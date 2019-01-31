Amgen Reports Q4: A Reanalysis

The next year or two might see meaningful sales declines for AMGN, and some of the younger drugs have low margins.

Background

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has the same sort of problem that two of my somewhat struggling biotech longs have: old blockbusters with biosimilar threats. (These are AbbVie (ABBV) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).) For that reason, even though I have not traded AMGN in almost two years, when I sold out at $181.22, I wanted to update my thinking about it as a comparator stock to ABBV and RHHBY. The results suggest to me that AMGN stock could be headed for more downward action from Wednesday's closing price of $184.86. Note, however, there is a lot of guesswork here. I share the analysis in case it helps you think about AMGN and all biotechs in its situation. Further note, as stated in the above bullet points, I am not short AMGN or any stock or ETF and do not work with any short sellers. Nonetheless, it's fair to say that I am more bearish than bullish on this name on valuation concerns. I am also staying long ABBV and RHHBY due to their new product flow.

Here are some observations on AMGN, beginning with a valuation overview and rationale for the non-EPS-oriented method of analysis used herein.

AMGN - a valuation overview

Before the Great Recession, I first saw an example of the analytic technique I'm using here and that readers may recognize as a common way I look at biotech (IBB) and Big Pharma stocks: I try to estimate the present value of cash flows from their marketed drugs, look next at the pipeline, add the two values, and adjust for net debt if any. The one change I have made over the years is to give less value to pipelines except when a product is very late-stage. This change largely reflects pricing and access pressure from insurers.

Because AMGN had no important contribution from new products in 2018, it's reasonable to look at full-year revenues of $23.7 B and then break them down by category, looking at Q4 numbers as appropriate. Among the resources used for this article are the Q4 press release, the conference call transcript and the slides accompanying the conference call. I will refer to the slides by number periodically.

Based on 640 MM diluted shares in Q4, I calculate $118 B in market cap. AMGN notes that long-term debt exceeds cash and investments by $4.6 B, so I will adjust market cap up by $4 B to $122 B to account for AMGN having become a net debtor. This is more than 5X sales per share, which is higher than that for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which has led the industry for several years in Breakthrough Designations at the FDA. RHHBY has several younger mega-blockbusters (at least $2 B in sales) such as Ocrevus, Perjeta, and Actemra; AMGN has tried hard to do the same thing but, as discussed later, has not had good luck in getting there.

AMGN has improved its operating efficiency substantially over the past 5 years, which has helped its profits, but I judge that to have mostly been maximized. Sales growth is needed. Here's my analysis that focuses on the potential present value of the aging/aged drugs in AMGN's portfolio, followed by comments on the rest of the company. Again, this is based on hard numbers but uses them to make guesses which are inherently imprecise (which is one reason I do not short stocks).

Beginning with the WBC boosters:

Neulasta has helped hold it together, but...

Neulasta, a longer-acting version of the older Neupogen, generated $4.5 B in sales last year. Neupogen kicked in $0.4 B (note I am rounding to the nearest $100 MM, so for more precision, see the raw numbers). The total rounds to $4.8 B. Here is the problem (slide 19):

Competitive landscape changing with two biosimilars approved in 2018 in the U.S. and recent competitive launches in Europe.

Additional competitors could emerge in 2019 globally [in both the U.S. and E.U.].

Quoting from the head of commercial operations, Murdo Gordon's prepared remarks, AMGN is putting on a brave face:

More broadly, with the uncertainty over the eventual number of competitors on a global basis and their launch timing there is a range of possible outcomes for Neulasta in 2019. We remain confident that our experience, established record of quality, dependable supply, and innovative solutions such as Onpro will serve as well.

I would take the 'under' as an investor here. Onpro is a nice convenience, but insurers can always send a nurse to the house to give the second Neulasta injection. Once on the market, biosimilars need sales, and I expect AMGN to see sales volumes and pricing to shrink rapidly.

Moving to Neupogen, sales are low and profits appear to be vanishing almost monthly.

Furthermore, Neulasta is just long-acting Neupogen. The lower pricing gets with Neupogen biosimilars - which already control 2/3 of the US market by units - the more pressure is put on Neulasta. At least, that's what I would expect.

So, I see about $4.8 B of still-high-margined sales at risk of losing most of its profit contribution to AMGN within the next two years.

Moving to the RBC boosters:

The amazing run is near its end

These comprise AMGN's first drug Epogen and the different drug that does the same thing but with longer activity, Aranesp. These did $2.9 B in total sales last year. They have been pressured for some years by Mircera, but matters are worsening. Here is what AMGN said about the bigger seller, Aranesp (from slide 23):

Emerging competition from recently approved short-acting biosimilar

We expect sales to decline at a faster rate in 2019 due to both long-acting and short-acting competition.

It looks to me as though this market segment has some, but little remaining value.

The above sections are important and deserve their own summary.

Interim summary - $7.7 B of sales appears to have little profit potential

What price:sales ratio (P/S) to give the blood cell boosters is tricky, and the Street thinks it's important: the first questioner asked about Neulasta, and the second questioner asked about Epogen. Fine-tuning an estimate of profits from these product lines involves knowing details such as what month of 2019 another biosimilar to Neulasta would enter the market. But I think that once a few biosimilars enter the market, it's largely all over for profits from the brand from an investor's standpoint. That's because the gross profit margins may begin at 90% and then drop to, say, 60% or lower to meet the competition on price, while, at the same time, volume will drop. The offset, which helps somewhat, is diminished sales and marketing spending. But that diminished spending leads the drug to be forgotten faster by doctors, so even that is not a big positive (if any).

Normally, doing sum-of-the-parts analysis, I guess at around a 50% net profit margin attributable to a successful biotech drug that requires significant promotion and other product support. I'm suspicious that that is too high for the WBC/RBC boosters from 2019 onward, but sticking with it would let me value them at 2X last year's sales. That would equate to 4X last year's earnings. Again, by comparison, I am valuing Humira (not counting royalties from competitors to ABBV) at less than 1X profits gained in its final year of sales. So, I think it's possible that a lower P/E on last year's sales of the blood cell boosters is also possible.

Subtracting $7.7 B in sales from 2018 revenues of $23.7 B leaves $16 B in revenues. But, at 2X sales, that only removes about $15 B from the valuation, bringing to an adjusted $107 B market cap. That leaves the rest of AMGN above 7X revenues, still acceptable if there is a lot of growth expected. But here is the problem:

AMGN's largest product is fading

At $5.0 B in 2018 sales (almost all in the US), Enbrel is losing market share while also experiencing lower net selling prices. AMGN expects sales declines to continue (slide 21). I think AMGN has to compete here in the sales and marketing arena, hurting margins even as pricing worsens. Embrel's direct competition is comprised of branded Remicade, biosimilar Remicade, Humira and a growing list of injected and oral late-generation competitors. Even worse for margins, Enbrel has a few different important indications, so AMGN has to consider whether to continue to market all the specialists as aggressively as before. I would not expect Enbrel to be generating as high as a 50% net after-tax margin going forward. Assuming that last year's 10% sales decline apart from inventory accumulation continues and guessing at margins, 2019 would see the following profit calculation attributable to Enbrel:

sales = $4.5 B

attributable after-tax margin = 44%

profit from Enbrel = $2 B (approximate).

Again, note the above is speculation.

The next calculation is trickier. It assumes a 7% cost of capital, a continual 10% annual decline of sales, and shrinking margins. That gets me to about $1.5 B as the present value of 2020 Enbrel sales, $1.2 B for 2021, and so on. By 2023, Humira will fall to biosimilars (if not sooner). At that point, I expect pricing for Humira and Enbrel to enter freefall and doubt that if Enbrel's 2029 patent protection holds up, it will have much profit potential after 2023 relative to AMGN's mega-cap status.

Regarding the patents, Novartis (NVS) is in litigation to have them declared invalid. See discussion between analyst Cory Kasimov and David Meline of AMGN near the end of the transcript for more details.

For these reasons, I have trouble giving Enbrel more than a 2X sales valuation based on projected 2019 sales of $4.5 B, or $9 B. That brings the adjusted market cap to $98 B when considering my valuation for the blood cell boosters. However, trailing revenues are down to $11 B.

$98 B for $11 B in TTM revenues strikes me as too high, for the following reason.

AMGN has not developed large new profit streams

The type of analysis I have done is easy to abuse if a company has a slew of exciting young drugs just beginning their life cycle and/or some likely big winners in Phase 3 or awaiting FDA approval to be launched this year. But I think AMGN has a tough row to hoe.

The company has tried hard, no doubt about it. But despite aggressive product development activities, including numerous deals, things just have not gelled for AMGN's efforts to generate blockbuster and - better - replacement mega-blockbuster products for the old mega-blockbusters. For example, Repatha is growing fast in sales, but at very low margins (for the industry). Maybe it will reach $1 B in sales next year, but that was expected by the Street to reach that level quickly, perhaps in 2016.

The highly-touted migraine drug Aimovig apparently sells for even less than Repatha, but it too is an antibody and therefore quite costly to produce. So, after promotional costs, I do not see a lot of profit from it until huge quantities of patients use it, and given competition, that could be very difficult to achieve. Furthermore, Novartis (NVS) is a significant partner with AMGN on Aimovig; see a 2017 press release describing their relationship if interested.

I also do not see much profit potential from the (delayed) entry of Evenity, which AMGN shares with UCB (OTCPK:UCBJY), and it may partly cannibalize new starts on Prolia.

Prolia/XGEVA (different doses of denosumab) is AMGN's other major franchise. These look to lose patent protection in February 2025 (see p. 7 of the latest 10-K (from last year); I await an update awaited in the 2018 10-K). Prolia/XGEVA accounted for $4.1 B in sales last year, and yoy growth slowed in Q4 to the 15% range. If these drugs are going to fall to biosims in 6 years, they are no longer worth a premium multiple of sales. That date is not a certainty, however, as AMGN is resourceful in extending patent protection.

Investors also need to wonder how the Sensipar-Parsabiv handoff will go, though as dialysis-related drugs, they are in AMGN's wheelhouse. Parsabiv is off to a very nice launch. Sensipar has patent litigation ongoing.

We also need to look at Vectibix as an issue, with $0.7 B in sales last year, patent protection apparently lost in the EU and per the 2017 10-K, scheduled to be lost in the US next year. Most of AMGN's Vectibix sales are not generated in the US, however.

All in all, what I see is that half of AMGN's 2018 sales base is in trouble, and about half of the rest is old or getting old. Even though I expect sales growth from Repatha and Aimovig, and other launches, the very old drugs that reached such high sales levels may well decline faster in sales than the young drugs will grow; and those two replacement drugs carry lower margins.

Also note: AMGN expects to generate a little over $1 B in "other" revenues this year, i.e. not from sales of products, so its product sales do not equal its revenues. I have tried to be careful about the difference in my wording throughout the article; please excuse any errors on that detail.

What about biosimilars?

About two years ago, I was bullish on AMGN's long-term profit stream from biosims. Now, I think the sector is headed the way of generics faster than I had thought. So, now, I think the biosimilar business is a low-margined, short product-cycle business: not exciting.

What about the rest of the pipeline or deals?

Well, you never know. Any major biotech company has a lack of predictability in its product development. AMGN's track record on getting blockbusters to market this decade has been a challenged one, though it has brought many individual products to the market. AMGN talks a good deal about its bispecific pipeline. I cannot value that or AMGN's other pipeline products (apart from new indications for approved drugs). So, I would just say that I am not willing to give the pipeline a premium valuation. I would also say that I do not expect AMGN to find any bargains if it does a large acquisition.

Concluding remarks

As you have noted, EPS has not been part of this analysis. My analysis, as a long-only investor, leads me to think that AMGN is overvalued, because the very old mainstay mega-blockbuster drugs are now palpably in trouble and some of its young drugs carry low price tags. Also, much of the rest of AMGN's drug sales that are not from the 5 very old mega-blockbusters also derives from middle-aged or older drugs.

To summarize, I think that at a 5X 2018 P:S ratio, AMGN remains highly valued.

As a long-only investor, I'm not going to put a precise valuation or price target on this stock. I wish it well and would like to see it have greater success in developing and commercializing new products.

As always, I write this article from the standpoint of new money considering where to go, not from the standpoint of the many long-term AMGN investors who have a low basis in the stock. Mega-caps such as AMGN have many ways to win long term even if they have headwinds in the present. Nothing here comprises advice to anyone to take any investment action and is not a guess at where AMGN will trade at any time point ranging from one week to 10 years hence. I'll leave the technical analysis on AMGN to others.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

