be reduced in the future.

If management at Square, Inc. is unable to curb their addiction to stock-based compensation though, it could continue to pose a problem for current investors and Square's financials. This cavalier approach to stock-based compensation is not sustainable in the long run and should raise concern if it continues to grow at this pace. While it's possible Square turns things around in the short run, I expect a significant retracement in the price of SQ before any notable improvements are made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.