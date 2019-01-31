Allergan: Getting Prettier, Far From Beautiful

Allergan (AGN) was once a very hot and much-discussed stock, as continued underperformance of the business and stock in recent years has cooled the enthusiasm.

The company, perhaps best known from its medical aesthetics business, and Botox, in particular, is quite diversified yet has been suffering from slower growth and huge difference between adjusted and GAAP earnings. Accounting adjustments have been very large and often involve cash charges, tiring investors who had to deal with multiple compression as management was not delivering on its promises.

After the spectacular rise from $20 in 2009 to $300 in the summer of 2015, when mega M&A rumors were all around in the pharma sector, shares were falling to a low of $130 in December of 2018, before now settling at $150 per share. That marks losses of 50% over a 3-4 year time period, mostly as elevated promises were not delivered upon. Despite this long-term underperformance, I hardly see appeal at these levels. At best, I consider shares to be fairly valued at this point.

Transition Continues

Allergan has seen a difficult year in 2018 as sales fell a percent to $15.78 billion, while fourth quarter sales fell by 5.7% to $4.08 billion. This is despite the very diversified operations as the company reports sales results for 40 individual medications! These range from eye care to medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, and neurosciences & urology, among others.

Botox continues to grow nicely to nearly a billion quarterly sales rate, as with an exception of solid growth of Vraylar, the news has not been so pretty. Sales of the second most important drug Restatis fell nearly 18% to $341.6 million for the quarter, as the company has seen some very large declines (>80%) for 4 drugs (Estrace, Namenda, Aczone, and Tazorec) which combined generate about a quarter of a billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The earnings numbers are highly complicated as the company posted a $5.1 billion GAAP loss (vs. a $4.4 billion loss in 2017), equivalent to $15.26 per share. At the same time, adjusted earnings were reported at $5.7 billion (vs. $5.8 billion in 2017) as the company aggressively made a series of adjustments. This includes $6.5 billion in amortisation charges and a similar charge on goodwill. The latter is a result of large impairment charges taken on large acquisitions made in the past which are not working out.

While these charges are non-cash, most of the acquisitions are (at least in part) paid for in cash and thus result in a sizable net debt load of $21.9 billion at the end of 2018. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $7.95 billion, for a 2.8 times leverage ratio. Net debt has been coming down from $23.6 billion at the end of 2017, as this is not a major concern yet remains something to put attention to.

Deleveraging is a bright spot as investors should embrace themselves for more pressure on the top line in 2019. Sales are seen at $15.0-15.3 billion, which at the midpoint suggests a 4% decline as the company sees adjusted earnings at $16.36 per share, down from $16.69 per share reported in 2018. That means that EBITDA is coming down further, but leverage ratio should remain stable or even come down as the company has announced some divestments, including the sale of five products in a $550 million deal to Spanish-based Almirall (OTC:LBTSF).

Reduced leverage intentions are confirmed by the board, looking to deleverage towards 2.5 times or less by 2020. Based on the 2018 performance, this suggests net debt of $20 billion or less and probably less as 2019 will see further sales and earnings declines.

About The Valuation

2019 is going to be a rough year on the back of some smaller divestments, but mostly because of competition kicking in and the pipeline not making a big contribution. A product recall of breast implants in international markets is not helpful either.

With goodwill and intangibles still representing nearly $90 billion worth of assets on a total balance sheet of $102 billion, earnings numbers remain complicated for many years to come. One approach is to simply value the company based on sales as adjusted operating profits appear somewhat similar to other pharma names. With a diluted share count of 335 million shares, shares represent an equity valuation of $50 billion at $150 per share.

Including net debt of $21.8 billion, that marks a $72 billion enterprise valuation for a business with sales seen just above the $15 billion mark, for a 4.8 times sales multiple. This looks in line with other names reporting stagnant or modestly growing sales. Complicated finances and lack of current growth mean that it will be hard to create real enthusiasm for shares from here, even as leverage is gradually coming down.

This is not to say that growth cannot return in 2020 as the company has six programs in late-stage development, including some expected FDA approvals rolling in this year. The story might turn later this year, but betting on these binary outcomes (FDA approvals) and the anticipated sales trajectory is a daunting task.

Concluding Thoughts

Almost to the day a year ago, I looked at Allergan as I concluded that I saw no triggers, yet saw a soft year of 2018 ahead, with shares trading at $160 at the time. Now trading at $150, resulting in modest losses over the past twelve months, that conclusion seems to have been about right. The bad news is that sales have been falling in 2018, with further sales declines seen in 2019 as the finances remain utterly complicated. The good news is that shares and, thus, expectations have fallen, as net debt has been coming down a bit as well.

The promise of the business is that growth in the future (perhaps 2020) should reveal the value of the franchise, but that is to be seen as established other players with flat to mid-single-digit growth often trade at similar sales multiples at which Allergan is trading currently. While Allergan claims to have a great pipeline, it needs to deliver on this to justify today's valuation and start growing sales later this year or next year. Of course, conversion of pipeline into approved products and anticipated sales from approvals remains a big question mark for each pharma business.

Hence, I am reiterating my caution and thus neutral stance, as I am looking for some important approvals and consequently pick-up in sales and, hence revenue stabilisation, before potentially getting upbeat on Allergan.

While its products might make you ¨beautiful¨, at least according to some in our society, the stock still has a long way to go before becoming a true beauty.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.