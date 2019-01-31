Facebook Under GDPR: No Scar

Summary

The number of monthly active users in Europe is now higher than before GDPR went into effect.

The average revenue per user in Europe jumped from $8.86 in Q4 2017, up to $10.98 in Q4 2018, for an increase of 24%.

European revenue jumped from $3,250 million in Q4 2017 up to $4,151 million in Q4 2018 for an increase of 28%.