With Danaher’s (NYSE:DHR) strong leverage to life sciences and diagnostics, and recurring revenue, the company is in a good place as the economy goes through its cyclical shifts. Moreover, the company has the luxury to invest for growth without really compromising its core quality, and the balance sheet leaves open the possibility for further growth-driving M&A. The “but” is that the company’s shares are typically richly valued and today is no exception. Although Danaher’s valuation isn’t so unreasonably by the elevated standards of life science tool companies, investors should at least realize they’re paying a premium for Danaher’s perceived quality and cyclical resilience.

An Okay Set Of Results

Danaher managed to do a little better than expected, even relative to an early January update at a large sell-side conference. Fundamentally, though, nothing has really changed as the company continues to enjoy strong demand in the diagnostics and life sciences verticals and continues to re-invest in its businesses to drive further growth in the future.

Revenue rose 5.5% on a core organic basis, leading to a 1% beat versus expectation. Business was pretty much solid down the line, with Life Sciences up 7.5%, Diagnostics up 6%, Dental up a surprising 2.5%, and Enviro/Applied Solutions up 5% (a relative laggard in terms of performance relative to expectations).

Gross margin was weaker than expected, though, and operating income rose a little less than 2%, with 4% segment income growth and an operating margin almost a point below expectations. While several sell-side analysts went through some contortions to highlight how Danaher is growing the business and “if you exclude this and look at it that way”, the reality is still a modest miss, albeit one that I don’t think will trouble many investors.

Still Doing Well In Some Long-Term Attractive Markets

Within the 7.5% growth in Life Sciences, Pall once again led the way with high single-digit growth, fueled by ongoing growth in bioproduction equipment demand from the biotech industry. This is encouraging news for Thermo Fisher (TMO) and General Electric (GE), and further continuation of what I believe will prove to be a strong long-term trend – biologicals are a fast-growing category within biopharma (both novel drugs and biosimilars) and capex spending remains robust. The Beckman life sciences business also had a strong quarter (up high single-digits), propelled by 20% growth in automation sales and perhaps underlining some of the opportunities I see in life sci automation for companies like Rockwell (ROK). Sciex, too, grew at a high single-digit rate (helped by demand for Phenomenex consumables), while IDT grew at a mid-teens pace.

Growth in diagnostics was once again led by Cepheid, which managed double-digit growth despite a very challenging year-ago comp (up 25%) created by the flu season. Beckman and Leica were both up mid-single-digits, while Radiometer grew at a high-single-digit rate. Danaher is investing in product development at Beckman to try to drive the business beyond its historical core market of high-volume labs, and this could be challenging given the abundance of diagnostic options in the market. With Cepheid, the release of the new Omni platform is coming later than expected, and the next quarter is going to have a very challenging year-ago comp as well (up 40%).

Dental was surprisingly strong this quarter, and so too at 3M (MMM), but Danaher is still planning to spin off this business.

Within Enviro and Applied Solutions, Videojet continues to be the driving force behind healthy mid-single-digit revenue growth in Product ID (basically matching/keeping pace with Dover (DOV) ). Performance in the water business was a little more wobbly – mid-single-digit growth was led by ongoing strength at Hach (up high single digits) and ChemTreat, but Trojan went negative on a difficult comp and Hach definitely slowed from the double-digit growth in the third quarter. With companies like Crane (CR) still reporting healthy demand in municipal markets, I find this a little curious and worth watching.

The Outlook

When it comes to Danaher, I really have no major economic cycle concerns. While there’s a some risk to Cepheid from lower diagnostics reimbursement due to PAMA and I suppose that radical changes to drug pricing could reduce investment, I don’t see much on the horizon that will disrupt the basic trends in life sciences and diagnostics. Danaher will have some challenges (Thermo is a formidable competitor in bioproduction, and rivals like Abbott (ABT) don’t seem concerned about Beckman in Dx), but the company has established a strong and dependable business that can generate attractive margins while still reinvesting in innovation.

The “but” is that I also don’t see much that changes my fundamental outlook for long-term revenue growth around 4% and long-term FCF growth around 6%. Discounting those cash flows back, I just can’t get to an attractive DCF-based fair value. Likewise with EV/EBITDA; despite Danaher’s reputation, its ROIC and ROA aren’t that exceptional and I don’t think they argue for a substantially higher multiple, even though I do acknowledge that life sciences can and do often trade at rich multiples.

The Bottom Line

If Danaher were to go on sale for some reason, I’d certainly take a look again, but I’m not inclined to chase what I believe is a pretty full valuation. Danaher is doing pretty much of all of the right things from a business management and development perspective, but that’s no secret on the Street and I think most of the investment case today rests on a well-understood thesis of lower economic/cyclical sensitivity.