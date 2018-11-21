by Jonathan Liss

Before my recent conversation with Seeking Alpha contributor Hans Hauge, I was admittedly a Cryptocurrency skeptic, at least when it comes to the investing side of the space. While I didn't doubt that an increasing number of people across the globe were utilizing a growing number of digital currencies to exchange real goods and services (some of them even legal), I viewed the extreme volatility of popular cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) as indicative of an asset that was nearly impossible to value - or trust the long-term viability of. Still, I went into my conversation with Hans with an open mind - and a long list of questions I wanted answered.

Through his Crypto Blue Chips Marketplace service here at Seeking Alpha, Hans has been patiently educating a growing list of subscribers about the ins and outs of cryptocurrency investing. Most importantly, he has been helping his subscribers avoid the many pitfalls in the crypto space - and he stresses that there are many. "There are some red flags to watch out for, and if you keep an eye out for all of them, there are actually very few cryptocurrencies left that I consider investment grade," explains Hans.

Rather than recommend diving head-first into what is still a very new part of the investing landscape, Hans urges caution first and foremost. Specifically, he cautions investors against putting any money they can't afford to lose into the crypto space, because that way if there's another massive sell-off, "they'll still have a home to come back to at the end of the day."

Still, as Hans so eloquently puts it, "We are living in an increasingly digital world and these technologies aren't going anywhere... in the future individuals are likely to have an increasing number of choices which they can use to pay for things - and we're seeing that happen now already." As he points out, the number of transactions involving digital currencies continues increasing by leaps and bounds every year. With the trend towards digital currencies clearly in place, Hans believes it makes sense for anyone who can afford to "to have a couple percent allocation to cryptocurrencies in their portfolio."

A week ago I wasn't so sure. But with our world becoming an increasingly digital one, it seems silly to ignore such a broad and well established trend. Few conversations really get me to reconsider my views on a topic but this one did. I hope you'll enjoy this conversation (which you can listen to by clicking play above) as much as I did.

Topics Covered:

2:10 - What is blockchain technology?

3:15 - Understanding Bitcoin, first of the cryptocurrencies

4:40 - How important is transaction processing speed?

6:10 - Hans Hauge’s unique approach to cryptocurrency analysis: nerd power + fundamental analysis

8:10 - Cryptocurrencies as an asset class - currency, commodity, or something new entirely?

9:20 - Will cryptocurrencies ever fully replace fiat currencies? Towards a future with more choices

12:10 - Will governments create their own cryptocurrencies? Will anyone use them?

14:10 - Are cryptocurrencies an alternative to gold in terms of their portfolio diversification characteristics? Acclimating as a society to digitally stored wealth

18:30 - Is current macroeconomic uncertainty a reason to have some crypto exposure?

20:30 - If interested, how should investors that are new to the crypto space go about getting their feet wet?

22:40 - Bitcoin’s first mover status vs. other, newer crypto technologies - why most cryptocurrencies aren’t worth owning

26:30 - Why " Crypto Blue Chips "? Understanding “51% attacks” and why most cryptocurrencies are susceptible to ‘manipulation’

"? Understanding “51% attacks” and why most cryptocurrencies are susceptible to ‘manipulation’ 31:00 - Why the largest digital coins can build robust immune systems

32:10 - Beyond Bitcoin - why Hans is also long Ethereum

33:30 - Keeping an eye on new coin launches - a worthwhile endeavor? (Hans' series Cryptoassets Explained is instructive here)

36:30 - Final thoughts - it’s all about the fundamentals

