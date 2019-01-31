The True Potential Of A NEO Smart Economy

Summary
Blockchain projects trying to reinvent the way economies work are in a race to be the ultimate platform for users and developers.
While a handful of blockchain projects dominate this space, like ETH, EOS, and XLM, most lack the mass adoption or developer interest needed to be successful long-term.
All things considered, NEO is a serious contender as a base layer for the smart economy of the future.
Consider buying a house. Across the world, the process of purchasing real estate is somewhat similar. You hire an agent who shows you properties, negotiates with the owner, the owner arranges for paperwork for the