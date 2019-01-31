Summary

GasLog's stock has not performed that well recently, despite the company itself doing quite well.

European LNG imports are up 500% YOY, driving demand for tankers.

The company just secured two new long-term charters and is constructing nine new ships to meet demand, which will drive growth.

It is unlikely that the market will be oversupplied with tankers within the next few years, which should provide some reasons for investors to be optimistic.

GasLog appears to be offering an excellent opportunity right now.