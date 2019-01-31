Ford: 7% Yield To Kick Your Portfolio Income Into High Gear

By Josh Arnold

Ford Motor Company (F) had a very tough 2018. The stock lost nearly 40%, excluding dividends. Concerns about the automakers have been building for a couple of years as global auto sales growth has stalled, and the maturity of the current cycle has caused some angst as well. However, we see Ford as attractively priced even with those challenges.

With the stock as cheap as it has been in recent years, we think it is a buy on weakness. While dividend growth isn’t a factor – Ford hasn’t raised its dividend since 2015 – the yield is near 7% and thus, is plenty high enough without the growth factor. That yield is more than good enough to put Ford on the list of high dividend yield stocks, a group of stocks with yields in excess of 5%. We see Ford’s yield – which is as high as it has ever been – as a significant reason why income investors should favor the stock.

Overview Of Recent Events

Ford was founded in 1903 and in the past 116 years, it has become one of the world’s largest automakers. It makes a wide variety of sedans, utilities, vans and trucks and markets them across the globe. It also has a sizable financing business that has ramped earnings higher in recent years. The company produces about $145 billion in annual revenue and the stock has a $35 billion market capitalization.

Ford reported Q4 earnings on 1/23/19 and results were in line with expectations for the most part. Automotive revenue was up 0.5% over the year-ago period, while non-automotive revenue performed slightly better, leading to a consolidated top line gain of 1.2%. Improved mix and stronger pricing helped push revenue higher despite lower volumes. Indeed, wholesale volume fell 275K units to 1,474K in Q4, which led to a 70bps decline in market share to 5.9%. Automotive EBIT margin came in at 2.9%, which represented a 1.4% decline from the comparable period in 2017. On a dollar basis, Automotive EBIT declined $500 million to $1.1 billion during the quarter.

North America continues to be the only real source of strength for Ford as that region produced almost $2 billion in EBIT in Q4. Conversely, the rest of the world produced an EBIT loss of $0.8+ billion, continuing an unpleasant trend that has been in place for some time. The international business not only continues to struggle, but no real progress has been made. Indeed, all regions outside of North America posted negative EBIT rates in Q4, highlighting the seriousness of the issue. North America is performing well enough to offset this weakness, but we’d like to see Ford address its significant international profitability issues.

Indeed, this chart shows just how vast the underperformance of the non-North America regions really is. All regions are unprofitable as Asia Pacific accounted for nearly half of the non-North America EBIT loss in Q4. Ford is working on reducing structural costs but thus far, it hasn’t been enough and this weakness is offsetting good work in North America.

The Ford Credit business continues to perform extremely well as it posted its best full-year earnings in eight years for 2018. This came thanks to improved volume and mix, as well as favorable lease residual performance. Strikingly, the credit business posted about half of the company’s consolidated operating earnings for 2018.

We see 2019 as a flat year in terms of earnings per share and as such, our initial estimate is $1.30. While North America and the credit business are strong performers right now, volume continues to be an issue, and the international business is a significant headwind to earnings growth. As a result, we are cautious.

Growth Prospects

While 2019 will certainly be a transitional year, we think Ford has the pieces in place to produce a meaningful amount of earnings expansion in the longer term. In fact, Ford provided investors with its long-term outlook, and there are some sizable promises being made.

Revenue growth is expected to be better than global GDP growth over the long term. That is a reasonable goal but it will likely have to wait until the company is done with its transition away from sedans and more towards trucks and utilities. Leverage is going to come down as well, which is something Ford could certainly do with, as it says adjusted debt to EBITDA should be below 2.5 from the current 3.0.

Most importantly, Ford is saying its adjusted EBIT margin is going to nearly double from today’s level of 4.4%, to 8%+. This is a lofty goal but should it be achieved, it would greatly improve the company’s earnings, even if revenue falls over time thanks to a smaller vehicle lineup. In fact, we see this as the key driver of long-term earnings growth.

Ford is already making progress towards this goal of margin improvement and overall growth, including 10 new product launches for 2019 in China, where it has struggled of late. It is also going after growth in Europe with upgrades of its popular Ranger and Transit lines. In addition, efforts are underway in China to improve sourcing practices to lower raw material costs via local suppliers. The company is reducing structural operating costs that currently preclude profitability, and it is right-sizing its inventory footprint to improve cash flow conversion.

In Europe, Ford is focusing on higher-margin brands, reducing the complexity of its vehicle lineup, reducing structural operating costs, and improving or exiting unprofitable products. These efforts should lead to meaningful profitability improvements over time as higher-margin revenue growth should help pull the non-North America business out of its slump. These initiatives will take time to work, but we are confident of significant improvement over today’s very low levels.

In addition to these initiatives, Ford continues to enjoy a very successful portfolio. It sold over 1 million F-Series trucks globally in 2018 with very high average selling prices. The Ranger is Ford’s second best-selling truck outside of the US and was launched in the US in 2018, which should help drive some incremental volumes. In China, the all-new Focus was launched and is seeing higher average prices than the segment.

Ford is also hard at work on its electric portfolio, looking to add hybrid and all-electric versions of its vehicles in the coming years. Combined with the company’s work on autonomous technology, we see Ford as coming out of its old way of doing business and moving closer to the leaders of the industry.

Expected Returns

Ford’s valuation has been quite low for years at this point and today, it sits at just 6.7 times this year’s earnings per share estimate of $1.30. Our fair value estimate of Ford is a modest 7.5 times earnings given where the stock has traded in the past, as well as what we view as an improved outlook for growth in the coming years. Should the stock revert back to fair value, it should provide shareholders with a low single-digit tailwind to total returns.

However, we see the bulk of returns accruing from the mid single-digit earnings growth discussed earlier, as well as the nearly 7% dividend yield. Indeed, the dividend should provide about half of total returns in the coming years, even if Ford doesn’t boost its payout. We do not see a dividend increase on the horizon but again, at nearly 7%, the yield is plenty high enough without the benefit of an increase. In total, we see mid-teens total returns in the coming years, so we find the stock to be attractive.

Final Thoughts

Automakers are very cyclical in nature, and right now, Ford has fallen victim to souring investor sentiment. However, we see Ford as having the pieces in place to grow its profitability over time, assuming no recession in the near term. Combined with a prodigious yield and a reasonable valuation, we rate the stock a buy for income investors.

