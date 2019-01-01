A lot is expected of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), a seemingly perennial favorite in the industrial space, and those high expectations may be the biggest challenge for the company as 2019 looks to be a year of slowing capex investments across a range of industries. Although I think mid-single-digit revenue and free cash flow growth are attainable over the long term, I’m not sure Rockwell’s share price today really reflects the risk of slower spending as 2019 goes on.

For Now, Things Are Still Good

Rockwell’s fiscal first quarter (calendar fourth quarter) was strong relative to expectations, with a small beat on revenue and a larger mid-single-digit beat at the operating profit line. Guidance was benign and not only does Rockwell continue to benefit from growth in several large end-markets, it would seem that the company continues to outperform even in those verticals where conditions have slowed.

Revenue rose more than 3% as reported, but closer to 6% on an organic basis, beat the expected organic growth rate by around 1%. Growth was balanced, with 5% growth in the Architecture and Software segment (boosted by 7% growth in Logix and double-digit growth in ISCS) and close to 7% growth in the Control Products & Solutions business (with slower 5% growth on the control products side).

Gross margin isn’t an area of much focus with this business, though it did improve about a point from last year. More importantly, operating income rose nearly 7%, though segment-level profits grew at a slower 5.6% pace, with A&S up 5.7% and CP&S up 5%. While the CP&S margin was basically static at 15.5 (up 10bp), A&S saw a one-point improvement to 31.5%.

Book-to-bill was a healthy 1.12x for the CP&S business, though that’s relatively normal on a seasonal basis.

So Far, So Good In The Eyes Of Rockwell Management

Relative to other industrial/multi-industrial managements, Rockwell’s CEO sounded relatively more confident about the growth outlook for his business. Time will tell if that’s a reflection of Rockwell’s greater leverage to the U.S. market (where demand seems stronger for now), a reflection of increasing share gains across its end-markets, or a reflection of excessive optimism ahead of a more pronounced slowdown in demand.

On the plus side, Rockwell has meaningful exposure to markets that still look healthy in 2019 and beyond. Demand in the food/beverage sector is still strong and makes up about 20% of sales (check out Alfa Laval’s (OTCPK:ALFVY) upcoming earnings for corroboration), and as seen at Danaher (DHR), there’s still strong demand for automation in life sciences (where Danaher’s Beckman life sciences business saw 20% revenue growth driven by automation) which makes up another 5% or so of Rockwell’s mix.

Mining is still quite healthy, and companies in the metals space are stepping up their spending as they expand production and build out capacity. Pulp/paper is also quite healthy now and all together these markets account for another 15% or so of revenue.

Rockwell acknowledged weakness in the auto and semiconductor markets, but mid-single-digit declines in auto suggest Rockwell still outperforming the overall market, and likewise with low single-digit growth in semiconductors. Although companies in both the auto and semiconductor markets are reducing overall capex spending, automation projects are still a comparative priority. Rockwell also expects mid-single-digit growth in its oil/gas and process industries. Rockwell has been trying to build up its presence in process automation, but rivals like Honeywell (HON), Emerson (EMR), ABB (ABB), and Yokogawa (OTCPK:YOKEY) are likely to benefit more from this typical late-cycle strength in process automation.

Stepping back a bit, I do think it’s worth noting that Rockwell isn’t particularly well-positioned in traditionally stronger late-cycle industries like aerospace and chemicals. Likewise, if you look at the long-term track record of Rockwell’s growth compared to an industry-weighted record of capex spending, Rockwell hasn’t outgrown the market all that much. In other words, while automation is a legitimate long-term growth trend and Rockwell is well-placed in discrete and hybrid automation, it is still a provider of capital equipment at a time when capital investments are likely to slow noticeably from the prior two years.

An Odd Little Deal

Rockwell also just announced a small acquisition – acquiring British software company Emulate3D. It’s a small deal that isn’t financially material to Rockwell, but what Emulate3D does is provide software that allows users to simulate and emulate industrial automation systems, allowing users to test machine and system designs in the virtual world before locking in a final design.

What’s odd to me is that that sounds a lot like the Discovery Live platform that PTC (PTC) offers through its partnership with ANSYS (ANSS) and PTC and Rockwell are partnered together now in the industrial IoT space with PTC’s ThingWorx, Vuforia, and Kepware platforms. Maybe there is less overlap between Emulate3D and Discovery Live than I think, but it’s an interesting move if they are in fact quite similar.

The Outlook

Although I’m still concerned about a slowdown in industrial spending/investment in 2019, that was already in my numbers for Rockwell and not much changes after this quarter. I still expect mid-single-digit revenue and FCF growth over the long term, and I still believe Rockwell deserves a premium EV/EBTIDA multiple for its strong margins, ROIC, and ROA. The “but”, as is typically the case with Rockwell shares, is that quite a lot is already factored into the share price here, and I don’t see them as particularly cheap on an absolute basis. I would note, though, that Rockwell seems a little more reasonably priced than usual compared to the “average” industrial peer.

The Bottom Line

I’ve made no secret of my long-term bullishness on automation and the likelihood that large players in automation will be able to generate above-GDP growth as more industries look to automation as a solution to rising labor costs, labor shortages, and manufacturing/cost flexibility. I believe Rockwell’s strong position in discrete automation and growing presence in hybrid automation are both valuable, but I believe the share price captures that adequately and I’m in no hurry to pay up here, though if 2019 does prove to be a tougher year than is reflected in the current estimates, this is a name I’d revisit on a sell-off.