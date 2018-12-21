DOVE, Laura Letchinger (Saatchi Art)

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR). SIVR is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and SLV. I will conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (OTC:COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involves physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes in speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by FastMarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represent roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Due to the US government shutdown, the CFTC has temporarily stopped the publication of its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) since December 21, 2018.

However, let’s take at a look at the fluctuations of open interest since the start of the year to conjecture the speculative community’s behavior.

The chart above shows that the open interest and the silver spot price have started to move higher synchronously since June 25. This suggests that the recent rally in silver spot prices is driven by fresh buying (i.e., increase in outright long positions).

This could correspond to the second phase of silver’s positioning normalization. While the speculative community started to correct its too negative positioning in September 2018, it was until recently chiefly driven by short-covering, corresponding to the initial phase of normalization (see Silver Weekly: This Is Just The Beginning, January 10, 2019).

As I have already noted, spec sentiment tends to move from an extreme to another. When sentiment is extremely bearish, a wave of short-covering initially follows, turning spec positioning to a neutral configuration. But due to the tendency of the market to move from an extreme to another, a wave of fresh buying emerges, pushing spec positioning to an excessively bullish configuration. And it eventually corrects.

While the wave of short-covering in silver took place in H2 2018, I am inclined to believe that a wave of fresh buying (pushing spec positioning to an extremely bullish configuration) will take place in H1 2019.

The recently powerful rally in silver spot prices underpins my view.

Investment positioning

ETF investors have slashed meaningfully their silver holdings since the start of the year, evident in the 449 tonnes of net outflows from silver ETF holdings estimated by Fastmarkets.

ETF investors are the most bearish on silver in the precious metals group. While they are neutral on PGMs, they have become increasingly bullish on the yellow metal.

That said, I continue to think that ETF investors are likely to resume their buying imminently in silver, especially considering that the recent rally in prices has gained strength, which should boost investor sentiment.

Last week (January 18-25), ETF investors bought 7 tonnes of silver. Although this corresponds to a marginal amount, this marks the end of seven straight week of net outflows. I expect ETF investors to buy silver at a stronger pace in the weeks ahead.

Macro view: All about the Fed

Despite already “doved-up” investor expectations, the outcome of the first FOMC meeting of the year (January 29-30) proved more accommodative than the market had expected. In its latest monetary policy statement and press conference, the Fed stressed the importance of a two-part course of action regarding its approach to monetary policy: patience on its rate outlook and flexibility on the balance sheet normalization.

The latest Fed’s decision proved the point I made in my latest report on gold (see: Gold Weekly: On The Rise, January 29, 2019):

The Fed will maintain a dovish bias to prevent risk assets from being hurt by a new risk-off shock.

This is exactly what the Fed did, which resulted in a significant rally across risk assets.

As far as silver is concerned, the more dovish-than-expected Fed's tone has produced a notable reduction in Fed tightening expectations.

The chart above shows that the probability of a 25bp rate increase in the FFR from current levels at the December 2019 meeting decreased to only 7% following the Fed’s statement on January 30 from nearly 30% on January 25.

In turn, the dollar and US real rates have moved strongly lower, triggering a surge in monetary demand for silver, pushing silver spot prices much higher.

Looking ahead, I expect further downward pressure in the dollar and US real rates as the market continues to digest the dovish Fed rhetoric, thereby pushing silver spot prices still higher. With the trading momentum in the silver market positive, the rally in silver spot prices is due to accelerate.

The ETFS Physical Silver ETF - SIVR – Review

Long-term investors, looking to capture silver’s attractive value, may consider the ETFS Physical Silver ETF - SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physically silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SIVR has $323 million in assets under management while the average daily volume is $1.7 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.08%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.28%, which is fairly accurate.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

