Facebook Under GDPR: No Scar
About: Facebook, Inc. (FB)
by: Eric Sprague
Summary
The number of monthly active users in Europe is now higher than before GDPR went into effect.
The average revenue per user in Europe jumped from $8.86 in Q4 2017, up to $10.98 in Q4 2018, for an increase of 24%.
European revenue jumped from $3,250 million in Q4 2017 up to $4,151 million in Q4 2018 for an increase of 28%.
Introduction
My thesis is that the Q4 2018 Europe revenue for Facebook (FB) shows that the company continues to use targeted advertising effectively in a regulatory environment. Facebook had nice overall revenue in