Intel: Any Epyc Impact?

Ryzen and Epyc chips have been out for some time, and even newer versions have been released.

Q4 results are out for both Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC). In the latest installment of this series, I look at the results to see if the new AMD chips are having a significant impact on Intel. Right now, I think the price of INTC shares is a bit high, so I will wait for below $44 or so.

What did I think about INTC and AMD last time?

Based on a projected dividend increase of 2 cents a share and dividends increasing around the same rate as earnings, I calculated last October INTC was trading around a good value.

AMD was also putting in a very good performance. Since it doesn’t pay a dividend, I wouldn’t consider it for purchase, but for those who do invest in it, its performance has been very good. However, I saw no evidence that AMD was having a significant negative impact on Intel. In fact, the release of Ryzen and Epyc chips has spurred Intel into working harder to produce performance out of its own chips.

Before I look at what is new for INTC, let’s look at AMD

Looking at the slide show prepared for the Q3 2018 earnings report, one can see that in Q3, there was some very good growth in revenue in the Computing and Graphics segment with a bit of a slowdown in the Enterprise segment. Operating income in both segments showed a very robust growth. This was a very good quarter even if it did fall short of the predictions of some of the more enthusiastic bulls.

Figure 1 AMD Q3 Results

Here is the same slide from Q4’s presentation.

Figure 2 Source AMD Q4 Results

Q4 is another very good quarter for AMD. Net revenue in the Computing and Graphics segment is up an impressive 9%. The gain in operating income isn’t as impressive as it first appears, and the lower number was due to charges from tax law changes. Clearly, the first half of the year improved much more YoY than did the 2nd half, since for the year as a whole revenue was up 39%, while it was up around 10% in the 2nd half.

In the data center, it’s clear that AMD’s progress has slowed significantly as well. Revenue was flat in Q4 from last year, and for 2018 it only grew 3%. Likely due to many factors, I think it’s clear that AMD isn’t doing as well as it expected in the data center.

Figure 3 Source AMD Q4 Results

The forecast for 2019 is a pretty good one. And yes, it does seem to me that the more optimistic AMD bulls had been expecting more. But high single-digit revenue growth is very good. Q1 2019 seems like a tough quarter with revenue declines in several segments, but the year as a whole looks good.

The year’s performance and more importantly 2019 guidance looks to me like a company increasing its profitability and maintaining market share. At this point, it looks to me like market shares have stabilized and that AMD has not managed to capture large amounts of market share, in either PCs or the data center, from Intel.

What did the latest earnings report say about Intel?

The first step in evaluating Intel’s performance in Q4 is to look at what it expected for this quarter when it reported results.

Figure 4 Intel Q3 Earnings Report

One thing to note is that the guidance issued back in October was the 3rd upward revision for 2018. This is clearly robust growth and not what one would expect if Intel was in trouble or losing significant amounts of market share. I saw this as a very positive outlook. I particularly liked that after beating expectations for Q3, it again upped the guidance for the whole year.

Figure 5 Intel Q3 Earnings Report

Q4 guidance was also pretty aggressive. Q4 in 2017 had seen a pretty big increase in revenue and EPS, so guiding for a double-digit growth on top of already impressive results was very optimistic. But keep in mind that Intel had done that several times already in 2018 and met or beat its guidance.

So now let’s move on to the most recent earnings presentation.

Figure 6 Intel Q4 Earnings Results

At first look at the results for Q4, one might be disappointed that there was a miss on revenue guidance. But I find it hard to be disappointed that revenue only increased 9% from last year. And I am encouraged the PC-centric revenue increased 10%. Another bright spot was that Operating margin increased to 35.1% when management had guided for a decrease. I thought management guidance of $1.22 was pretty optimistic, but Intel managed to deliver $1.28. I think focusing on the fairly small revenue miss in the face of a 13% YoY increase in EPS is just overly pessimistic.

Other than the lack of a CEO, I just don’t see any issues here that show that Intel is facing significant issues including much competition from AMD. The softness in Cloud & Enterprise and weaker NAND issues are also hitting other semiconductor stocks as well.

Let’s look at the two biggest segments as I did last time.

Figure 7 Intel Q4 Earnings Report

I am not overly surprised that PC volumes slipped 2% compared to last year. Q4 last year saw some impressive growth so it’s not unexpected that this year was at a slower pace. Also, lots of growth happened earlier in the year, and it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see that some of that growth came at the expense of sales this quarter. Also it looks to me like sales for notebooks actually increased and the sales decline was all in desktop sales. As for how AMD is impacting this segment, its revenue increase from last year is nearly the same amount as the total revenue this quarter from the AMD matching segment.

Figure 8 Intel Q4 Results

The Data Center Group is very important because it generates much more earnings relative to revenue than does the PC group. You can see that in the Operating Margin for the group at 50% versus 37% for the PC group. The operating income numbers also show you how small AMD is in this area. Not only did Intel generate a profit while AMD had a loss this quarter, but Intel increased its operating income by an amount only slightly less than AMD's operating income in this segment for the whole year. As I have pointed out in the past, this segment saw both volume and price increases, not what one would expect from a company that was facing serious competition

I still think the greater threat to Intel’s dominant position in the data center is posed by AMD’s Vega GPU and similar products by Nvidia (NVDA). With the growing number of GPUs used in data center servers, I still think that Intel’s lack of a competitive product will become problem. I think AMD’s best edge comes not in the Epyc chip alone but in the combination of Epyc and Vega chips and their better integration. So far, this has yet to happen, but it is still quite possible.

On January 24, Intel announced a dividend increase. I had been expecting a 2-cent increase, so this is a bit less than I expected. Still 5% isn’t a bad increase. I will adjust my buy price to account for this.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel®-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

While I usually look to David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), Intel hasn’t re-qualified for inclusion on that list yet. Intel has been on the list in the past, and it is again increasing its dividend. I will use the just declared dividend annualized to predict the dividend payments for the next 12 months, $1.26. Given that Finviz still projects a 5-year CAGR for Intel’s earnings in excess of 10%, I will only drop my estimate for dividend growth over the next 5 years to 6% (rather than the 5% of the most recent dividend increase).

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $43.69. That sets my buy price at anything under $44. INTC is currently trading just under $47. While it wouldn’t be the worst decision to buy INTC at $47, I think $44 is more in line with the dividends one can expect to collect.

The 4-year average yield being 2.63% which is below the current yield of 2.71% is more evidence that INTC is trading at a good value. Using the 4-year average yield to generate a price produces a price of $49. This might indicate that INTC is selling at a good price. I think small purchases, like reinvesting dividends, are okay at this price point, but I wouldn’t make a big purchase until the price comes down some.

What to watch for going forward?

Intel gave guidance for the next quarter and the full year in the latest earnings conference call.

Figure 9 Intel Q4 Results

At first glance, the guidance for 2019 seems fairly modest. But remember, during 2018, Intel upped its guidance 3 times. The last increase in guidance for 2018 increased revenue projections by 2.45%. And remember Intel had revenue increases of 13%, Non-GAAP EPS went up 32% and FCF went up 38%. A year where growth is more moderate will not be the end of the world.

Figure 10 Intel Q4 Earnings Report

The guidance for Q1 2019 looks to be very conservative on management’s part. I suspect they are predicting some factors that were soft in Q4 would get softer before they got better. It also looks like they are making sure to account for the costs of ramping up 10 nanometer production. I suspect that at least to some extent Intel will do better.

There has been a lot of talk about 10 nanometers and Intel’s troubles getting it to market, so I find it very significant that Murthy Renduchintala, Chief Engineering Officer, said in the latest conference call:

And I would like to take the opportunity to just remind everybody that at CES and in the analyst meeting we had the end of last year, we did show 10 nanometer across the entire portfolio of our product ranges. We talked about Ice Lake clients, which clearly was top of mind in the early discussion. So we also talked about Lakefield. Bob mentioned that as well. Navin talked about 10 nanometer for Ice Lake server. And we also talked about 10 nanometer moving into our network in 5G program which we believe is going to be a big growth sector. So the story is not just about 10 nanometer yields but 10 nanometer now being a key part of our entire product portfolio. And as I say, I think that coupled with our focus on the pillars of technology that Bob talked about, in my mind I think puts our product portfolio looking forward in a pretty good position. So net-net, I think 10 nanometer is looking better now than at the last earnings call. It's broadly deployed across our portfolios. And that in combination with the other technology ingredients that Bob talked about, we believe sets us up for a pretty exciting product roadmap.

This comment came in response to a question on yields for the 10 nanometer chips. Renduchintala reaffirmed that the yield on 10 nanometer chips was in line with the yield on 14 nanometer chips this far out from production output. He also stated that Intel would have 10 nanometer products on store shelves by the holidays this year, and that in the 2nd half they would start shipping a new modem that used 10 nanometers. I eagerly await specific shipping dates for this.

In late breaking news, interim CEO Bob Swan was named the permanent CEO. This eliminates what many considered a significant drag on Intel's performance.

Conclusion

Intel put in a good quarter to top off a very good year, and despite that it is still trading at a fairly good value. Given the general weakness in the semiconductor sector, I think patient dividend growth investors have an opportunity to get a great company that is growing and pay a good price for its shares. AMD is still doing great but it is not slowing Intel down in any way I can see.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.