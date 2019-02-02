Richemont: A Forgotten Luxury Retailer With A Net Cash Position

Summary

LVMH is probably the world's best-known luxury brand, but Richemont should ring a bell with its Jaeger-LeCoultre watches and Montblanc pens.

The company is priced relatively attractive (probably due to the lower level of diversification).

With a net cash position and a normalized free cash flow of 2B EUR per year, Richemont can continue to build out its brand portfolio while paying a 3% dividend.