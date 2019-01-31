Your Portfolio In 2050 (Podcast)

An analysis written for the British bank HSBC nearly a decade ago by economist Karen Ward, called “The World in 2050,” projected how the world economy would appear in 40 years. Ward thought today’s emerging markets would make up 19 of the top 30 economies in 2050, with China rising to the top spot. It seems fair to surmise that HSBC, like virtually every asset manager, has advocated its clients increase their allocations to emerging markets.
For my part, I expect that most of the world’s weaker economies today will remain as such in 2050, but believe a select few up-and-comers will strongly outperform. In this brief podcast (5:02), I share some of my thinking on shifting global economics and preparing one’s portfolio for the long-term.