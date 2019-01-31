Closed-End Funds: 12 Funds In The 10%+ Yield Club At A Discount

Another potential attraction is that CEFs often trade at discounts; share price that can be bought for less than the actual NAV per share price.

When looking for the next potential investment, it's a good idea to start with a screener to narrow in on a group of investments that may have potential. I chose for this list a few requirements to narrow in on some potentially attractive CEFs:

All CEFs on this list are invested primarily in equities, because I feel that equities are a better choice for long-term investors. Another potential benefit with equity funds is the opportunity for lowered taxes through the funds utilizing capital gains to fund the distributions. All the CEFs listed are trading at a discount from their NAV per share. All the CEFs listed are yielding over 10%.

I did not do any further research into the funds listed as far as sustainability so of course, please do you own due diligence. This list is merely a starting point to potentially find some attractive funds. There is a risk that at any time a fund can cut its distribution which would most likely cause the share price to drop sharply.

The funds are ranked from 12th to 1st based on yield, lowest to highest.

12. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE)

SPE is a relatively small fund, with only $179.521 million in total assets. The fund is operated by "Bulldog Investors LLC), the fund was formerly known as Insured Municipal Income Fund Inc. That name was changed effective December 21, 2009. This is when the fund went to an investment objective of total return, they also describe their strategy as "employs an opportunistic investment philosophy with a particular emphasis on investing in discounted closed-end funds, undervalued operating companies, and other attractive special situations including risk arbitrage and distressed securities."

The fund currently shows a distribution yield of 11.42% and quite a deep discount of 13.15%. The real problem here is two-fold though. The yield may be attractive, but they pay an annual distribution that varies wildly from year to year. That fact, along with the size of the fund, may keep some investors away, especially those looking for more regular income.

Source - CEFconnect

11. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)

IGD is fairly sized fund at $672.746 million in total assets. The fund doesn't have any leverage, instead they utilize call options to enhance income. They describe their strategy as:

"Invests in 80-120 global, common stocks with a history of attractive dividend yields

Sells call options on selected indices and/or on individual securities and/or ETFs to seek gains and lower volatility of total returns over a market cycle

May partially hedge currency exposure to reduce volatility of returns"

IGD is currently showing a distribution rate of 11.52%, with a discount of 7.79%. This fund has had a tough time showing attractive returns however, with slightly over 50% of exposure to global assets holding this fund back. CEFconnect is showing their annualized NAV returns at 7.82%, 3.05%, and 6.25% for the 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods, respectively. The poor performance of the fund has also led to distribution cuts over the years. I still believe this fund could entice some investors that are looking for exposure to global securities and have a more optimistic outlook on international equities. IGD also has an attractive monthly payout schedule - paid out generally mid-month.

Source - CEFconnect

*The chart above appears to have an increase for the latest announced distribution, this is in fact made in error, the IGD press release states the February distribution is in line with the previous amount of $0.0610.

10. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)

This is the first of many energy-related funds to have made this list. JMLP operates a strategy of "actively managed portfolio of energy MLPs with a focus on small and mid cap MLPs - an often overlooked segment of the market, tax-advantaged quarterly distributions with simplified tax reporting (no K-1s)."

JMLP is a smaller fund with total assets of $127.526 million. The fund does also utilize leverage of 29.45%. The fund has a current distribution yield of 12.02%, and with the current discount of 10.22% compared to the 1-year average discount of 4.99%, this fund seems relatively attractive. The price of oil descending rapidly in the later parts of 2018 has left this fund with poor performance. The fund did make a distribution cut last year but could potentially need another haircut as the distribution rate on the NAV is still quite a lofty 10.79%. Again though, the size of this fund may leave some investors unmoved to enter such a name, especially an investor with a pessimistic outlook going forward.

Source - CEFconnect

9. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG)

NTG has recently just approved a name change for the fund as well as an amendment to its investment policy. The fund was primarily focused on MLPs, as the former name was Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. This changed on January 7th, 2019. The fund amended their policy to "under normal market conditions, NTG will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of midstream energy entities in the energy infrastructure sector, including MLPs, with at least 50% of its total assets in equity securities of natural gas infrastructure entities." Their policy had previously stated "NTG's investment policy stipulates that at least 80% of its total assets be invested in equity securities of MLPs." This policy change has helped diversify the fund away from an ever shrinking list of MLPs. I believe this leaves more opportunity for better performance going forward as the managers have a much wider basket of companies to choose from.

The fund offers investors a distribution rate currently at 12.06%. This is also with their attractive discount of 4.69%. This could be an attractive entry point as the 1-year average is actually at an ever so slight premium of 0.02%. The size of the fund also provides plenty of liquidity at $1,135.450 million total assets and average daily volume of 382,000, leaving enough share movement for most investors.

Source - CEFconnect

8. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)

GER is another MLP focused fund that appears on the list, the fund has total assets of $705.982 million, which I believe is a fairly sized fund. The fund's investment objective is "seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders." The fund just simply states that they "invest primarily in MLPs and other energy investments." They also describe three main points at why MLPs may prove to be attractive: "exposure to US energy expansion, attractive source of potential income, and may protect against rising rates."

The fund pays on a quarterly schedule at a current distribution rate of 12.08%. This is another fund that is showing a potentially attractive entry point, with a discount of 9.86%, while the average 1-year discount sits at 4.87%. However, the fund has not cut their distribution as of yet and hasn't since the last drop in oil prices in 2015.

Source - CEFconnect

7. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)

RIV is a fund that had once been at a high premium as the fund had an outsized managed distribution policy. To be fair though, the fund still has a tempting 12.5% distribution policy. This was announced all the way back in September of 2018, but even prior to that, we had a hint that things were changing as early as July of 2018. The dust has settled now and could provide investors an attractive entry point.

The fund operates as a fund of fund approach, investing in other CEFs and ETFs that the fund managers believe are attractively priced. This is quite a small fund though, with total assets of only $91.398 million. The current distribution rate is right around their target at 12.15% on the market price. The fund also trades at a discount of 2.27%. In this case, the 1-year average may be a little misleading as RIV is showing an average premium of 3.24%.

Source - CEFconnect

6. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN)

KYN is a fund that has also recently went through a name change. The fund also had a merger in 2018. The fund had previously been named Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company, with simply just adding in the word "Midstream". This was to "reflect increased opportunities to invest in midstream energy corporations." The fund is also the surviving fund after Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company had merged into KYN, announcing August 6, 2018 that this had been completed. Along with this merger, they announced they would change to a more attractive monthly paying schedule rather than the quarterly rate they had been giving.

This merger has made KYN quite the behemoth of a CEF, with total managed assets of $3,158.095 million. The average daily volume of this fund is at 529,000, which is quite impressive for a CEF. KYN did start this year out with a distribution cut, but I believe this may have made the fund even more attractive. This helped to take the uncertainty out of the equation going forward, and they still offer a distribution yield of 12.32%. The NAV yield is still showing an elevated 11.29%, but they explain that they have confidence and expect to be able to maintain this payout for the following 12 months.

"While stock price performance for the midstream sector over the last year has been very disappointing, that is in stark contrast to the sector's operating and financial results, which have been at record levels over the past several quarters," said Mr. McCarthy. "We expect this momentum to carry over into 2019, and are excited about the industry's prospects for the next several years. Further, tremendous progress has been made simplifying structures, strengthening balance sheets, improving coverage ratios and positioning companies to resume distribution growth. As a result, we are optimistic about the Company's ability to execute on its investment objective of achieving high after-tax returns by investing in MLPs and Midstream Companies." The Company plans to maintain the monthly distribution at $0.12 per share for the next 12 months (through the distribution to be paid in December of 2019). To the extent there is a material change in projected NDI during 2019, the Board of Directors will reassess the distribution level at such time. The Company also plans to reassess its distribution level each December and provide guidance for the following 12 months.

(NDI = net distributable income)

I wanted to include such a large section taken from this press release as it may provide some further insight into the other MLP/midstream funds that are on this list.

One reason I'm less than optimistic for the fund is that they have a baseline expense of 2.5%. This is high, especially considering the size of the fund. The expense ratio was taken from their 2018 Annual Report. When you add in the interest expense, the fund comes to 4.6% total expenses.

Source - CEFconnect

5. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE)

DSE is another MLP/midstream energy fund. The fund's objective is "to seek a high level of total return resulting from a combination of current tax-deferred distributions and capital appreciation." They will invest "at least 80% of its managed assets in energy MLPs and midstream energy companies that are not organized as MLPs." This fund has also clearly been affected just like the rest of the MLP and energy-related funds on this list.

The fund is relatively small with assets of $222.645 million, but I believe it is still an adequate size that shouldn't deter investors for that alone. The fund has a distribution yield of 12.47%, with a quarterly pay schedule. DSE did cut their distribution last year to a more manageable level but could need further trimming as the NAV distribution yield is 11.34%. The fund currently trades at a discount of 9.07%, with a 1-year average discount of 3.44%.

What should really scare investors away from this fund is the expense ratio of 2.17%. This is quite lofty, and when including interest expense, this goes up to 4.07%. Generally, I don't focus too much on the interest rate expense part of it as these assets are "hopefully" producing greater returns for shareholders when things are going the right way. I'm generally not even too harsh on funds that charge 2%, as long as the performance is there, but that's just not the case with DSE, and there are better energy funds - even some that made this list.

Source - CEFconnect

4. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO)

FMO is another energy-focused fund to experience a name change and investment policy amendment last year (a recurring theme throughout a lot of energy focused funds). The former name of this CEF was Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund. They describe their investment policy as "invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy infrastructure MLPs and other energy infrastructure companies." They define an energy infrastructure company as "an MLP or company engaged in the development, construction, distribution, management, ownership, operation and/or financing of energy infrastructure assets, including, but not limited to, assets used in exploration, development, production, generation, transportation (including marine), transmission, terminal operation, storage, gathering, processing, refining, distribution, mining, or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products (including bio-diesel and ethanol), coal or electricity or power generation, or that provides energy-related equipment or services, and that has at least 50% of its assets, income, sales or profits committed to or derived from energy infrastructure related assets or activities."

This gives them quite the flexibility in what management can invest in, leaving a lot of opportunities to diversify through. FMO has total managed assets of $614.324 million. The current distribution rate is 12.47%, this is paid out on a quarterly schedule and was cut last year. The discount currently stands at 4.95%, this can be compared to their 1-year average discount of 4.08%. This leaves FMO relatively fairly valued currently, and I see better opportunities elsewhere, personally.

Source - CEFconnect

3. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)

GPM is a fairly sized fund with total assets of $548.407 million. This fund has a relatively unique strategy of utilizing leverage and also a covered call strategy. The fund's investment objective is "to seek a high level of current income and gains with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation." The fund has a simple and straight forward investment policy as well, simply stating "the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities." The fund actually invests primarily in ETFs though. From their latest available Semi-Annual Report:

How are managed assets allocated? Following the mergers of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Strategy Fund (GGE) and Guggenheim Equal Weight Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GEQ) with and into GPM in March 2017, the Fund seeks to have ~67% of total assets (~100% of net assets) invested in the 500 individual stocks comprising the S&P 500 in equal weights (i.e., the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index) and ~33% of total assets (~50% of net assets) invested in a basket of broad index ETFs (S&P 500, Russell 2000, and NASDAQ 100). The hedge ratio remains ~67%, with options primarily written on indexes tracked by the ETFs which the Fund invests in.

The fund currently has a distribution yield of 12.75%, paid on a quarterly schedule. The discount is only slight, at 0.26%, with the 1-year average discount of 0.15%. I believe this would have been a great fund to make entry purchases in, while they had a steep selloff in December. This fund has swiftly recovered though - like many other CEFs during the last month - with YTD NAV return of 8.01% and market return of 11.06%.

Source - CEFconnect

2. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR)

ZTR is considered an equity fund but can have significant assets in fixed income investments too. They state their target allocation of investing is "60% equity securities and 40% fixed income. The Fund also pursues an options overlay strategy that seeks to generate additional income." They currently have total managed assets of $348.890 million.

The fund has a quite attractive distribution yield of 13.81%, the fund has a managed distribution policy that simply states "the Fund adopted a Managed Distribution Plan, which provides for the Fund to make a regular monthly distribution of $0.113 per share." ZTR is trading at only a slight discount however, of only 1.80%. In its history the fund has, at times, traded at premiums but this were few and far between. I would personally be cautious of entering ZTR at this level.

Source - CEFconnect

*I am not too sure why CEFconnect shows a strange gap in the distribution from 2015 to 2016, they did indeed pay distributions during this time. Also, this chart makes the fund appear to be younger than it is, in fact, this is quite an old fund compared to other CEFs. Below, you will find the Seeking Alpha dividend chart to better show the distributions.

Source - Seeking Alpha

1. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)

GGN is a fund that has been quite volatile, often swinging between premiums and discounts. This is likely due to the volatile nature of their holdings. The attempt to achieve their objectives by "investing at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the gold industries and the natural resources industries. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund intends to earn income through an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio." This can help explain why the fund experiences strong periods of coming in and out of favor. The assets they invest in are highly correlated with the overall economy.

The fund does offer investors a very enticing distribution yield of 14.56% though. GGN also trades at a discount of 5.72%, while the 1-year average discount sits currently at 1.81%. Overall, the fund has had abysmal past performance though, and I don't see this as a potential fund for long-term investors. I don't see this as a worthwhile investment for income investors either (even with a monthly payout). However, this, I believe, is a prime candidate for those investors that like doing short-term trades to capitalize on the potential volatility that has been present in this fund.

Source - CEFconnect

Summary

Buying an investment based solely on its distribution is risky business and further research must be conducted. This is not an all-encompassing list as there are other funds that yield over 10% while trading at a discount as well. I chose to narrow the list by funds that are invested primarily in equities and cut the list to the 12 highest yielders. I am sure there are other funds that trade even at slight premiums that could have been included in this list but didn't make the cut due to not being at a discount.

When you are an income investor, there is a good probability that you are holding, or at least tempted to buy CEFs as they provide higher than typical yields for their investors.

Ticker Premium/Discount Yield Z-score Total Expense SPE -13.15% 11.42% -1.00 1.90% IGD -7.79% 11.52% -0.60 1.22% JMLP -10.22% 12.02% -1.40 2.31% NTG -4.69% 12.06% -0.70 3.12% GER -9.86% 12.08% -1.10 3.00% RIV -2.27% 12.15% -1.00 1.38% KYN -8.37% 12.32% -1.70 4.60% DSE -9.07% 12.47% -1.00 3.37% FMO -4.95% 12.47% -0.30 2.57% GPM -0.26% 12.75% -0.10 2.25% ZTR -1.80% 13.81% -0.50 2.29% GGN -5.72% 14.56% -1.00 1.30%

Source - Info taken from CEFconnect and fund websites, compiled by author Please keep in mind the total expenses include the interest expense, which many of these funds have, these expenses can be "paid off" through the potential for enhanced returns on the borrowings.

What Action Can We Take From This?

The volatility of oil prices definitely rocked most of these funds last year; with 6 of the 12 funds specifically tied to MLPs or energy related companies. This had the effect of pushing prices down, which in turn raises the yields on these funds, so this was to be somewhat expected. The fund that piqued my interest the most in this list would be KYN.

KYN is one of those prior mentioned funds. They operate a strategy that is specifically tied to their name, "Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company." This happens to be the largest fund of the list and also showing as the most undervalued reflected by its 1-year z-score of -1.70. These were good starting points to look at, but I think we could drill further and see why the fund looks attractive at this time.

One of the things I like about the Kayne Anderson funds is how active the management has been to make them more attractive. The actions they pursued last year between the merger and changing the frequency of the distribution show they are trying to make the fund more appealing, in my opinion. The merger made the fund larger, which should in theory lower the expense ratio. The expense ratio of 2.5% is high, and I would expect that this should be lowered going forward. After all, this is one of the benefits they elicited to when they proposed the merger.

Source - KYN/KED Merger Proposal Press Release

Another point that drew me into KYN is that even beyond the 1-year period appearing to be attractive, historically speaking, the fund has traded closer to NAV and even frequently being at premiums.

Source - CEFconnect

I believe this discount was driven primarily by expectations that the global economy is slowing going forward, this would indeed impact oil prices further and be a headwind to a fund like KYN. This has led to quite a disproportionate performance between the funds NAV and market price, which is when opportunities in CEFs open up. So, that is why I believe that with a longer-term outlook, this is an enticing entry into a solid fund.

Source - CEFconnect

As of December 31, 2018, the fund does have what I would call an out-sized concentration in the top ten holdings. The top ten holdings make up almost 75% of all the fund's assets, with Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) making up almost 14% alone!

Source - KYN Website

This could give pause to some investors. However, this can still be diversified when a holder looks at their own personal portfolio. Overall, if you are diversifying through other CEFs, then this concentration isn't a problem.

The other thing an investor may notice is that the fund is made up almost entirely of Midstream Companies/MLPs, this can provide a benefit from oil price volatility. Midstream companies predominately operate under a "fixed-fee" structure, thus these companies get paid by the amount of oil they are either storing or moving through their pipelines. This then leads to steady earnings and cash flow for these companies. Yet they typically trade just as wildly as the price of oil. Again, I believe that creates opportunities for the management of KYN to capitalize on said swings.

Another selling point of KYN is that they still hold significant positions in MLPs, at 73%, This leads to the fund being able to distribute out Return Of Capital. ROC in this case isn't necessarily a bad thing. It has the effect of lowering the cost basis on the shares you hold. This in turn then defers your taxable obligation on a certain portion of the distributions made over the years. The fund estimates that approximately 89% of the distribution for their fiscal year end is characterized as ROC.

Source - KYN Annual Report

For these reasons, I believe KYN is a strong candidate for including in one's portfolio, and I will be looking to add this fund to my roster.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a long position in KYN over the next 72 hours.