Summary

Offshore Energy reports that Diamond Offshore scored a contract with Beach Energy for Ocean Onyx.

Ocean Onyx is a cold-stacked moored semi-sub originally built in 1973. The new contract proves Diamond Offshore management's words that there's a market for these rigs.

The stock market bet less on Diamond Offshore than on other leading drillers at the beginning of the year, but longer-term DO is one of the healthiest drillers.