Apple Q1: A Buy On Streaming And Services

Introduction/Thesis

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) reported earnings for the first quarter. The company should be considered a long-term buy based on its cash flow generation, cash on the balance sheet and potential for entering the filmed-entertainment business. The latter will be the focus of this article.

Apple has been in the news lately because of perceived troubles in its hardware business (i.e., consumers lengthening their upgrade cycles). The news flow has hinted that the company will focus on services. This is a fair strategy. Apple cannot grow its i-X business forever. Whether the inflection point is now or later, it's worth considering for both the company itself and the investors who have money on the table and who continue to study the story.

I believe Apple will expand into filmed- ntertainment/streaming, and that this in turn will lead to growth in services. I have been early on the content/angle thesis as it concerns Apple, but based on recent news items, it appears likely that the company's execution of a Hollywood-based strategy is imminent. This is something about which shareholders should be excited, even as Netflix (NFLX) continues to expand its subscriber base and Disney (DIS) readies its own competitive product for release into the marketplace later this year.

Q1 Report

This SA news item summarizes the quarter (I also will link the full press release). It was a three-month period of decline in a couple key metrics, which the market expected.

Revenue of $84.3 billion was down 5%. Diluted earnings per share, however, increased 7.5% to $4.18. Operational cash flow declined to $26.7 billion vs. $28.3 billion. Stock repurchases, capital investment and dividend payments added up roughly to $16 billion, so there was a lot of free cash left over.

Sales of the iPhone segment dropped 15% to $52 billion. Other segments, however, did fine, such as Mac revenue (up 9%) and iPad (up 17%).

The Services division, which CEO Tim Cook wants investors to know about, increased its revenue by 19%, coming in at almost $11 billion. Furthermore, the margin was high at 62.8%.

Yes, the market was signaled about the challenges in China. We knew what was coming. The stock was pressured because of it. Let me bring up a chart:

From October to current trading sessions, the stock has been in a downward trend. Many investors were certainly disappointed by the performance. Given the company's strong cash flow situation, as well as the filmed-entertainment catalyst, I'm confident the shares will rebound.

Streaming Services

That margin of more than 62% for Services is very important to keep in mind. As the company invests in content, it will be pressured, but over time, it should deliver significant profits as it scales. Remember that Apple has an active installed user base of 1.4 billion. That statistic indicates a robust ecosystem from which streaming initiatives can thrive.

Although the company didn't say too much in the earnings call pertaining to original content, there has been some news indicating Cook's intentions. During the call, he did mention a deal with Oprah Winfrey, which was announced last June. The company also did a deal involving Charles Schulz's Peanuts property. Steven Spielberg is bringing back Amazing Stories with Apple. The company also was at Sundance acquiring a movie, according to TechCrunch. Some reports have suggested the company will launch a service in April (or sometime in the spring). Apple may even be planning a video game service.

Apple has choices. It can launch a subscription-based service for content or one dependent on ads. More likely, in my opinion, Apple will program different tiers. The big question is, what would a streaming service, with a collection of original content, be worth to the company?

For that, we can consider Netflix. The company reported results for Q4 back on Jan. 17, highlighting a 35% growth in revenue to almost $16 billion for 2018. While cash flow negative, the company reported earnings of $2.68 per diluted share vs. $1.25 per diluted share in 2017. Netflix's market cap is, at the time of this writing, over $140 billion. The company reported just under 140 million paying members.

I'm not proposing that this set of facts means Apple is guaranteed to have similar results. I'm saying, however, that it gives investors an idea of how a company that needs to invest its large cash flow into profitable businesses would potentially benefit from a Hollywood-based original-content strategy. As mentioned, Apple could leverage its current hardware/ecosystem-customer relationships as a way of scaling quickly in terms of paying subscribers. Disney, certainly, gets it. In many ways, Disney is a media company that wants to add tech to its mission statement. Apple going in the other direction makes sense.

Keep in mind, too, that on a financial basis, Apple has more flexibility than them all. Apple has $130 billion in its balance sheet to go along with the aforementioned flow of operational cash. This brings opportunity to go beyond original series content and enter IP development. Apple can, and should, develop its own Disney-like cinematic universes that can propel growth through sales beyond the ecosystem and into the physical space: DVD, merchandise licensing, etc.

Valuation/Conclusion

Considering the blue-chip stock that Apple is, I have to call this one cheap. The SA valuation page lists, at the time of this writing, a forward P/E ratio of about 13. When I take that ratio and juxtapose it with the drop in share price as indicated by the chart, as well as adding to the mix that the S&P 500 currently has a P/E of 20, it becomes clear to me that Apple is a long-term buy. My calculation of the near-term PEG ratio being a little over 0.9 might argue against the stock being of deep value, but the qualitative in this case outweighs the quantitative.

Yes, the stock is having its troubles, but all good stocks/companies do at different points in their life cycles. This might be a good entry point before the company takes the streaming business model seriously.

I'll also note that there are some good articles on SA taking the opposite side. This one talks about margin erosion, while this one discusses how the iPhone decline may hurt the overall ecosystem. Fair bearish points.

I'm an optimist on Apple's growth potential, going beyond recommending the stock solely for its total-return prowess. I see streaming as an important component. I've written about this subject before, and as I've said, I was early to the game. I think Tim Cook's focus on services means that we're getting close to seeing Apple enter the economic culture of original content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.