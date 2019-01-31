Brinker's Q2 Good Enough To Cover - Not Enough To Flip
About: Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)
by: Vince Martin
Summary
The market dumped EAT after the fiscal Q2 release on Tuesday - but the report itself wasn't that bad.
Margin concerns appear to have led to the sell-off - but they shouldn't have been surprising, and comp performance at Chili's in particular was solid.
There's at least enough good news to take the win from the short side - but concerns highlighted in the report remain a problem for the bull case.
My short thesis on Chili's and Maggiano's operator Brinker International (EAT) ahead of Tuesday's fiscal Q2 report had three basic pillars:
- The entire bull case for EAT rested on a potential turnaround at