SNAP Back To Reality

When Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) IPOed, I wrote several articles regarding the company's lofty valuation. If you would like to check out my original thesis, you can find the original article here, as well as SNAP's comparison to Whatsapp and Instagram here. The basic crux of my argument was that, at the time, SNAP was trading significantly higher compared to its incredibly more mature comps.

In addition, the platform itself could not grow its daily active users or its average revenue per user significantly enough to justify its lofty valuation. It took some time for the thesis to fully play itself out. It's important to note that the downward pressure on SNAP is not entirely a result of weak performance metrics, but it's also a victim of the recent bear run. Regardless, let's take a look SNAP again and see where the company is at and where it might go.

Currently, SNAP has tumbled down rather far compared to its peak immediately after its IPO. After some less than impressive earnings results, the market's confidence that SNAP would follow Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or even Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) began to falter. The results can see below:

So, let's dive into SNAP and see how different its actual performance metrics were from my original projections, and what its story looks like moving forward.

As a company, SNAP differs from its competitors in several key ways that are important to understand when using comparables for valuation. Under my original thesis, we looked at the DAU and ARPU metrics of Facebook and Twitter as indicators of where SNAP's numbers could go. But this should be taken with a grain of salt as these platforms are rather different than Snapchat's.

Due to the nature of the app, it seems as if SNAP's platform varies significantly from the likes of Facebook, Instagram or Twitter (we will refer to these as "FIT" for the rest of this article so that it doesn't get too repetitive) and favors a similar model to Whatsapp. Unfortunately, while Whatsapp is seen more as a necessity in global communication, Snapchat has taken a back seat as an entertainment app. The result of this is that SNAP does not fit well in either camp. The app is not an essential app and, as an entertainment app, it fails to engage its users like FIT. The non-permanence of the content on the platform might prevent users from meaningfully engaging with each other over time. Every time a user "snaps" another one, the video or image disappears after a few seconds and can't be commented on or looked back on like a Facebook status or a Tweet. In addition to this, the platform only allows single peer-to-peer connections to be made - with the exception of Snapchat groups, which were a good idea that was never expanded on.

The Snapchat groups and Snapchat Stories are good examples of how SNAP has fallen behind FIT in meaningful ways. It took a small step in the right direction of encouraging users to spend more time on its platform, but then was almost immediately overshadowed by Facebook and Instagram, which introduced Stories and allowed them to have live and public comments. The conclusion of this is that a "newcomer" like SNAP doesn't fully understand how to drive user engagement, nor does it have the ability to increase monetization opportunities. While FIT are able to natively display ads to users, SNAP must display ads in the public figure and company story sections, which struggle to engage any users.

With all this considered, let's take a look at how accurate my original projection was compared to its actual performance. My original projections were published in March 2017 and were designed to be highly conservative in growth projections. Though it was indeed used to back a short thesis, it was more predicated on SNAP's overvaluation on a comparable basis and an outsized growth story. A great number of things have changed with SNAP since then, and my predictions were not updated and published quarter to quarter. With that disclaimer, let's dive into it.

The tables above show the raw data between my projections and SNAP's actual metrics. The coloring is a bit strange but, basically, the closer the delta is to zero, the darker the color. For the sake of brevity, I won't go through it line by line. So, what are some key takeaways? I underestimated the DAU growth in Europe in the later quarters. While the delta is small in the first several periods, it has grown steadily. As for total revenue, the higher DAU led to higher revenue for Europe and rest of the world, but I overestimated U.S. growth. The net effect on total revenue is not too far off (with the exception of a couple quarters with big misses).

The charts above outline an extremely conservative growth for SNAP. In fact, calling it "growth" is a stretch. I kept a lot of the numbers constant and decelerated the growth of revenues and some DAU regions. I did this for a number of reasons, but I think ARPU won't meaningfully increase past the $2.65 ceiling unless the company can bring new features to the app to engage users and natively display ads. I modeled it out without the intent to support a bull or bear thesis similar to how I did in the original article. This in itself doesn't mean much unless you look at the total revenue projections, which show quarterly revenues remaining rather stable with some skewed downward. However, the one key difference is that I am writing this article right before the Android update, which has the potential to increase the user base if done correctly.

Obviously, this above model is very pessimistic, but I did it to make a point. If you value SNAP like I did above and keep quarterly revenues relatively constant, you can compare this vs. Facebook and Twitter to reach a "base-case" scenario on a multiples basis. We did this same conservative method before when valuing SNAP as the story comes out as an easy thesis; in other words, if the company in the base case of revenues is considerably lower or higher than comps, then you have an easy thesis.

The multiples analysis yields itself to a bearish thesis, but just by a sliver. To me, this indicates several things. For one, the risk-adjusted returns of a pure short would not materially be favorable for a long-term investor at this time. If we look at this backwards, using comps, the market is estimating $1260.72M in full-year revenue for 2019 compared to our $1151.27M estimate using our stable revenue model. For me, the metrics and numbers show that SNAP is obviously distressed, but it's not a juicy short or far from a convincing long right now.

Now, let's look at a slightly more optimistic view of the company. It shouldn't come as a surprise that SNAP's executives have been vocal about the new android app update. For a long time now the platform has focused heavily on the iOS environment, which has left Android users chronically ignored. The result of this has become a poorly optimized app that is cumbersome and difficult to use. Some investors believe that this latest update will reinvigorate SNAP's user base and welcome back its ignored and marginalized Android users, while others believe it is too little too late.

While I have presented a more pessimistic view on SNAP, there is a case to be made on the more bullish conservative side, which you can see below. I took the same model above, but adjusted the daily active user growth and ARPU numbers to be in line with a reasonably successful Android update leading users coming back to the platform. This DAU growth in turn allows for ARPU growth of a once-again expanding platform, thus increasing SNAP's revenue. This optimistic model is still in line with the "conservative but reasonable" growth sticker on the former model as well.

From the breakdowns above, you can see that I held the growth rather constant with ARPU increasing at a slightly higher than constant rate as DAU continued to improve. While this might not look very conservative, it's important to remember exactly how many more Android users there are than iOS users. With that in mind, I think the DAU growth, given a successful app update, is fairly reasonable.

Taking this and using it for our multiples analysis, we arrive at the table below. It is the same as the previous multiples analysis above, with the noted exception of using a higher 2019 revenue number. The table below shows SNAP at a 9.88% discount to its comparables' trading multiples, which lends itself to a bull thesis.

As you can see from the new scenarios, the jury is still out on which way SNAP will go. It could continue its current path and the cash burn will continue until it bleeds out or a successful app update reenergizes the struggling company. SNAP is at a tipping point that could push it either way in the coming few quarters. I believe the next quarter will shed more light on which direction SNAP will move. My guess is that it will, in the long term, continue to suffer as Facebook and Instagram continue to roll out more features compared to SNAP.

While the Android app update might give the company a nice boost in key performance metrics, the underlying problem remains: Its comparables are significantly better at monetizing their platforms and instituting new features. At present, SNAP is failing to optimize its platform in order to drive user engagement as well as optimizing to display ads more natively and increase ARPU. As the pressure of decreasing DAU begins to mount, SNAP will need to somehow save ARPU by either adding new revenue-generating features or increasing ad display frequencies. Overall, I think it's apparent that SNAP is beginning to struggle. Without a strong influx of content or features, the struggle will continue for the young company - unless it can radically change and begin to mirror the update culture of its more mature competitors.

