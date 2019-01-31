Investment Strategy Statement - Trading Places Research

Conversely, at the end, the cycle is not your friend, and this is when you should lower your risk profile.

The cycle is your friend. Everyone is a genius when the market is running in the beginning and middle of cycles and that’s when you should extend your risk profile.

Confirmation bias is your enemy. You may have been right yesterday and wrong today. Always question your assumptions.

Introduction

My favorite stat of all time is that the IT Price Index has deflated 93% since its inception in 1997. This is why I’m so interested in tech, which is what I have written the most about, and why most of my investment focus is there. They are in the business of more for less, which is a good place to be if you can make a profit at it.

But I came here to Seeking Alpha to branch out a bit and write about other sectors and companies that interest me, and also macroeconomics.

Investment Strategy

My training is in political science and economics, so I tend to look at the macro environment a lot. I spend a lot of time looking at BLS and BEA tables, so you can count on a good dose of US macroeconomics from me.

Source: Hedgeye

I am a creature of the economic cycle. My basic belief is that when The Bull is running at the beginning and middle of cycles, everyone is a genius, and that’s when you need to extend your risk profile and fatten up. At the end of cycles, I curtail my risk and positioning considerably, because there’s no reason to stick your neck out when there’s another cycle starting in a year or two. Like any Fat Bear, I retreat to my cave and await the spring when the glaciers melt, and the river is swollen with salmon.

I also believe the psychological and groupthink aspects of the market are too often overlooked because they are impossible to quantify, try as people might. Expectations are more important than performance in the short-term, but performance wins out in the end.

I’m mostly interested in long US equities, but I always look for special situation shorts and fixed income, especially at the end of cycles. The sector I know best is tech, but I like value, great management and sectoral growth generally. My greatest successes have always been finding a big wave, grabbing my surfboard, and holding on for dear life until I reach shore or drown. Fortunately, I have drowned infrequently.

So, I am a long-term investor for the most part, with the exception of special situations and hedging risk. I don’t mind absorbing big losses in the short-term if I really believe in a company.

I cast a wide net by at least glancing at every earnings report every quarter in the sectors I like. Here’s what I’m looking for that makes me dig deeper:

A great or drastically improving balance sheet always makes my short hairs stand up. Sectoral growth. Rising tides lift all boats. Signs of great management. How do they handle their inventories? How much of their gross margins go into profit margins? How have they handled past macro shocks? Typical Buffett-Munger style value. My number one metric is customer satisfaction, because it is both the most effective moat, and the only one 100% in the company’s control. Great business model and culture, especially if it stands out from the pack. It’s amazing that I have to say it, but the point of corporations is to generate profits. Focus on unit sales, revenue, active users and other metrics is weird to me. The only units that matter are US dollars.

I believe that it is more important to understand the qualitative aspects of the company — the culture, the leadership, the employees, and corporate structure. But the numbers have to back it up.

Things I Avoid

For the most part, the rest of the world. I am a long-term investor, and until it stops being true, the best long-term bet will continue to be US corporate profit growth. But that doesn’t mean I don’t dabble. I was a longtime Alibaba (BABA) shareholder until spring of 2018, and I won’t hesitate to pick it up again if the macro picture clears. They have great management, a compelling business model and high customer satisfaction. Any stock whose price is highly correlated with a commodity price. Volatility and risk without commensurate potential rewards. I hate brick-and-mortar retail, except for fashion and luxury. I consider the rest of it an undifferentiated race-to-the-bottom mess. Except for Costco (COST), which has great management, a unique and compelling business model, great employees, incredible customer satisfaction, great Buffett-Munger numbers, and prime NY strip steaks for $9.99 a pound. Never bet against prime steak for $9.99 a pound. Companies with too many products or services. While this spreads risk, it also often leads to lack of focus from top management. So this includes many large consumer companies, and until I see how their balance sheets perform in the next recession, the large banks are in this category as well. Unfortunately, though I was previously a shareholder for years, Alphabet (GOOGL) is also in this category. Gold or crypto. Please don’t talk to me about gold or crypto.

Valuation

I have no approach to forward valuation that I find in any way compelling. Any freshman finance major can tell you what the problem is. Anyone can fill out a free-cash-flow spreadsheet and reverse-engineer any result they want, based off assumptions that 95% of the time turn out to be wrong. Since people want to see it, I will sometimes include this sort of thing with many reports, and they will always carry this same caveat.

I do, however, find Buffett-Munger style value to be very useful for the limited cases in which is appropriate, as it is more backward-looking and based on actual data, not fantasy assumptions. Many of the companies I look at do not have the ten-year history necessary for this sort of analysis, so it’s a bit moot. But where appropriate, I will use it.

Finally, for the limited subset of companies that have extraordinary balance sheets, I have my own bespoke non-GAAP measurement I call SEAPE — shareholder equity adjusted PE. By subtracting the substantial shareholder equity per share of these companies from the PE calculation, it gives us a better idea of how the market currently values the operations and cash-flow side of the company.

Risk and Return

Without risk, there is no return. This is a truism in all of life, and of course the stock market more so than most things.

Risk is fine, so long as the potential rewards are commensurate. Write that on your forehead.

I love math, but I have no model for risk, which like FCF analysis, is also a mess of assumptions that often turn out to be untrue. Some of the brightest mathematical minds on Wall Street constructed the large bank’s risk models before the last recession, and we all know how that turned out.

That’s why the cycle is so important. It tells you when to extend your risk or reduce it. You did not have to be a genius to ride this wave (March 9, 2009 - January 26, 2018):

Data by YCharts

Even if you hop on this train late and get off late, the returns are still pretty darn good. Here were my own rough risk-on/risk-off days this past cycle (June 15, 2009 - September 17, 2018) :

Data by YCharts

Again you do not have to be a genius here.

What Do Risk-On and Risk-Off Mean?

It’s different for everyone and depends on your own risk tolerance. For me risk-on at the beginning of the cycle means:

Load up on the things you love. They will be absurdly cheap! I keep a watchlist called “Great Companies, Up Way Too Much.” They won’t be up too much anymore. Worry less about value than usual, and more about growth. Look for selected risky assets with large potential returns. Take your long positioning up to close to 100%. Use margin, but judiciously, and only when potential returns justify the added downside risk. Increase exposure to global markets.

When I begin to detect a souring of sentiment is when I turn to risk-off. This time around, it began when outstanding 2018 Q2 earnings were not met with nearly the enthusiasm I expected. I tagged that quarter as the cycle peak, and nothing has dissuaded me yet.

This is a slower process than risk-on.

Switch to capital preservation. Trim exposure to EM and Forex. Sell risky assets unless it’s a special situation. Look for selected shorts in leading sectors like homebuilding and dry-bulk shipping. Any company you have that has not converted top line growth to bottom line growth by this point in the cycle has to go. Value over growth. Keep what you love, and the companies that have historically shown strength through macro shocks. If you are doing it right, they are one and the same. Buy some dividend stocks that have historically kept up their yield during macro shocks. For me, all together this takes me down to about 20-30% net long. When the volatility starts hitting, like it did in December 2018, I take my net long position down to zero by buying index short ETFs (SPXU and SQQQ) and VIX ETFs (UVXY). I am willing to forego big upside during these periods. Sit there until the cycle turns. Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

Portfolio Returns

As you can see, my basic philosophy is to make hay when the sun is shining, so expectations of returns varies. Right now, with the wild swings in sentiment we are seeing on almost a daily basis, my expectations are very low, and if I underperform the S&P, so be it. There is no reason to stick your neck out for some meager end-of-cycle returns when a new cycle is a couple of years away, maybe less.

But in the early and middle parts of the cycle, I expect to outperform the S&P every year, and this is where wealth is built. From 2010-2017 the CAGR in my actively managed portfolios was just shy of 30%. In 2018, as I took down my positioning, my returns suffered, though I still outperformed the limp S&P.

But now in January 2019, I get the flip-side of this sort of positioning — while the portfolio is up modestly, it is underperforming the S&P considerably for the month. There are returns to be had, but risk to capital will continue to rise throughout the year, and I’m happy to sit this part out.

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy

The number one risk is your own brain, which is only there to trick you up. Behavioral economics has shown repeatedly that knowledge and judgement are two separate things and not always correlated. Knowing more does not necessarily lead to better decisions.

The important thing is to always question yourself and try and take your ego out of the equation. Make your assumptions explicit and check them every day. Don’t believe something is true just because you wish it to be so.

Confirmation bias is your enemy. Fight it every day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.