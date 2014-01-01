Introduction

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is a globally focused company providing investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry.

The company has a sound business model that ensures its revenue stream even during periods of economic weakness. Management has plans to actively pursue new markets and has made significant inroads into the wealth management industry. Broadridge has a solid history of growth and is heavily focused on organic growth.

The company's stock price has increased significantly over the last decade and has pulled back in recent months along with the broader market indices. The stock is still expensive, but many growth stocks are expensive as investors are happy to pay for future growth.

Given the company's strong growth and sound business model, I think that the stock price will continue to make new highs over the long-term.

Financials

Broadridge has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Morningstar).

Earnings were up 51 percent and revenue up 5.2 percent from the third quarter of 2017. Historically, from 2014 to 2018, Broadridge's revenue has grown 14 percent per year, and its earnings also increased by 14 percent per year.

The return on equity is very high at 40 percent, and the profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is reasonable at 10 percent.

The total ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 65 percent, which means that Broadridge's total debt is 65 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets).

The company's book value is currently around $11 and with a stock price of $101, Broadridge is trading at 9.2x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecast for 2020 is $4.7 billion in revenue and earnings of $5.13 per share (up 5 percent and 10 percent respectively). The 2020 PE ratio is 20x.

The financials indicate that Broadridge is a company in strong financial health; however, analysts are expecting the company's growth to slow through 2020.

According to Broadridge's press release, the company sees significant growth in the wealth management market to bolster its future growth. The report stated that Broadridge has signed an agreement with the world's largest wealth manager UBS, which marks a significant milestone in the development of its wealth management franchise.

Many growth companies tend to focus heavily on acquisitions to generate growth and that's fair enough. After all, as investors, we need a company to increase in size if we want the stock price increase over the long-term, but it's a nice to see a company that is focused on generating organic growth by pursuing new markets and expanding existing markets using its own resources.

Business Model

Broadridge's main source of revenue is from its investor communications business, which provides public companies with proxy statements, annual reports and other financial documents, and shareholder communications solutions, such as virtual annual meetings.

As such its future revenue stream is dependent on the structure of businesses - such as public companies which must meet regulatory requirements for their governance. Private companies do not have any governance requirements.

Thus Broadridge's revenue growth is tied to the increase in companies listing on stock exchanges around the globe. As the population and economy expands, more companies tend to form and list on stock exchanges.

If in the future the trend shifts away from companies listing on stock exchanges and instead remaining private companies (which do not require the services of investor communications companies), then this will adversely impact Broadridge's earnings.

Broadridge ensures its future revenue by signing agreements with the public companies it services. This helps ensure that these public companies continue to use Broadridge's services rather than attempting to conduct these services on their own in an attempt to reduce corporate governance costs.

In an expanding global economy, even if the proportion of public companies to private companies remains constant, over the long-term, Broadridge should at least manage to continue increasing its earnings in line with the increase in the number of globally listed public companies.

In the short-term, an economic recession will likely see the demand for Broadridge's services stagnate. During times of economic weakness, there's a tendency for private companies looking to list publicly to hold off until the economy recovers.

From the private companies' perspective, this is fair enough. As economic weakness naturally results in stock prices falling, if these companies list, then the share price obtainable from an IPO (initial public offering) can be considerably less than the stock price obtained if listed while the economy is strong and stock prices are high.

Again, the problem to Broadridge is that there are virtually no new companies listing while the economy is weak and thereby no growth in revenue.

Fortunately for BR, its existing customer base is tied in with signed agreements, thus ensuring a revenue source during periods of economic weakness. This will provide some buffering to its earnings should the economy weaken.

Stock Valuation

Based on its financials, Broadridge has a solid history of growth stock with lower growth expected in 2020. An appropriate valuation technique for growth companies is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

The historical earnings growth using reported data from 2014 to 2018 is 14 percent per year, and the forward annual earnings growth using forecast data is 10 percent for 2020.

Given that earnings growth may be slowing, using the lower 2020 annual earnings growth of 10 percent will lead to a more conservative valuation, and this lower growth rate is more likely to be sustained into the future. This gives a forward PEG of 2.0 with a 2020 PE of 20x.

A forward PEG of 2.0 means that Broadridge is overvalued with a current stock price of $100.80. It is commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which gives Broadridge a fair value stock price of around $50.

While a forward PEG of 2.0 is high, most growth stocks do have high forward PEG ratios.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short-term and how soon it could get there.

Broadridge chart by StockCharts.com

Examining the stock chart reveals that Broadridge has had a stellar run-up over the last decade and recently pulled back.

Should the stock resume its rally, in the short-term, the likely price target would be the 2018 high of $138. Over the longer term, the stock could trade well past the 2018 high and may well do so as long as the company's earnings continue to grow.

Stock Price Risks

The stock has run up strongly over the last decade and pulled back with most of this coinciding with the broader market indices having pulled back from their highs in recent months.

Broadridge's stock price faces several risks:

The pullback may not have yet finished (even if the stock chart shows a bounce). Investors would need to be prepared as the stock price could continue to fall. Active investors could consider utilizing a stop-loss technique to manage risks. The broader market indices have been bearish since September 2018, and there is the real risk that the markets have topped out for now. The bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record. It's quite possible that this is the early stage of a bear market. If this is the case, then Broadridge's stock price would drop in the short term irrespective of its earnings growth. As the stock market has currently pulled back, there are many nervous investors who would likely sell Broadridge's stock if the company misses its forecast earnings. This selling pressure would drive down the stock price.

Over the longer term, I would expect the stock price to continue higher. I believe this to be the case as Broadridge's earnings growth is expected to continue well into the future.

Conclusion

Broadridge is an expanding company that has a sound business model and is well positioned to continue its growth into the future.

While the earnings growth may be less heading into 2020, the company is actively seeking out new markets to bolster its future growth.

Broadridge is still overvalued even with the lowered growth rate for 2020, but many growth stocks are expensive.

Investors who are concerned that the stock price may have topped out can consider utilizing stop-loss techniques. For the buy-and-hold investors, I personally think that over the long-term, Broadridge's stock price will continue heading upwards in line with its future earnings growth potential.