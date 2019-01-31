Facebook: Q4 Results Shows 50% Upside Potential

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) delivered stronger results than I, and most investors, had been anticipating. And in spite of the AH rally, I continue to believe that this strong cash generator is still undervalued.

Obviously, there is still work to be done, and Facebook still has many operational issues to sort out. However, it is my strong contention that its near-term operational headwinds are more than factored in at current prices.

Always In Hindsight!

Investing is always so easy, in hindsight, right? Everyone will now come to 'figure' out that Facebook was undervalued. I picked out a quote from a random recent article of mine,

I [...] am highly confident that Facebook will succeed in its strategic objectives, and those patient shareholders willing to hold into 2020 will be very satisfactorily rewarded.

Although I'll be the first to admit that I didn't expect such a strong improvement so quickly.

Q4 2018: Let's get stuck in!

The almighty Q4 2018 earnings did not disappoint. Personally, the most important metric for my thesis is that Facebook continues to have a hold of more than 2 billion monthly active users across its "Family" of services (meaning its 4 platforms). Additionally, these monthly active users are still growing. This is astonishing and presently stands at 2.7 billion.

In previous articles of mine, I compared these services with a toll bridge, where every month motorists in their billions need to pass through. Having such a meaningful grip on this phenomenally large number of consumers, business and families make Facebook an incomparable enterprise to practically any other.

What's more, like Facebook or not, but Zuckerberg and his team continue to prove that this team is still hungry and driven to succeed.

Financials In More Detail

Rather than taking Facebook's foot off the peddle in this period of growth deceleration, Facebook is actually meaningfully increasing its total spend. In more detail, total costs and expenses jumped 62% compared to last year to $9.1 billion in Q4 2018.

During the call, Zuckerberg discussed spending billions on security and digital well-being, to ensure that Facebook is able to deal with the prevention of harm on its platforms.

As you might expect, at the same time as Facebook's revenue decelerates, from growing in FY 2017 at 47% to FY 2018 at 37%, Facebook's increased its spend on content governance, safety and security which caused Facebook's bottom line to deleverage and its operating income was only up 6% in Q4 2018 compared with Q4 2017.

Moreover, obviously, readers will have noticed that Facebook's net income benefited mightily from Facebook's minuscule effective tax rate of 14% compared with the 43% during the same period a year ago.

Finally, Facebook was very aggressive on its share repurchases during Q4, returning to investors close to 1% of its market cap in a single quarter ($3.5 billion)

Outlook For 2019

Before discussing Facebook's guidance I wanted to touch on a meaningful strategic goal for Facebook which I believe could be a terrific source of both growth and even more important, diversification, for Facebook.

Facebook is going to start rolling out Payments on WhatsApp throughout 2019. I suspect that this will be a strong positive towards ensuring that Facebook's device-agnostic ecosystem continues to be increasingly sticky. By making payments seamless on its platform users are going to stay on Facebook's Family platforms for longer.

This plays to Facebook's advantage in numerous ways, such as positive branding and increasing trust with its users, something which Facebook has often been behind on, at least when compared with other tech giants, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL).

Having said that, Facebook intends for this opportunity to start very small, which is understandable. For Facebook, advertising is so successful, that Facebook is not likely to loosen its hold in what gives Facebook its huge cash stream.

Facebook is expecting its top line to continue to come down by mid-single-digits in Q1 2019 and to continue to decelerate sequentially throughout the year. In my previous article, going into earnings, I had forecast that Facebook would finish FY 2019 with a revenue growth rate of approximately 26% and for now, post-earnings call I continue to stand by that.

Further, as the year goes on, I will be sure to update readers on Facebook's progress. Into FY 2020, Facebook expects to align its total expenses closer to its top-line revenue growth rate.

Valuation Still Too Cheap, Even Post-Rally

Ultimately, looking out 2-3 years, Facebook will no longer be able to boast of its sky-high profit margins. However, investors had largely been bracing themselves for this eventuality anyway. Which I argue has been more than factored in many times over already.

Readers might state that Snap (SNAP) should not be included in the table above, as its platform pales in comparison with Facebook's monetization user metrics.

However, I would counter that and highlight that that's exactly why I have added Snap to the table. To demonstrate, just how much investors are willing to pay to participate in the growth of an asset-light social media platform.

More specifically, we can see that both Facebook and Snap trade on a P/Sales ratio of 7.7X, while at the same time, Facebook is actually backed by strong cash flow from operations as well as free cash flow.

Investment Risks

The number one investment risk facing Facebook is what is Facebook's sustainable medium-term growth rate? Is it likely to stay around 20%-25%? Or will it trickle down to below 20%? If Facebook's revenue was to decelerate to 20% or even less, investors will be paying too high a multiple for Facebook today. Additionally, it may turn out to be that Facebook's revenue is just too big to continue to grow even at 20% CAGR.

Finally, Facebook is a social media platform and if another platform turned out to become even more seamless, users might quickly migrate away from Facebook - and advertisers would follow suit.

Final Word

Facebook's top line is likely to be growing above 20X for the foreseeable future, while for now its cash flows are still priced below 15X - pointing to a huge discrepancy between price and intrinsic value.

