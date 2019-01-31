Diamond Offshore Set To Reactivate Ocean Onyx
About: Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DOFSQ)
by: Vladimir Zernov
Summary
Offshore Energy reports that Diamond Offshore scored a contract with Beach Energy for Ocean Onyx.
Ocean Onyx is a cold-stacked moored semi-sub originally built in 1973. The new contract proves Diamond Offshore management's words that there's a market for these rigs.
The stock market bet less on Diamond Offshore than on other leading drillers at the beginning of the year, but longer-term DO is one of the healthiest drillers.
Diamond Offshore (DO) continues to execute its conservative strategy. As per Offshore Energy Today, the company received a contract from Beach Energy (OTCPK:BCHEY) to use its semi-sub Ocean Onyx. The rig is