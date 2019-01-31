Pattern Energy: Still Undervalued

Back in May, we published an article discussing why Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was undervalued and poised for growth due to a steady expansion of the business and a safe dividend. Then, the share price sat at $18.21/share, and since, it has risen to around 12-month highs at $21 (with relatively high volatility), representing a roughly 15% increase. While the stock currently sits at these highs, we believe that the company remains undervalued at these levels given continued steady growth under management, sure to maintain dividend growth.

Guided by Management's Steady Hand

Valuing PEGI as a dividend income investment is appropriate because management's primary objective is to provide stable cash flows to investors, funded by energy project proceeds. The stability of these cash flows attracts investors. As long as the wind blows and the sun shines, the money flows. For many, the company's value is in these cash flows, and investors' primary concerns with the stock are related to the safety and stability of those cash flows. Company management has a sound plan in place to ensure this safety and stability and achieve the level of cash available for distribution (CAFD) necessary for a stable and growing dividend.

Pattern Energy CEO Mike Garland, on the Q3 earnings call back in early November, stressed the value that cost controls and transitions to self-performing projects would provide in 2019 and beyond. The company has already made investments in advancing cost control systems, and management expects to see that value begin to accrue beginning this year. Company initiatives have worked to eliminate roughly $2 million in costs per quarter related to audit expenses and compensation expenses. Also, on that same earnings call, Garland reiterated Pattern's commitment to recycling older renewable projects for newer, more attractive ones. In August, the company sold its stake in the El Arrayán wind project in Chile. Just days after the earnings call, the company confirmed its sale of the K2 wind project in Ontario for $166 million, later announcing a $23 million investment in the Stillwater wind facility in Montana at a favorable multiple (<10x expected annual CAFD contribution). The continued recycling of assets will allow the company to find more favorable investments.

At the end of 2019, PEGI will have an aggregate investment of $200 million in its project development partner, Pattern Development 2.0 (developer of the Stillwater facility). Management expects this investment to begin returning roughly $15 million to the company's CAFD annually starting in 2020. This added cash flow represents a 10% CAFD increase over the expected 2018 number after an allowance for the cost of capital and increased project investments. This money will provide a windfall for dividend coverage and growth. The added cash flow will be amplified by the recycling of assets into more lucrative projects, leading to revenue growth and further dividend growth.

Using a Dividend Discount Model

A dividend discount model calculates the present value of the dividend to derive an intrinsic share price and is a simple valuation method for dividend income investments. This valuation model is an appropriate offhand for calculating an intrinsic share price for Pattern since it is a dividend income investment. Given that management expects to hold the dividend steady at $1.69 until 2020 before growing CAFD at roughly 2% annually, we'll assume that the dividend will begin increasing by 2% annually starting in 2021.

Using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), with a three year monthly beta of 1.1, a three year risk-free rate of 2.64% (US Treasuries), and a market risk premium of 6%, we derived a cost of equity of 9.24%, resulting in an intrinsic share price of around $23.

Even under a more stringent scenario, with a cost of equity of 10%, the intrinsic value is still $21.5, slightly above current levels.

However, given that PEGI can be valued as a dividend income investment, we believe the most appropriate cost of equity is the firm's dividend yield, which at a share price of $21 is around 8%. This cost of equity results in an intrinsic share price upwards of $27.

Finally, in a zero growth scenario (dividend stays constant in perpetuity) and an 8% cost of equity, the intrinsic share price is roughly $21.13.

As we discussed, management's commitment to making investments in cost controls, continued asset recycling, and the boost to CAFD provided by Pattern Development 2.0 make a zero growth scenario unlikely. Therefore, we believe that even with a conservative estimate, PEGI shares are worth $23-$24, representing a 10-14% increase from current levels. This factors in a slightly higher level of risk than the dividend discount model to account for possible delays in resuming growth or downward estimates to dividend growth rates.

Company Risks

One concern related to the company's ability to service a stable and growing dividend is PEGI's large debt load. Pattern had roughly $2.4 billion in total debt outstanding as of September 30, with approximately $100 million in annual (12 months ended September 30) interest expense. However, the company is unlikely to increase this debt load in a rising interest rate environment, and much of this debt will not mature for at least five years, some not for 10-20 years. Over $800 million in available liquidity should provide ample leeway on interest payments, and organic revenue growth from project purchases and recycling will provide the capital to reduce the debt load. In short, we do not find debt to be a significant issue currently. The company should be able to service both debt and a growing dividend, but the debt load is nonetheless something for investors to watch. If the company fails to reduce debt or struggles to make interest payments, management may move to cut the dividend, lowering the intrinsic value estimate.

Also, wind production variability represents a risk to the company's revenues. We mentioned in our last article covering PEGI that wind production below long-term averages has hampered revenues in past quarters. Wind variation will always be a risk, but continued geographic diversification will help to alleviate the issue. Over the next two years, before dividend growth is anticipated to resume, the company will hopefully continue to grow revenues to provide some degree of a cushion between wind production and dividend coverage. At current revenue growth rates, this seems likely.

Key Takeaways

Pattern Energy Group will report Q4 and FY18 earnings on March 7. Investors should look to see that the company maintains revenue growth and meets or exceeds its midpoint CAFD estimate of $166 million for the full year, which is enough to cover the dividend. Also, investors should watch for continued cost-cutting efforts, management insights on the continued recycling of assets, and updates regarding Pattern Development 2.0's potential to provide cash flows. At a share price of $21, well below our conservative estimate of an intrinsic value of $23-24, the market is signaling that the company likely will be able to hold its dividend steady but will fail to grow it. We believe that given Pattern's effective management, accretive investments, and potential for further CAFD expansion through Pattern Development and organic revenue growth, PEGI still has significant upside at these levels.

