L3 Technologies Is A Dividend Grower That Will Become The Sixth Largest Defense Contractor

Overview

I have focused on stocks with a decent income and a growing dividend over time with the potential for capital appreciation. In this article, I discuss L3 Technologies Inc. (LLL), which has a dividend yield > ~1.6% and a growing dividend for the past 14 years. The company has positive momentum in the context of beating revenue and EPS estimates in the past five quarters. Furthermore, the company is merging with Harris Corporation (HRS) in an all-stock deal forming L3 Harris Technologies as a catalyst for future growth. However, the market has largely recognized L3's recent good operating and financial performance and the potential synergies in the merger, thus I am not a buyer at this time.

L3 Technologies Is One Of The Ten Largest Defense Contractors

L3 Technologies Is A Leader In Defense ISR, Electronics, and Communications

L3 Technologies is a leading provider of defense communication and electronics systems. The company was formed in 1997 to acquire business units from Lockheed Martin (LMT) that had previously been a part of Loral Corporation. L3 Technologies has grown rapidly through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Today, the company has a market capitalization of over $15B and annual revenue of ~$10B making it one of the ten largest defense contractors. The company generates approximately 69% of its sales from the U.S. Department of Defense, prime contractors, and other government agencies. The remainder of sales is to foreign governments (17%) and commercial customers (14%).

The company's businesses focus on Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems. Historically, L3 has reported four business units that are Electronic Systems (32% of sales in 2017), Aerospace Systems (29% of sales), Communication Systems (23% of sales), and Sensor Systems (16% of sales). Recently, the company has reorganized its business units and has started reporting three business segments that are ISR Systems, Communications & Networked Systems, and Electronic Systems.

L3's Millimeter Wave Airport Screening Technology

L3 Technologies Is Reporting Solid Revenue and Earnings Increases

The company has reported five consecutive quarters of revenue and EPS that have beaten consensus estimates. The company reported Q4 FY2018 and net sales increased 8% on a YoY basis while organic sales increased 7%. The market responded positively to the earnings release and the stock price increased over 8%. From a business segment perspective, ISR Systems continues to exhibit excellent operational performance with 14% sales growth and +180 bps improvement in operating margin to 10.4% YoY basis. This is the second consecutive quarter with double-digit sales increases and relatively large margin improvements for this business unit. Electronic Systems has exhibited two consecutive quarters of increasing sales growth YoY basis but decreasing margins. Communications & Networked Systems experienced a second consecutive quarter of lower sales and operating margins.

From a full-year perspective, L3 Technologies increased net sales 7% and operating income 9% in 2018 compared to 2017. Diluted EPS increased 6% YoY basis. One can expect this good performance to continue into 2019 as L3's order backlog has increased to $11,581M at the end of 2018 compared to $9,996M at the end of 2017. In particular, ISR Systems and Electronic Systems increased their order backlog by 19% and 20%, respectively. In this regard, the company guided for higher sales and operating margin in 2019. The solid operational and financial performance may even continue into 2020 as defense contractors are expecting higher spending and possibly defense budgets will increase for the next several years.

L3's Debt Profile Is Conservative

L3 Technologies makes little use of debt. The company has no short-term debt and a low level of long-term debt. Furthermore, long-term debt is offset by $1,066M in cash and interest coverage is ~6.4 indicating that the company has sufficient liquidity and can pay its obligations. The D/E ratio is < 2 and has decreased from 2017 to 2018 as has total liabilities-to-equity ratio. The cash position also provides some safety for the dividend in the event of slower defense spending or a broader economic slowdown. Notably, the impending merger with Harris is an all-stock transaction, so long-term debt will not increase. Overall, I view L3's debt profile as conservative.

L3 Technologies' Balance Sheet Data and Debt Metrics

L3 Technologies Is Merging With Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies is merging with Harris Corporation in an all-stock transaction that is expected to close in mid-2019 pending regulatory approvals. Shareholders of L3 will receive 1.30 shares of Harris for each of their own shares outstanding. This will create the sixth largest defense contractor with a combined revenue of ~$16B and a market capitalization of over $32B. Notably, the combined company will still be significantly smaller than the five defense contractor leaders of Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), Boeing Co. (BA), Raytheon Company (RTN), and General Dynamics Corporation (GD). The merged company is expected to have ~$500M in cost synergies and is targeting $3B in FCF by year 3. Approximately 70% of sales of the combined company will be to U.S. DoD, prime contractors, and other agencies. Remaining sales will be 17% to foreign governments and 13% commercial. The combined entity will have increased scale and stronger presence in defense ISR, communications, and electronics systems allowing L3 Harris to more effectively compete for defense prime contracts. This should serve as a catalyst for future growth.

L3 Technologies Harris Will Be The Sixth Largest Defense Contractor

Competitive Advantages and Risks

L3 Technologies, like many other defense companies, has competitive advantages related to defense contracting. This often requires knowledge of acquisition regulations and accounting standards particularly for large programs that extend over many years. In addition, defense contractors like L3 require a skilled engineering workforce with security clearances and this workforce is not easily replicated. Furthermore, L3 has built long-term relationships with both the DoD and prime contractors who may not want to change vendors or suppliers in an established program.

The company does face risk in that defense spending may not be increased or a federal budget is not passed in a timely manner. Furthermore, there is risk that the impending merger with Harris does not realize expected cost or sales synergies.

Valuation

L3 currently pays a dividend of $3.20 per share. Since I conventionally focus on dividends and their growth, I applied the Gordon Growth Model using a desired return of 8% and assuming a stable dividend growth rate of 6-7% giving an estimated valuation range of $160-320. At the closing stock price on January 29, 2018, of $199.59, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 125% and 62% of estimated value. At the mid-point or a 6.5% dividend growth rate, the stock is priced at 94% of estimated value.

Valuation Based On Gordon Growth Model

Dividend Growth Rate Desired Return 6.0% 6.5% 7.0% 8.0% $160 $213 $320 % Estimated Value 125% 94% 62%

Notably, L3 has increased the dividend by $0.20 annually for the past several years. Hence, the dividend growth rate has slowed to 7% in 2017 and 6.7% in 2018 and will slow to below 6% in 2020. For L3 Harris to maintain a 6-7% dividend growth rate, the company would need to increase the dividend by greater than $0.20 annually. The current payout ratio is ~32% and the merged company intends to maintain a payout ratio between 30% and 35%, so it is likely the growth rate will slow.

From the perspective of PE ratio and EPS, the company's current stock price is elevated. The 10-year average for PE ratio is approximately 14.6 and the stock currently has a PE ratio of 19.9 based on 2018 EPS of $10.05. This suggests that the stock is trading above its long-term multiple. Assuming a somewhat higher PE ratio than the long-term averages due to improving performance and applying a sensitivity analysis using PE ratios between 15.0 and 17.0 and a projected EPS growth rate of 8%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $163-185. These values are somewhat lower than those obtained from the dividend growth model implying that they are conservative. At the closing stock price on January 29, 2018, of $199.59, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 123% and 106% of estimated value.

Valuation Based On PE Ratio

PE Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $163 $174 $185 % Estimated Value 123% 115% 106%

Final Thoughts

L3 Technologies is interesting due to its unique nature as a defense contractor focused on ISR, electronics, and communications. L3 is already a top 10 defense contractor and the impending merger with Harris will make it the sixth largest contractor after the five prime contractors of Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing Co., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics Corporation. Scale is often an advantage in defense contracting and the merger may lead to sales opportunities not available to smaller defense contractors.

But despite L3's competitive advantages, recently good operating and financial performance, potential from the merger, and growing dividend, I am not a buyer of the stock. The market has largely recognized these positive attributes. I believe that the stock is currently fairly valued to slightly overvalued based on the dividend growth model and historical PE ratio. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

