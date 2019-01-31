Dovish Fed Turbo Charges Precious Metals Stocks

We still need more in the way of confirmation that this is the beginning of the next bull market in the PM sector but taking a small position now should serve us well.

Preamble

There are two main drivers behind this, the first is that the markets in general are retreating and investors are looking for alternative market sectors for their investment funds. The S&P 500 hit the dizzy heights of 2900 before correcting to 2350 and then bounced to around 2681. Having had a 10-year run a correction is to be expected and we are of the opinion that there is more to come on the downside, with the precious metals sector being the beneficiary.

The second driver is that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting has just concluded resulting in a loosening of monetary policy which has a downward effect on the value of the dollar and inversely puts upward pressure on gold prices. The statement issued by the Fed contained no monetary policy changes, but they are now intent on being “patient” on future rate hikes due to subdued inflationary pressures and global economic growth not being as robust as they anticipated. As expected, interest rates remained unchanged.

Gold jumped about $8.00/Oz and silver managed to push through the $16.00/Oz level with the precious metals mining stocks joining in the fun with some of them adding 3% to 4% on the back of this meeting.

Chart of gold’s recent progress

A quick look at the chart reveals the following;

A golden crossover has been formed which should be positive for gold, although it should be noted that gold had gained $100/Oz prior to this crossover, so some of this effect is already baked into the cake.

Given the above-mentioned fundamental influences we would expect gold to continue to make good progress from here. The technical indicators are in the overbought zone so gold may take a near term breather shortly, but we suspect that the pause will be temporary.

Before getting too carried away gold needs to trade around $1400/Oz to 1450/Oz before we can be confident the next major rally in the precious metals sector has begun in earnest.

We can also see that gold has recovered over the last three months but hasn’t made enough progress to make up for last year’s dismal performance.

Chart of the Gold Bugs Index the HUI

As we can see from the chart below the HUI now stands 167 and coming up just ahead is resistance at the 180 level. It is important that the PM stocks gets above the 180-level and consolidate their position if this sector is to attract investors and speculators alike.

Conclusion

The two major drivers mentioned above will determine the future of gold and silver prices and the fortunes of the producers and explorers.

Keep the big picture in focus as the precious metals sector is all about the direction of the general markets and the action or lack of it by the central bankers.

Other factors are secondary such as supply and demand, other currency fluctuations, political change, trade spats, government restrictions and taxation.

The downside is that the increase in the value of gold and silver that we have witnessed over the last three months or so could be another head fake similar to those seen during this torrid time for gold.

We still need more in the way of confirmation that this is the beginning of the next bull market in the PM sector but taking a small position now should serve us well.

We already have a core position and hold gold, silver and some of the PM stocks, so our focus will be on acquiring good quality stocks in order to increase our exposure to the mining sector.

Go gently as these are still treacherous waters and this once sleepy sector of the market is about to enter a very volatile phase where aberrations will abound. And therein lies opportunity for speculators to trade both long and short and via some well thought out options strategies.

