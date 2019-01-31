Brexit, Delayed

In the unlikely event of a no-deal Brexit, the UK government assumes a 20-25% GBP devaluation against USD, which would constitute in and on itself a tariff on imports.

British Home Secretary Jeremy Hunt hinted at possible delays in the Brexit cutoff date this morning: we understand this will be the case.

We continue to believe a deal is close, and we understand both London and Brussels are negotiating behind the scenes to finalize it despite public denials.

Deal within Reach

We continue to be confident that the UK and the EU will strike an eleventh-hour agreement to avoid a disorderly Brexit.

But we now understand that if that is the case, the March 29 Article 50 deadline will need to be pushed back to at least July, in order to give London enough time to pass relevant legislation.

And there is even a minority view in Brussels that the Brexit cutoff date should be delayed until the end of the year, even though that might be politically controversial given that newly elected British MEPs could potentially have a voice in the appointment of the next European Commission.

To be palatable for Westminster, an amended Withdrawal and Transition agreement should include a time limitation for the Irish Backstop, something that could appeal, if not to the 20-25 hardcore Tory Brexiteers, at least to enough Labour rebels to go through.

The EU has so far ruled out such a change, but the British government, and some EU member states, are putting pressure on Ireland to accept some kind of compromise on the backstop.

In any case, we are unlikely to see any movement before the third week of February as both parties are still only talking behind the scenes to avoid making inconsiderate public overtures.

GBP Devaluation

Should there be a no-deal Brexit, we understand the British government is working under the assumption that GBP will devalue by 20% against USD, which would in and on itself constitute a restriction on imports.

Further, the UK Trade Department - we understand - is conducting sectoral investigations on what imported goods it would be most convenient to apply tariffs on, and is trying to set the basis for a swift, successful trade negotiation with the US that would throw the EU off balance.

Having said that this is an unlikely scenario, and that the British government is by all means hoping, and pushing, to avoid a “cliff edge,” UK officials have been adamant that they would not hesitate to target the most vulnerable EU exports, such as cars, beef, wine and cheese, and textiles.

It’s useful to remind that under the WTO MFN (Most Favoured Nation) clause unless there is a specific bilateral or multilateral trade agreement, the UK will be compelled to offer the same trading terms to the EU that it offers to other countries it doesn’t have a trade deal with.

And while cars (Germany) and wine and cheese (France) seem to be the obvious targets to wind up Brussels - it is perhaps not foolish to think the British government could start announcing these contingency measures already as negotiations on the Withdrawal Deal are still ongoing - beef might look slightly less straightforward. But it would be necessary, as the EU currently keeps the price of beef artificially high by applying high import duties to third country products.

As for textiles, we understand the clear target is Italy, not necessarily a foe in Brexit negotiations, but perhaps a country that is vulnerable to export limitations given the particular (export driven) nature, and the current weak state, of its economy.

Conclusion

We expect the Withdrawal and Transition Agreement to be finalised and passed in London, albeit with an amended political declaration, and a time-limited backstop.

There is factually no alternative to the current agreement on the table, and reaching a compromise on the Irish backstop, while not ideal for the Irish Republic, is the only possible way forward.

And we do not believe it is in the interest of the Irish government to blow the whole agreement up by refusing to accept an even modest - but meaningful - compromise (5 years?) on the duration of the insurance clause.

In case of a no deal, our understanding is that the British government seems keen on causing the maximum possible disruption to EU member states.

Or that might just be another clever negotiating tactic...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.