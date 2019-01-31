Anheuser-Busch InBev: Crack Open A Cold One With This Undervalued Adult Beverage Company

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev has been oversold due to poor investor sentiment in the traditional beer industry.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a stable company due to its diversification in products and locations around the world.

The dividend cut will provide shareholders more value in the long term due to ability to reduce company debt.

The traditional alcohol industry tends to fare well during economic downturns as many look to alcohol during times of stress and depression.