eBay: Terrifying GMV Performance

Management hinted that several product initiatives, while appealing to new users, led to churn in the existing user base.

In yet another quarter, onetime technology giant eBay (EBAY) reported more bad news than good. On the plus side, eBay managed to squeak past Wall Street’s expectations on both the top and bottom lines in Q4. The bad news is that transaction volumes (as measured by GMV) continue to dwindle, including in previous areas of strength like StubHub. Shares bounced around between gains and losses in response to the Q4 print; thus far in 2019, shares of eBay are already up an impressive 17%:

Data by YCharts

In my view, investors should cut their exposure to eBay, especially given the meritless rise over the past several weeks. Quarter after quarter, eBay continues to show that it is a company going nowhere. Growth initiatives are limited, and the company is constantly playing defense in retaining customers and market share in an e-commerce arena dominated by Amazon.

eBay’s flimsy 2019 guidance is a telling indicator of this company’s trajectory:

Figure 1. eBay guidance Source: eBay Q4 earnings deck

The company’s revenue range of $10.7 billion to $10.9 billion in revenues implies virtually no growth, despite exiting Q4 at a revenue growth rate of 6% y/y. The weak GMV seen in this quarter is likely to carry forward and provide further headwinds to revenue growth in the coming year. It’s worth noting as well that eBay’s Q1 revenue guidance of $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion is substantially below Wall Street’s consensus of $2.66 billion.

One of the reasons investors are somewhat forgiving of eBay is the fact that the company has initiated its first-ever dividend of $0.14 per share. Assuming this becomes a regular quarterly dividend, eBay will pay out $0.56 annually and yield ~1.6% at current share prices. In my view, however, a dividend is scarcely a reason to be bullish on eBay: especially when its core business is showing signs of decline.

The problem with eBay is that there is no guarantee that it can continue to retain its user base or GMV volumes. Without any guarantee of loyalty from eBay’s target market, this is a company that can soon slip to negative y/y growth in FY19 and beyond. As such, eBay is far too risky to invest in. Steer clear.

The GMV problem

eBay’s main problem lies in its consistently weakening GMV, or gross merchandise volume - a measure of the dollar value of goods exchanged on the eBay platform, as well as eBay Classifieds and StubHub. Here’s a look at the company’s latest GMV results below:

Figure 2. eBay GMV Source: eBay Q4 earnings deck

As can be seen in the chart above, GMV growth decelerated three points to just 2% y/y, down from 5% in the prior quarter. GMV growth in the U.S. actually slipped negative. Meanwhile, sold items growth (the unit count of transactions on the eBay platform) continued to experience 0% y/y growth.

The slowdown in GMV was not a fluke. Devin Wenig, eBay’s CEO, offered the following explanation for the GMV slowdown on the Q4 earnings call (key points highlighted below):

We continue to experience consistent active buyer growth, which historically has driven GMV. However, more recently we’ve seen GMV growth drop below active buyer growth, the result of several factors. As discussed last quarter, while some of the simplified buying experiences we launched have been positively received by new buyers, they were causing some conversion pressure with our existing buyer base. Give that dynamic, we stopped scaling these experiences to our existing customers. This in turn has created some downward pressure on GMV as we lap acceleration from last year. We’ll continue to roll out these experiences with new buyers. Additionally non-structured data SEO pages are delivering less traffic and lower conversion compared to a year ago, and while we increased our marketing spend in Q4, we experienced lower returns than expected. As we entered 2019 we've aligned our tactics to directly address these issues and to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us as we transition to a different eBay in 2020 with a comprehensive catalog, intermediated payments and a robust and high contribution advertising business.”

There are two major red flags here: the fact that existing users seem to be peeling off in response to UI changes, and the fact that eBay is turning up less in search results. This alone is a major driver into the flat y/y revenue growth forecasted in FY19, and a huge warning into the company’s future trajectory.

Q4 download

Let’s dive deeper into eBay’s actual Q4 results:

Figure 3. eBay 4Q18 results Source: eBay Q4 earnings deck

Miraculously, eBay managed to generate 6% y/y revenue growth to $2.88 billion, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $2.86 billion (+5% y/y). Typically, revenue growth tends to fall in tandem with GMV growth, but this quarter, eBay managed to eke out stronger revenue growth thanks to a slightly higher transaction take rate (9.3% this quarter versus 8.7% in the year-ago Q4).

Increases in transaction take rates, however, are not sustainable sources of growth. eBay has already been victim to frequent complaints from sellers about its fee structure. Going forward, if eBay wants to drive continued revenue growth, it will have to produce a lift in GMV.

Fortunately for eBay, the company still managed to drive positive EPS growth as well. Pro forma EPS of $0.71 grew 20% y/y, thanks to a lighter tax rate. However, we do note that eBay’s operating margins took a hit this quarter, dipping to 29.2% (60bps lower than 29.8% in the year-ago quarter).

Figure 4. eBay bottom line trends

Source: eBay Q4 earnings deck

The main culprit is a jump in sales and marketing expenses, which rose to 31.8% of revenues (versus 28% in the year-ago quarter). eBay has been aggressively spending on advertisements in an effort to stimulate growth, but as previously mentioned, search hits are suffering and eBay’s marketing efficiency seems to have lost vigor. Thankfully, reductions in both general and administrative and product development spending (each of which dropped 150bps as a percentage of revenues) helped to offset the jump in sales and marketing expenses.

However, we note that poor marketing results will continue to be a huge headwind for eBay in FY19 - especially because it has guided to 28-29% in pro forma operating margins for the year, up from 27.2% in FY17. How are we to believe that eBay can really improve its operating margins if it ended FY18 with poor advertising performance leading to a dip in margins?

Key takeaways

Don't be fooled by eBay's introduction of a dividend: eBay is still in bad shape, as evidenced by its deteriorating GMV performance. In fact, eBay's dividend is almost an affirmation that the company has no viable opportunities for growth left to invest in. Instead of directing its free cash flow into finding new sources of revenue, eBay is pumping capital returns (in addition to the dividend, eBay is adding $4 billion to its buyback program).

Until eBay can find a way to turn its revenue and GMV growth around, investors should avoid this stock. This is a legacy technology company that may not have an adequate user base to support its existence in 2-3 years.

