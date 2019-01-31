Your Portfolio In 2050 (Podcast)

Summary

An analysis written for British bank HSBC nearly a decade ago by economist Karen Ward, called “The World in 2050,” projected how the world economy would appear in 40 years.

Ward thought today’s emerging markets would make up 19 of the top 30 economies in 2050, with China rising to the top spot.

She thought emerging markets as a group would become bigger than developed markets, and identified small-population, aging, rich economies in Europe as the biggest losers.

Ward did not offer investment ideas; her paper was intended as providing an economic compass for HSBC clients. But it seems fair to surmise that HSBC has advocated its clients increase their allocations to emerging markets.

My understanding of development economics leads me to favor a selective approach to emerging markets, rather than a broad asset-class approach.