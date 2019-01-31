Who Will Buy U.S. Treasuries In The Long Run?

FOMC and Fed Conference’s intakes

The market had a dovish reaction after the release of the FOMC statement on Jan. 30th, which mentions that the ‘Committee will be patient’ concerning its future policy rate adjustments. Participants were desperately waiting for new comments on the balance sheet normalization process and see if Governor Powell was going to specify a level at which policymakers find the minimum amount of reserves that is necessary for the economy. Overall, the conference was not very informative, either on the policy rates trajectory and the balance sheet process. The US economy is expected to grow at a solid stance, lower than 2018, and inflation remains close to the central bank’s target. The current stance of monetary policy is ‘appropriate’, there is no rush to change it, and the Fed Funds rate is now is now standing in the range of the neutral interest rate. As you can see it in the Fed’s Dot Plot December projections, two members of the FOMC Committee voted for a neutral rate of 2.375% in 2019. Powell mentioned several times that the Fed will be data dependent, watching closely idiosyncratic risks such as the slowdown in China (Mfg. PMI came in below the 50-point threshold in December) and in the Euro area, uncertainty on Brexit negotiations and government shutdown. Concerning the balance sheet information, the Fed has decided it will continue to use the current ‘floor system’, which consists in setting rates at a target range between interest on excess reserves (IOER) at the top and the reverse repo rate at the bottom, but did not specify any number.

It seems that the US equity market is an important component of the Fed’s reaction function and that the January ‘bull’ consolidation helped policymakers for the latest statement. Eurodollar futures went up slightly, implying more easing in 2020. The Dec20-Dec19 futures is pricing in one full cut in 2020 (figure 1, left frame), while market participants are expecting some tightening by the ECB. As a result, USD experienced some selling pressure, favoring preference for some undervalued currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen. The 10Y yield is slightly down while equities are up, clearly signalling a risk-on environment. The Fed’s balance sheet size is now USD 4.05tr (as of Jan 23rd according to FRED), and is expected to decrease to USD 3.5tr by the end of the year (figure 1, right frame) if it maintains its annual QT programme of USD 500bn approximately.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

TBAC concerned about the supply in US Treasuries (TLT)?

This week, the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (OTCPK:TBAC) also released its minutes, expressing its concern on the significant deficits that will need to be financed in the coming years. According to the CBO, the US deficit is expected to excess USD1tr every fiscal year in the next decade and total over USD 12tr. These calculations are done assuming that the US economy will grow at an average of 1.5%-2% in real terms not factoring in extreme shocks or an important recession, in addition to primary surpluses after 2024 (according to TBAC, figure 2, left frame). Figure 2 (right frame) shows that within the next 12 to 24 months, there is 28% and 41% of US marketable debt maturing, which corresponds to $4.3tr and $6.3tr, respectively.

Figure 2

Source: TBAC

Who will buy US Treasuries (TLT) in the long run?

An interesting chart shows the significant divergence between the US unemployment rate and the expected deficit (%GDP) in the years to come (figure 3, left frame). The two times series have moved in tandem for decades, and for once we are going to experience an important rise in the US deficit when the economy is at full employment. What will happen if the US economy enters a downturn; should we expect deficits to rise to double digits? In addition, we are clearly wondering who will be the buyer of all these new Treasuries in the long run? We saw in 2018 a sharp increase in US primary dealers’ Treasury holdings (figure 3, right frame), which rose from $50/60 bn in Q1 2018 to $225bn in mid-January (according to TIC). Even though primary dealers should have recorded a positive PnL in Q4 of last year with the 10Y falling by more than 50bps during the equity rout, what will happen to the dealers’ inventories if rates start rising again?

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters (Richard Leong), Bloomberg, CBO

According to TBAC, 41% of the US debt is held by non-resident holders (NRH, figure 4, left frame), which is significantly higher than over developed nations such as the UK (28%), Italy (29%) and Japan (12%). We saw that in periods of market stress, the ACM term premia tend to rise as NRHs tend to be sellers of government securities, requiring a higher compensation for holding interest rate risks. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that the term premium (10Y) has also been sensitive to a rise in the 12M volatility of the Fed assets, hence we are questioning how long quantitative tightening can last without having an impact on the term premium, which would levitate US LT yields.

Figure 4

Source: TBAC, Adrian et al. (2013), Eikon Reuters

It is sure that the current level of US yields appears attractive relative to other developed economies. For instance, we saw lately that the effective fed funds rate is trading above the Australia 10Y yield for the first time since 2000 (figure 5, left frame). In addition, the differential relative to a German Bund or Japanese JGB is still standing at extreme level, however we saw previously that the hedging costs for international investors wipe out all the premium and therefore make the domestic bonds more attractive for European and Japanese investors. Therefore, the US will need to rely more on domestic demand in the coming for all these new borrowings. We don’t expect the 10Y yield to rise sharply in the short-run, however we will closely watch the term premium in the coming quarters as it is usually rising in periods of economic slowdown (figure 5, right frame).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, Adrian et al. (2013)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.