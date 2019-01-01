InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) telegraphed a distribution cut in a recent interview with fund manager Jay Hatfield. I estimated the new distribution would be between 7 and 9 cents, and management hit the midrange of my guidance by announcing a new monthly distribution of 8 cents. This amounts to a nearly 16.5% yield, and management's stated goal is to cover this distribution with leverage-enhanced cash flows from underlying holdings plus an additional ~6% yield from selling options. If management can execute on this strategy and truly cover its distribution, this fund could finally live up to its billing as a source of lucrative monthly passive income. While management apparently feels that it can cover this distribution, it has instated a policy of semi-annual reviews of monthly distribution levels, which replaces the previously-employed annual review policy. This action is being taken in order to align distributions to shareholders more closely with the fund's distributable cash flow so that if the sector experiences sharp distribution cuts or hikes, management will be able to adjust distributions accordingly in order to avoid erosion of NAV.

Coverage Results

After reviewing the current portfolio composition, subtracting fees, adding in an estimated 6% annualized cash flow from options premiums, and assuming continued strong momentum in distribution growth, it appears that management will be able to cover 7 of the 8 cents in the monthly distribution. However, by weighting the portfolio towards higher yielding holdings and/or becoming more aggressive with options selling, they should be able to cover the final penny per month of distribution. Otherwise, capital appreciation within the fund driven by the increased amount of growth CapEx and rising distributions in the fund's holdings should "cover" the shortfall (i.e., avoid erosion of investor principal) over the long-term. As a result, we can say that this distribution - assuming MLP fundamentals remain healthy - seems to be reasonable and likely sustainable.

Coverage Details

As of today's writing (1/30), the portfolio consisted of the following long positions (alongside numerous short term covered calls and puts sales):

Security Shares FWD Distribution Total Cash Flow MPLX 1,787,896.00 2.59 4630650.64 ET 4,116,378.00 1.22 5021981.16 EQM 884,788.00 4.52 3999241.76 PAA 1,758,432.00 1.2 2110118.4 EPD 1,399,401.00 1.74 2434957.74 MMP 536,976.00 3.99 2142534.24 Money Market 31,756,298.85 0.02 635125.977 WMB 1,071,399.00 1.36 1457102.64 PSXP 567,040.00 3.34 1893913.6 ENLC 2,510,762.00 1.1 2761838.2 MPC 370,993.00 2.12 786505.16 ANDX 655,181.00 4.12 2699345.72 BPMP 1,399,055.00 1.206 1687260.33 WES 436,240.00 3.86 1683886.4 NBLX 600,294.00 2.3432 1406608.901 OKE 311,887.00 3.44 1072891.28 GEL 653,745.00 2.2 1438239 PSX 146,356.00 3.2 468339.2 NGL 905,306.00 1.56 1412277.36 NS 388,569.00 2.4 932565.6 DCP 266,035.00 3.12 830029.2 WGP 205,279.00 2.38 488564.02 TGE 221,361.00 2.08 460430.88 AM 190,745.00 1.88 358600.6 KMI 203,219.00 0.8 162575.2 SHLX 136,446.00 1.6 218313.6 CEQP 71,610.00 2.4 171864 ENBL 94,201.00 1.27 119635.27 TCP 44,510.00 2.6 115726 HEP 12,014.00 2.66 31957.24 BPL 12,053.00 3 36159 Total 43669238.32

Sources: virtus.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and Yahoo.com

An important thing to note about these forward yield projections is that they are conservative. Several of these holdings (including large ones like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)) announce quarterly distribution raises and/or haven't announced their distribution hikes for the year, whereas these figures simply take the most recent distributions and multiply them by four. Additionally, one of management's largest positions is in a low-yielding money market fund. As a result - especially considering the recent double-digit distribution growth being seen across the MLP sector - it is highly likely that the total cash flow from these holdings will end up being higher by year end than what is projected in the table above.

However, for the sake of this analysis, we will use these numbers and add an additional 10% for distribution hikes, compounding effects, and greater use of the cash on hand in the money market fund. After subtracting the 1.93% gross expense ratio (as per the fund's Q4 Fact Sheet) from total assets under management and dividing by the total shares outstanding, we get a total annual cash flow per share of $0.488 (or slightly more than $0.04 per month). Then, adding in an additional 6% of total assets under management to this number, we get $0.838 annual cash flow per share (which works out to nearly $0.07 per month). This still leaves the distribution undercovered by a penny per month.

Why, then, did management pick $0.08 per share? As mentioned previously, the fund cash flow assumptions used in this analysis are conservative as the underlying MLPs retain considerable percentages of their cash flows now that many are either in or moving rapidly towards self-funded models while also pursuing aggressive growth strategies. This - combined with the double-digit distribution growth average - should lead to strong appreciation trends in MLP shares, easily offsetting the one penny per month coverage shortfall (especially considering the fund is leveraged).

Additionally, since the fund considers options premiums as cash flow from options (rather than the mere profit from options trades since in a covered call strategy, this premium is either equal to profit or appreciation in shares), 6% is very achievable if not overly conservative. By adding 2 basis points (i.e., 8%) to the annual options premiums, the distribution will be fully covered. Another way management could cover the shortfall is by shifting the portfolio composition towards higher yielding shares. This may very well be in their future plans as their current positioning may simply be to opportunistically hold lower-yielding, but overall more attractively valued securities as a short term investment. Only time will tell.

Investor Takeaway

After running the numbers on their current portfolio and using AMZA's stated goals for options returns, they are on pace to overdistribute cashflows by 1 penny per month. In that sense, they are not covering their new distribution. However, the distribution does appear highly sustainable given current growth trends in the sector's distributions and cash flows, not to mention that management could easily adjust their options strategy and/or portfolio composition to make up the slight deficit in coverage.

AMZA looks much more reliable and viable as a monthly income vehicle after their recent distribution cut and strategy modification. So far so good, as they are off to a great start to the year, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP) with a total return year-to-date of 16.21% against 6.95% and 12.04% respectively. Time will tell the rest of the story going forward.

