PetroChina: Oil Price Drop Has Started Hurting China's Largest Oil Producer

Summary

PetroChina has recently released its estimated earnings numbers for 2018, which show annual profit climbing to four-year highs, although earnings growth slowed down substantially in Q4-2018 as compared to 9M-2018.

PetroChina may report a dip in profits starting from Q1-2019 if oil continues to hover near current levels of low-$60s.

During tough times, the non-E&P businesses may provide crucial support to PetroChina’s bottom line, albeit the refining segment may also come under pressure.