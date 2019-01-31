Heico: A Small Aerospace, Defense And Electronics Growth Business

The company has made 67 acquisitions, which operate as subsidiaries, since 1996.

Their growth has been fueled by acquisitions that have managed further organic improvements.

Heico is a mid-cap aerospace, defense, and electronics business that has achieved significant growth: 23% compounded annually since 1990.

Investment Thesis

Heico (HEI) represents consideration for a growth investor’s portfolio.

The holding company is a small ($1.8 billion annual revenue) niche player in the aerospace, defense and electronics business. Its revenue has seen a 23% compounded average growth rate (CAGR) since 1990. $100 invested in the stock in 1990 has grown to nearly $24,000 of total returns at the end of their fiscal 2017 (Oct. 31, 2017).

Heico’s suitability for a portfolio holding is based upon four key factors: 1. It does business in a growth market that has a substantial installed base for aftermarket parts and services – aviation and defense. 2. It has achieved substantial growth. 3. Complementary acquisitions have fueled their growth and more are planned. 4. Management owns a lot of company stock.

This article will review these four factors that point toward a growth stock worthy of consideration.

Heico is in the Expanding Aviation and Defense Business

Heico’s primary businesses are in healthy markets. They are a profitable niche player in the aerospace, defense and electronics aftermarket business. These markets are characterized by over 43,000 daily flights and a record 2019 US Department of Defense authorization of $717 billion. Thus the market presents growing opportunities.

Source: FAA Website

The company operates and reports financials through two segments, the Flight Support Group and the Electronic Technologies Group. They serve four main businesses – Commercial Aviation, Defense, Space and Electronics. They also have a smaller presence in other markets, i.e. medical and telecommunications.

HEICO’s Flight Support Group manufactures FAA-approved jet engine and aircraft components in addition to providing repair services. Primary customers for parts and services are the airline carriers, both domestic and international. The business is predominately aftermarket parts and service and they go head-to-head against the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Its Electronic Technologies Group provides equipment to US and foreign military agencies. Their electronic components and services include, for example, power amplifiers, power supplies, power converters and digital receivers.

HEICO operates through numerous subsidiaries, which are mostly set up by the acquisitions. Their business model is similar to those of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Roper Technologies (ROP) and Danaher (DHR): management’s post-acquisition philosophy is to leave the acquired business intact and to provide incentives for these companies' management teams to grow their own businesses. Marketing is performed through both in-house representatives and independent manufacturers’ representatives.

Heico has two classes of stock traded on the NYSE. Both classes, the Class A common stock (HEI.A) (79.6 million shares) and the common stock (HEI) (53.4 million shares) are virtually identical. The only difference between the share classes is the voting rights. HEI.A has 1/10 vote per share and HEI has one vote per share. Typically the HEI.A shares sell at a lower price and have lower daily volume than HEI does.

HEICO has Achieved Substantial Growth

In the five-year period from 2013, HEICO has achieved tremendous growth. Net sales have grown 76%. Net income in the same period has grown 53%.

In the fiscal year ending October 31, 2018, revenue was $1.8 billion.

Fiscal years 2015, 2016 and 2017 resulted in increasing revenue and profitability each year.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Source: 2017 Annual Report

During the Dec. 18 earnings call CEO Laurans Mendelson reported:

Consolidated fiscal year 2018 net sales of $1.78 billion, operating income of $376.2 million, and net income of $259.2 million, represent record results driven principally by our fiscal 2017 and 2018 acquisitions, as well as the mid-to-high single-digit organic growth within both of our operating segments. Consolidated net income and operating income in fiscal 2018 are up 39% and 23% respectively on a 17% increase in net sales. In addition, consolidated operating margin improved to 21.2% in fiscal 2018, up from 20.1% in fiscal 2017. ... In addition, consolidated net income per diluted share increased 39% to $1.90 in fiscal year 2018, up from $1.37 in fiscal 2017.

Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings call Transcript

In the Dec. 17 earnings call, Laurans Mendelson estimated 2019 net sales of 8% - 10% growth and net income growth of 10% over 2018. Future acquisitions could increase the estimate in 2019 and into the future.

HEICO stock dropped in the last weeks of December along with the major market selloff. The stock price has dropped from a recent high on Sept. 13 of $93 to about $79 on January 28, a 15% drop. This pullback may represent a better entry point.

Six month stock chart:

Source: Morningstar

Some important metrics for investors

- Annual sales $1.8 billion for the fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2018. 50% increase since Oct. 31, 2015.

- Market cap: $9 billion (mid-cap), which includes the total of HEI & HEI.A.

- Average daily volume: 403K total for both classes. Thus the stock is thinly traded and a large purchase or sale could significantly affect the stock price.

- Trailing P/E: 41.72

- 52-week range: $58.36 - $94.12

- Yield: 0.18%

Analyst Coverage

There are currently ten analysts who cover Heico. HEI price targets are shown below:

Source: Thomson Reuters

Heico has been growing exceptionally well. However its P/E of 41.72 is well above peer companies in the aerospace business. Comparing Heico to some peer companies:

Company P/E Harris Corp (HRS) 21.9 L3 Technologies (LLL) 13.1 Textron (TXT) 14 Huntington Ingalls (HII) 13 Aerospace & Defense Sector 19

Heico’s P/E has typically been above 30 for the past six years, albeit with some slight dips.

Source: Macrotrends

At a P/E of nearly 42, HEICO must continue its rapid growth to maintain and increase its share price of $80. As an example, if the net income per share increases 30% in FY 2019 (it was 39% in FY2018) and if the P/E reverts to 30 - which is closer to the aerospace & defense sector average of 20 - the stock would be selling at about $74.

Growth Fueled by Acquisitions

Heico’s disciplined acquisition process has been a key component to their impressive growth.

Heico has acquired 67 complementary, niche firms that fit well into its business.

As an example, in calendar 2017 its Electronic Technologies Group acquired AeroAntenna Technologies - Heico’s largest acquisition at the time.

An example of one of Heico’s 67 acquisitions:

Source: AeroAntenna Technology website

Heico has acquired six small companies in the past 18 months. The most recent acquisition was an all-cash transaction for Apex Microtechnology, acquired in November 2018. In the associated Nov. 28 press release Heico stated it expects the acquisition to be accretive in 2019.

This disciplined acquisition strategy is planned to continue.

From their 2017 annual report:

Our increased borrowing capability under our $1.3 billion line of credit, which can be expanded to $1.65 billion with approval of our banking group, provides us with ample capacity to make acquisitions under our disciplined acquisition program.

Management Owns Lots of Company Stock

It’s a good sign when company leadership and management own a significant portion of company stock. Their wealth is influenced by the health of the company and the stock.

At Heico insiders and leadership own a significant amount of company stock, thus they have a vested interest in achieving growing stock returns.

The top three executives are father and his two sons.

Laurans A. Mendelson, Chairman of the Board and CEO, age 80.

Eric A. Mendelson, Co-President and Director, President and CEO of Flight Support Group, Age 53.

Victor H. Mendelson, Co-President and Director, President and CEO of Electronic Technologies Group, Age 51.

No succession plan appears to be publicly available.

The Mendelsons directly own 5.5% of HEI as noted in the Jan. 17, 2019 Form 4s filed with the SEC. They control even more voting rights through indirect ownership in both HEI and HEI.A shares in trusts, partnerships, private corporations and 401Ks. So they are well invested and have a enormous financial stack in the success of Heico. The company also owns stock for distribution to employees.

Institutions own about 68% of the stock.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Takeaways

Heico deserves consideration as a portfolio holding for growth investors.

Heico is a well-run, growing company. It does business in expanding markets with a large installed base – commercial aviation and national defense. Growth has been both organically and by a disciplined acquisition strategy. Acquisitions are expected to continue. In December 2018 it increased its dividend by 17% - which, with an earlier increase, is a 25% cumulative increase over a 12-month period. In both June 2018 and in January 2018 a 5-for-4 stock split was announced.

I recommend thorough due diligence review prior to purchase. Continuing growth will reward shareholders. But one bad quarter can be punishing with a thinly traded stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.