Market Volatility Bulletin: Fed Gives Risk Markets 'All Clear'

Skew readings are low, and it could be a good idea to sell some vol on SVXY options.

VXX appears to have made a smooth transition to the VXXB product, which is exactly what the retail vol-trading space needed.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:33AM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), which fluctuated some in the pre-market, are tracking mostly higher in Thursday morning action.

Spot volatility is now printing below a 17-handle, which since late September '18 has marked the point where things start to heat up. There are reasons to believe, however, that this time may be different; the market tone may have for the time being found a path to greater calm and strong recovery prospects.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday's Fed announcement provided ample evidence that America's central bank would rather act gradually rather than patiently. One cannot help but think that last quarter's spill had much to do with their decision, as the economy is not on notably worse footing.

My opinion is that the overall size of the Fed's balance sheet is more important than target rates being too high or low by a couple dozen basis points. It is difficult to truly call QE a success unless and until we make a clean and complete exit. If we do, then it could be used again in future episodes of crisis. On the other hand, if we just leave the balance sheet in a bloated state, then how effective would future QE be on helping to rescue the economy?

In the vol space, the maturity of the exchange-traded notes VXX (and to a much lesser extent the intermediate-term VXZ), have faded out without much in the way of fireworks; that is as it ought to be. About a year ago, we had the blowup of the popular inverse-volatility product XIV, and ProShares abruptly reduced leverage in the UVXY and SVXY ETPs.

Structural stability and predictability are important features for users of these volatility retail products. A fluid transition from the old notes to VXXB and VXZB add confidence to a space that has seen its share of sponsorship flubs.

Mr. Harwood brought up a good rationale as to why the VXX AUM remained as high as it did for as long as it did. I liked this explanation, as it served as a reminder as to how different uses of a product can act as natural offsets in a robust and healthy market.

Term Structure

The VX term structure really took a hit by close-of-day on Wednesday. In the early part of Thursday trade, we see a modest move lower in the futures curve at the front end.

As discussed yesterday, the VIX9D arguably paves the way for lower lows in the more widely followed spot VIX indicator, which in turn provides more scope for reduced VX futures.

Clearly, realized vol needs to perk up pretty soon if we're to see anything like reasonable prospects of a return to last month's heady rush of rapidly fluctuating prices.

The CBOE Skew index is not flashing danger signs at the moment, suggesting that in spite of the (mostly) steady rally in stocks, SPX options traders see fairly symmetric room for more gains relative to losses.

No index is always going to get it right, and that most certainly includes Skew. However, not that the index started to lose ground in late December, just as the market was nearing its trough. It also perked up some just before the losses just after the Martin Luther King Holiday.

MarketChameleon.com: SVXY options implied, historical, MA volatility

For those looking to play a continuation of the vol crush, implied vol in the SVXY options are arguably a fair sell here. An unbalanced iron condor with expiration in the four-to-eight week range could be a good sell (selling the near-the-money put, OTM call so that there is some room for a run-up).

Wrap-Up

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.