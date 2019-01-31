What Does Yesterday's News Mean For Shareholders Of Celsius Holdings?

If the short-sellers were betting on further quarterly losses for the company, along with the necessity of raising additional capital at low stock prices, thus causing the aforementioned dilution, they had better rethink their short strategy or find themselves on the wrong side of the CELH trade.

With domestic revenues reaching record levels last quarter, and the prospects for the company to soon reaching profitability, valuation metrics may have to soon be adjusted upwards as a result of this agreement.

The agreement mitigates the risk for CELH shareholders by eliminating the need to raise additional capital for China expansion, along with the spectre of further dilution of the common shares.

While we initially viewed the move with some skepticism, drilling down further we see why such a strategic move makes sense over the long term for the company and its shareholders.

Yesterday, Celsius Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement with Qifeng Food Technology Co., Ltd. whereby Celsius will transition to a royalty-based model for expansion into China and other Asian markets.

A few days ago we authored an article on Seeking Alpha in which we laid out a possible strategy for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) management to unlock shareholder value.

Our thesis centered around the idea of taking advantage of the strength of the company's domestic operations by splitting the company into two components; a domestic company and an International company.

Our reasoning was really very simple. By separating the domestic operations from the International operations, the company would be able to account for the continuing expenses associated with the China/Asia expansion through the separate International entity and, at the same time, show profitability for the domestic company very early in 2019.

Yesterday's announcement effectively takes the burden of continuing expenses for the China and Asia expansion away from CELH and transfers the burden of those expenses to Celsius's Asian partner, Qifeng Food Technology Co.

Qifeng will now be entirely responsible for continuing the development and distribution of Celsius products for the Asian markets.

In exchange for the signing of today's announced royalty agreement, Qifeng agrees to reimburse Celsius for all of the expenses that the company has incurred over the past few years to bring Celsius products to the Asian markets.

Celsius will receive this amount (TBD by mutual agreement no later than the end of March) over a five-year timeframe with interest.

Qifeng will pay Celsius Holdings royalties based on sales of Celsius energy drinks, with a minimum yearly guarantee of no less than $2.2 million.

We have to admit that at first blush we viewed the agreement somewhat skeptically. After all, why give up the promise of huge revenues from China in exchange for a small revenue stream for a royalty arrangement?

But upon further analysis, and a conversation with CEO John Fieldly, we have come to the conclusion that the agreement makes sense for the shareholders of CELH in a number of ways.

It's not news to investors that things in China are changing rapidly. Many CEO and CFO's have pointed to recent developments in China as the primary reason for missing analyst's earnings forecasts.

Apple has been the most prominent company to point to a slowdown in China as impacting financial results, but many other companies including Caterpillar, Nvidia and 3M also cited difficulties in the economy over there as being a contributing factor to lowering guidance moving forward.

In order for CELH to reach the all-important inflection point where revenues versus expenses translate into a profitable business model, the company would have been forced to raise more capital to continue building out the infrastructure for distribution, marketing, advertising etc.

That would have resulted in substantial dilution to CELH shareholders

The Celsius Board of Directors, faced with the prospect of additional dilution of the common shares decided, instead, to transition to a royalty-based model, thus mitigating the business risks to Celsius and its shareholders, along with the reimbursement of monies that have already been spent thus far implementing the China/Asia strategic initiative.

We have also theorized that the large number of CELH shares that have been sold short, were done so with a view towards the company, at some point, requiring additional working capital to continue with the China expansion.

With the transfer of that responsibility now going to Qifeng, the specter of dilution has been eliminated, since the domestic operations are currently at a positive cash flow level.

That now raises the question of at what point in 2019 will Celsius Holdings, Inc. reach profitability?

With Q4 and FY 2018 financial results expected to be announced in late March, we think that the answer to that question will be sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.