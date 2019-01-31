Nucor's Bull Case
About: Nucor Corporation (NUE)
by: Leo Nelissen
Summary
Nucor did it again. The company reported sales growth of more than 20% and triple-digit EPS growth.
Going forward, Nucor expects that its record-breaking growth trend will continue in 2019 which might be tricky considering that economic indicators are weak going into 2019.
Nonetheless, a dovish Fed might give bulls some reasons to buy which means betting on a scenario similar to 2016.
Nucor (NUE) just reported its fourth quarter earnings. America's biggest steel company did everything right. Both sales and earnings saw strong growth with support from solid shipments growth. The stock is reflecting this.