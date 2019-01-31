PetroChina: Oil Price Drop Has Started Hurting China's Largest Oil Producer
by: Sarfaraz A. Khan
PetroChina has recently released its estimated earnings numbers for 2018, which show annual profit climbing to four-year highs, although earnings growth slowed down substantially in Q4-2018 as compared to 9M-2018.
PetroChina may report a dip in profits starting from Q1-2019 if oil continues to hover near current levels of low-$60s.
During tough times, the non-E&P businesses may provide crucial support to PetroChina’s bottom line, albeit the refining segment may also come under pressure.
PetroChina (PTR) will post higher levels of profits when it releases its fourth-quarter results in the near future. However, the earnings growth has already slowed down substantially and things will get worse in