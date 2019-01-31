Will Netflix Live Up To Its Current Valuation?

New competitors (Disney and Apple) will not be positioned like Netflix, so Netflix has no reason to worry.

Quantitatively, not so much. Lots of debt and negative FCF make it hard to buy the stock at current levels.

With a price-to-earnings ratio over 120, Netflix (NFLX) hardly screams “value.” Skeptics have a lot to point toward with this company. There’s the incoming competition, the difficulty to value the company at $150B with any sort of qualitative analysis, and massive debt growth. We believe, however, that the competition will not threaten Netflix, and that growing subscribers and pricing will cause Netflix to live up to its valuation.

Defining Long-Term Success for Netflix

According to their most recent shareholder letter, Netflix has approximately 139M (+9M ongoing trials) customers around the world as of their most recent quarter. That’s nothing to turn a blind eye to. That number has been growing by roughly 25% per year, and Netflix continues to forecast similar growth into 2019.

For the sake of simplicity, ignoring COGS and growth, the market values each current Netflix subscriber at roughly $1,000. This figure alone is startling, and is frequently called out by many Netflix skeptics, including myself at times, as a red flag in the pricing of Netflix stock.

Combine that with incoming competition from the likes of Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) along with already existing market players Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu and Netflix looks to have a conundrum on their hands. But Netflix has an advantage over all of these, an aggregation advantage.

Disney and Apple, when they enter the market, will enter with comparatively little content, but it's likely to be quality content. Hulu has carved out its niche as being a new TV replay service, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to puzzle with their streaming strategy. But Netflix does it all. They’ll make anything just to add to the number of things there are for you to watch.

It's the massive amount of content and the willingness to keep making more is that sets Netflix apart. If they’re able to successfully combine that content creation strategy with the data, like they have been doing, in order to determine what their viewers want to watch, Netflix can easily live up to its valuation.

Reaching a $150B Valuation – Content and Pricing

Currently, Netflix trades with a market capitalization that hovers around $150B. As mentioned above, this makes every user worth $1,000 if we assume no growth or COGS. At this valuation, a Netflix user would have to stick around for five-to-eight years to be worth it, depending on their plan.

For a subscription-based product, a five-to-eight-year subscription lifecycle seems unrealistic at first glance. Think for a moment though, how long have you been a Netflix subscriber (if you are one). For everyone I know with an account, it’s been several years already, and many don’t even notice the price increases.

Netflix is able to get new users because their prices are cheap, and there's a seemingly infinite amount of content to watch. New subscribers give Netflix an even bigger check book with which to buy new content, which in turn brings in new subscribers. Rinse and repeat this, and we get to where we are now, a nearly saturated U.S. market.

In an effort to increase revenues in the U.S. at a consistent rate, Netflix has increased the price of a subscription in each of the last two years. Last year, the standard plan (used by most) went up $1/month. This year, that same plan will be going up $2/month to $13 monthly. That small $2/month will work out to in excess of $1.4B in additional revenue for next year in the U.S. market alone.

In the most recent earnings call, CEO Reed Hastings did not shy away from indicating that price increases are where future domestic growth lies:

But commensurately, you also see ASP domestically improve over the course of the year and that’s what we think will drive an acceleration in revenue growth over the course of 2019. And that’s what also we believe drives operating margin higher sequentially over the course of the year to enable us to hit that 13% target for the full year.

How high can prices go though? This really is the question we should be asking. Given that last year’s price increases were shrugged off the consumer’s shoulders, we can assume that Netflix has quite the elasticity.

While we would have to wait till roughly Q2 to see any negative effects of this price increase, current media focus doesn’t seem to peg this as a negative move, and users do not appear to be threatening to leave the service.

By continuing to invest in new content, Netflix will build an audience with too much invested in the service to cancel. Annual price increases will keep coming, and I feel we’ll see Netflix hitting ARPUs of $20-$30 over the next five years domestically with roughly the same number of users.

In Q4 2018, international contributed 52% of revenues for Netflix. Let’s assume international net additions of 15% per year, far below the 25-30% range we see now, and we’ll assume a stagnant U.S. market. In five years’ time this would give us 162M international subscribers and 60M domestic. Here’s how things would look at different U.S. ARPU values (International ARPU assumed to be 75% of U.S. as it is currently - number derived from most recent quarter shareholder letter):

ARPU (Monthly) $15.00 $20.00 $25.00 $30.00 Domestic Revenues $10.8B $14.4B $18.0B $21.6B International Revenue $8.1B $10.8B $13.5B $16.2B Totals $18.9B $25.2B $31.5B $37.8B

These numbers are healthy. We can see that maintainable growth of 15% in international accounts, which is absolutely achievable, can easily bring us to revenues of ~$25B per year within the next five years. An ever-growing library of content will allow Netflix to keep bumping prices up. We will reach a point in the future where those price increases churn massively, but we haven’t gotten there yet.

Competition

Now for the part that I’m certain many readers have been screaming at me for, the competition. Many see incoming competition, particularly from Disney, to be a death blow to Netflix, but I just don’t see it.

Let’s compare what Disney+ likely will be to what Netflix is. Disney+ will house top quality Disney content. Disney as a brand is renowned for putting out quality movies and TV shows with characters recognized around the world. They are not about to sacrifice their brand to fill Disney+ with content no one will recognize or care for.

Counter that with Netflix. Netflix puts quality second and quantity first. Sure, there are amazing movies and shows on Netflix, but they can sometimes be hit and miss. The fact is though, that if you don’t like the latest TV show being recommended to you, there’s almost certainly another hundred that you will like.

Will Disney succeed in the streaming space? Absolutely, no doubt. I just don’t see people dropping Netflix for Disney here.

Then there’s the one we know next to nothing for certain about, Apple. We know that Apple has content from many big names including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, but we still don’t really know what that means. A massive advantage that Netflix has here is content, the know-how for developing that content, and a massive install base. Apple, as it stands, does not have the ability to run on game consoles, Android phones, TVs, Rokus. This will leave them with a lot of catching up to do, all while Netflix continues to take in cash and produce hordes of content.

Hurdles

The hurdles are clear. Netflix has to continue to produce consistent quality content. Does it have to be super high quality like HBO or Disney? No. It does have to meet a certain acceptable level though and be in large quantities. This is the largest hurdle that Netflix will face.

The content they produce can’t slow down and can’t become seasonal. If it did, people would begin to cancel Netflix for 10 months a year and return for a quick binge when their favorite shows are back.

Secondarily, Netflix will need to ensure they stay ahead of the competition in their viewers' minds. If any of the competitors start developing a content lead, Netflix need to remain on top of that. In their most recent shareholders letter, they discussed this briefly:

There are thousands of competitors in this highly-fragmented market vying to entertain consumers and low barriers to entry for those with great experiences. Our growth is based on how good our experience is, compared to all the other screen time experiences from which consumers choose. Our focus is not on Disney+, Amazon or others, but on how we can improve our experience for our members.

It would seem that if they stick to that goal, they have a great future ahead of them.

A final hurdle to achieving a sustainable $150B valuation is the valuation in itself. Quantitatively, Netflix does not come close and a lot of the valuation is based on the qualitative factors that we have laid out throughout this article. They have a large amount of long-term debt, negative free cash flow and, while profitable, they’re not earning massive profits in relation to their market cap.

A Quantitative Valuation

Given that Netflix does not have positive free cash flow, we will utilize their net income to perform a valuation. Here are the data we will be using, and the assumptions we will be making:

Net Income: $1.2B

1-5Yr Growth: 30%

6-10Yr Growth: 15%

Terminal: 3%

Discount: 8%

Cash: $3.8B

Long-term Debt: $10.3B

Using the above assumptions, a DCF valuation (using net income) gives us an all-in number of right around $50B. Terminal growth in the valuation was used for years 11-20, cash and long-term debt were folded into the final value.

Looking at Netflix from a quantitative stand point, we can see why some investor alarm bells begin to ring. This particular valuation shows that Netflix is currently trading at 3x its value. When looking at net income, we assume a quite high growth rate of 30% per year to continue for the next five years.

Summary

Netflix easily lives up to the hype and valuation when looking at the company from the qualitative side of things. They have a great strategy that incumbents and newcomers will not look to emulate, and they have a massive user base consistently giving them cash for more content.

There are however concerns when it comes to the quantitative side of things that keep Netflix from being a “solid buy” at this point in time. The company has large amounts of debt, $10.3B LT debt, and it seems likely that they’ll need to keep the debt revolving to continue to buy new shows. Should consumers decide that Netflix is a more seasonal buy, Netflix could run into serious trouble.

For me, a long-term holder, I feel confident in Netflix to reign over the media landscape over the next 10 years. Competitors will take their chunks but will ultimately carve out their own niches. Netflix will be the place to go when you don’t know what to watch, or want to find something random, and they’ll have something there to entertain you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.