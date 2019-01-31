The Market Loves What It Sees Ahead

The stock market passed an important hurdle on Wednesday. While most participants were expecting the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged, many felt that the market would sell off once the announcement was formally made. The old adage about “buy the rumor, sell the news” was often brought up in market commentaries and some felt that sellers would use the latest Fed announcement to sell stocks. Instead, the shorts were forced to cover as traders reacted positive to the Fed’s affirmation that it would indeed bow to the demand of the market in keeping its fed funds rate unchanged. In today’s report I’ll argue that the market’s reaction is a sign that the bulls are becoming emboldened while the bears now face the prospect of more short covering ahead.

If Wednesday’s FOMC policy announcement wasn’t a kick in the shins to the bears, it certainly put them on notice that they shouldn’t get their hopes up for higher rates in the coming months. The Fed removed a previous reference to “further gradual increases” to the fed funds rate in its latest statement, which market participants interpreted as a sign that the Fed would hold off on further hikes for a while. This is exactly what the market wanted to hear and investors expressed their approval by buying stocks and corporate bonds. After raising interest rates four times last year, the central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged between a range of 2.25 and 2.5 percent on Wednesday.

In response to the Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rallied by almost 1.6 percent and closed at its highest level since early December. The higher high in the SPX technically fulfills the definition of a rising trend since the benchmark index has now established a series of higher highs and lows since bottoming on Dec. 24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained almost 1.80 percent on Wednesday and, significantly closed above its 200-day exponential moving average for the first time in nearly two months. This is a key technical consideration, for the 200-day MA is one of Wall Street’s most widely followed technical indicators. If the Dow can manage to finish this week above this important trend line, it will likely serve to attract fresh buying interest from investors who are still on the sidelines and awaiting additional confirmation of the market’s returning strength.

Source: BigCharts

The latest close above the 200-day moving average in the Dow carries even greater technical (and psychological) significance now than it did in past months. The reason is because the stock market’s internal profile is getting stronger by the day instead of progressively weakening like it did in the last four months of 2018. Because of the market’s increasing breadth, trend line breakouts are far more likely to be followed up with additional gains in the major indices.

An example of how much internal improvement the market has shown lately can be seen in Wednesday’s session. In the wake of the FOMC rate announcement, the 1-day total of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs hit its highest reading in months. To be exact, there were 72 new 52-week highs against only 14 new lows. The new high-new low differential has been expanding in favor of the highs in recent days, and this is further proof that the incremental demand for equities is increasing. The fact that there hasn’t been a single day this year when the new 52-week lows were above 40 is also an encouraging sign of the stock market’s improved health.

My running theme in recent commentaries has been that a major pullback isn’t likely before the Dow and S&P 500 Index (SPX) first go on to make higher highs. My reasoning for this can be summarized in the following graph, which shows the recent trend in the daily cumulative new 52-week highs and lows. This particular graph features the 4-week rate of change of the high-lows, which is my favorite measure of internal momentum.

Source: WSJ

Historically, a decisively rising trend like the one you see here indicates that the path of least resistance for equity prices is up. As long as this indicator continues to rise, there will be more of an upside bias for stock prices and an increased likelihood of additional short-covering incidents (like the one we saw Wednesday).

Another encouraging sign that the market is happy with the Fed’s latest policy direction and considers it to be accommodating can be seen in the corporate bond market. Bonds in general have been in recovery mode since December, even before the stock market bottomed. This more than anything else suggests that investors no longer feel pressured by the threat of higher interest rates. I would point out that it was the threat of higher rates which initially caused the stock market’s internal weakness back in September. At that time, Treasury yields were on the rise and this served as a catalyst to bond fund liquidations.

Now that investors can breathe an even bigger sigh of relief over the rate outlook, it’s clear that the demand for high-quality corporate debt is as high as it has been in several months. This is reflected in the graph of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) shown below. The rate of ascent in VCSH is even more impressive when compared to the S&P 500 Index. Corporate bonds typically lead stocks, and the performance in VCSH suggests that investors are rapidly regaining confidence in the intermediate-term (3-9 month) broad market outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Another chart that investors should be watching right now is the one shown below. This shows the recent performance of the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) along with its 15-day moving average. E-commerce stocks, including the FAANGS, have been important leaders in recent years. If indeed the 10-year-old bull market is to remain intact this year, we should ideally see increasing strength in the Internet stocks. My expectation is for the leading Internet stocks to move higher in the weeks ahead and recover their losses they suffered in the latter part of 2018. To that end, I’d view a decisive upside breakout in FDN above the $130 level as a confirmation signal that the important Internet stocks are in full recovery mode. This would also be an indication that the FAANGs are returning to a position of leadership.

Source: BigCharts

Now that the latest FOMC policy meeting is over, investors can finally put their apprehensions aside and turn their attention to the recovery potential that lies ahead for the market’s leading sectors. This especially includes rate-sensitive stocks, which have a lot of ground to regain. I continue to recommend, however, that investors should generally focus on fundamentally sound stocks and industries which show the greatest relative price strength versus the S&P 500. This includes consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the gold mining stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.