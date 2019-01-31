Let's Talk About A U.S. Recession

As it currently stands, it is unlikely that the current Federal government economic policy settings will contribute to a 2019 (or early 2020) recession.

More importantly, the only sign of economic weakness is in the relatively small residential housing sector. Several sectors of the economy continue to boom.

When you view the recent debt and equity market volatility in its historical context, it is not at all apparent that a recession is around the corner.

This consensus provided the market with some comfort that the Fed would slow the rate of future interest rate hikes (and the pace of the QE unwind).

Near the end of 2018, a consensus formed among market commentators and the media that the US economy was on the precipice of a recession.

The stock market indexes predicted 9 of the last 5 recessions. And they have been beauties - Paul Samuelson (1966)

1. Introduction

This article seeks to address some of the recent anxiety over a US economic recession. We will look at the economic data and try to parse which data is meaningful and which data is currently pointing to the risk of a 2019 (or early 2020) recession. We will do this without reference to any complicated statistical models and by only using publicly available data.

The recent debt and equity market volatility have contributed in no small part to the recessionary concerns. We will attempt to place that recent market volatility in a historical context and to shed some light on whether the markets are "ahead of the curve" on a possible recession.

It is important to note that any conclusions we reach on a future US recession are *not* a stock market forecast. Partly, this is because economic growth and stock prices can become decoupled for long stretches of time.

More importantly, the US stock market (and particularly the S&P 500 Index (SPY)) reflects global economic developments to the US, GDP does not. For example, almost half of SPY company revenues are sourced from overseas. It has been estimated that 40% to 60% of annual S&P 500 earnings growth is derived from overseas sources of revenue. Our focus in this article is a US recession - not a global recession - we do not want to cloud the waters by engaging in a debate on SPY price targets.

With that disclaimer out of the way, here is our roadmap for analyzing the question "is the US likely to enter an economic recession in 2019 (or early 2020)?":

(2) Questions to keep in mind

(3) Historical financial market volatility

(3.1) Credit spreads

(3.2) Debt defaults & refinancing obligations

(3.3) Equity market returns

(3.4) Market stress & volatility indexes

(4) Macroeconomic sectors

(4.1) Residential housing

(4.2) Private sector investing (non-housing capex)

(4.3) Consumption

(4.3.1) Are US consumer over-extended?

(4.4) Net exports

(5) Government policy

(5.1) Monetary Policy

(5.1.1) The Inverted Yield Curve

(5.2) Fiscal Policy

(5.2.1) Public debt constraints?

(5.2.2) The Federal shutdown

(5.3) Deregulation

(5.4) Policy uncertainty?

(6) Irrelevant Metrics

(6.1) Private sector credit growth

(6.2) Private payrolls

(6.3) Stock market margin debt

(6.4) Vehicle sales

(7) What Would Change Our Mind?

(8) Recap & Conclusion

2. Questions To Keep In Mind

As you go through these charts, there are some questions you may want to keep returning to. These questions may also help you the next time some commentator makes a bold prediction based on a single economic or market indicator.

LEADING INDICATOR? Does this indicator generate a recession signal before the recession has actually begun? At the other end of the spectrum, does the indicator generate a recession signal so many years in advance of a recession that it cannot possibly take account of intervening actions by Governments? In section 6, below, we will discuss some popular economic indicators that actually lag GDP data (!).

HISTORICALLY ACCURATE? Does this indicator generate incorrect recession signals? There are dozens upon dozens of "intuitive" recession indicators that generate too many (or too few) recession signals.

SIGNAL PARAMETERS? It is one thing to look at historical recessions and the general trend of a recession indicator, but for any indicator to be meaningful in the future, we need to more precisely define the parameters of that indicator (how far does it need to decline? How long does it need to decline? Does a reversal of the trend nullify the earlier signal? Etc. etc.). We will discuss this problem in section 5.1.1, below, in the context of inverted yield curve recession predictions. Although it applies to all the indicators in this article.

IT IS DÉJÀ VU ALL OVER AGAIN. The markets are currently very concerned about weakness in the housing sector and a repeat of the 2007/2008 financial meltdown. It is worth asking whether a given indicator was flashing red before the last recession? And how does that stack up to recent readings in the indicator?

HOW ABOUT SOME CONFIRMATION? A recession is incredibly difficult to predict - no two are ever alike - but there has yet to be a recession which did not generate multiple leading indicator warning signs. If your only warning is a single indicator and the slowdown has not spread to several other metrics, there is most likely a problem with your mental model.

In many cases, the person asserting a recessionary signal from their preferred economic indicator(s) will provide you with a convenient historical time series chart where you can test these questions against incidences of prior recessions.

It is a widely held belief that financial markets are a useful leading indicator of economic growth. As a result, we will begin by putting the recent debt and equity market volatility into its historical context. If you would rather focus on the economic data, you can skip ahead to section 4.

3. Historical Financial Market Volatility

By way of preview, the late 2018 market sell-off was no more remarkable (or, we would argue, concerning) than many prior episodes of market volatility; most of which did not lead to a recession. The cost of financing is still at or near historic lows and given the ongoing (but often overlooked) upward trend in core inflation and labor cost pressures, modestly higher nominal rate increases are not that surprising, nor are they a reason to worry about a near-term recession.

Figure 1 conveniently summarizes the all-in nominal cost of financing for lenders of different credit quality. Two things hopefully stand out. Firstly, nominal yields are still very low by historical standards. And the late 2018 "spike" in nominal yields was certainly no worse than 2011/2012 or 2015/2016.

Figure 1: Treasury & High Yield YTW

3.1 Credit Spreads

Of course, nominal yields are less relevant in an environment of rising (core) inflation. If we look at real (inflation-adjusted) rates on Aaa corporate debt, they are still hovering around multi-decade lows.

Core inflation has been trending upwards since early 2018 and, as you might expect, nominal Aaa yields are also increasing. This has kept real yields almost flat. This is not entirely due to the Fed raising short-term interest rates. It is also a reflection of the fact that market lenders are demanding higher interest rates to compensate them for higher inflation now and in the future.

Figure 2: AAA/Aaa All-in-yield & Core CPI

Similarly, the real spread on Baa corporate bonds (i.e. the lowest investment grade rating before high yield ratings) is still near historic lows and is displaying no more volatility than is typically associated with annual spread variations over the business cycle.

Figure 3: Baa/BBB Real All-In-Yield

There has unquestionably been a significant fund outflow from high yield debt funds; both bonds ($3+ bn YTD) and leveraged loans ($4+ bn YTD). However, high-yield issuance continues at a robust pace (albeit down from the historically elevated levels of recent years). In January alone, there were 13 high-yield issues, raising $12+bn of proceeds. In leveraged loans YTD, there was almost $20 bn in institutional loan launches.

Given that core inflation is hovering above the Fed's 2% target, it is all the more remarkable that corporate credit spreads are currently as low as they are. It is perhaps obvious from the chart of the Baa real yields that nominal Baa yields are struggling to keep up with core inflation.

Going further down the ratings scale, the real spreads on high-yield debt are, once again, near historic lows (250 bps). The 2018 volatility is nowhere near as dramatic as the market sell offs in 1998, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011, and 2014/2015.

Figure 4: Real High Yield OAS Spreads

3.2 Debt Defaults & Refinancing Obligations

From a long-term historical perspective, both the high yield and investment grade debt default rates are incredibly benign. With the recent sell off in crude oil prices, we may experience another spike in energy-related defaults. However, as figure 5 illustrates, this commodity price sensitive does not generally cause a credit contagion to other sectors of the economy.

Figure 5: Percent of High Yield and Investment Grade Defaults

(Source: Moody's; Note: "Ba" in legend should read "Baa")

If we focus on defaults since 2013, the leveraged loan default rate continues at a trickle. Interestingly, if you looked at the default rate forecasts in mid-2018, most estimates had the rate continuing to slowly grind higher into 2019 compared to the actual modest decline in the default rate over late 2018.

Figure 6: US Leveraged Loan Default Rate

Globally, the message is broadly the same, with a more enduring elevated level of energy & resources defaults. But even if you include energy in the global totals, default rates are very benign. There is no obvious reason to currently be concerned about US banks and their potential exposure to international borrowers. This data is also confirmed by the FDIC and SEC filings of the 100 largest US banks.

Figure 7: Global Speculative-Grade Default Rates

Delinquency rates give us an eye into the future of possible debt defaults, and on this metric, it is all quiet on the western front, with the lowest delinquency rates in generations.

Figure 8: Commercial Bank Loans Delinquency Rates

Similarly, the number of "special mentions" in the Shared National Credit Program examinations shows a clear downward trend. While not always the case, the percentage of SM&C often begins trending upwards for a couple of years before an economic recession.

Figure 9: Overall Special Mention and Classified Volume and Percentage Trends

(Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, FDIC & Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; January 2019. Note: there was a definitional change to credit in FY2018 which may have artificially lowered some of the results for 2018; however, the trend in credit quality since 2009 is clear)

That is all well and good, but many people are worried about a lending bubble where borrowers have taken on too much debt with progressively weaker debt covenants. There is some merit to those concerns with a clear loosening in covenants - especially "cov light" bonds - since 2009. However, if the debt "bubble" does burst, it won't be caused by a refinancing crisis. In previous cycles, refinancing risk has been a legitimate concern (particularly on a sector-specific basis). But as we see in figure 10, the leverage loan maturities are progressively staggered for many years to come. This is to say that there is not a "wall of debt" coming due in 2019 (or 2020, for that matter).

Figure 10: US Leveraged Loan Maturity "Wall"

3.3 Equity Market Returns

Many commentators have viewed this recent market volatility as an important indicator of an impending GDP recession. Even the latest FOMC minutes referred, on multiple occasions, to the recent market sell-off as an important consideration to be weighed against the stronger-than-expected incoming economic data.

Depending on how you want to define the stock market, stock prices in the US have either gone nowhere in the last twelve months (Wilshire 5000) or are down around 10% (SPY).

Figure 12: Wilshire 5000 Total Market Full Cap Index: YOY % Change

The technical definition of an equity bear market is a 20% decline from recent highs. Most commonly, investors will use the SPY or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) for this assessment. While we technically meet that criterion at the moment, we would argue that, historically, a 20% decline from peak to trough is not that meaningful; apart from the convenience of sharing a commonly accepted definition of a "bear" market. (It is often stated that a technical bear market is significant because it portends the end of a bull market and further stock price declines to follow. While this is a well-defined and easily understood definition, its forecasting accuracy isn't as robust as many believe).

When it comes to forecasting recessions, a 20% stock market decline from peak to trough is not particularly illuminating. A major market sell-off *can* be a more robust indicator of recessionary pressures more, but we are currently a long way from that condition being met.

Figure 13: S&P 500 Index: YOY % Change: 1950 to 2019

Either way, it is clear that the current stock market volatility is well within the bounds of normal variation and is not that remarkable. Historically, the S&P 500 generates average annual returns of around 5% and has annual volatility of 15%, which means that, on average, every 2 years or so the market will be down 10%.

Figure 15: S&P 500 Index: YOY % Change: 2014 to 2019

3.4 Financial Stress & Volatility Indexes

It is also not apparent that there might be financial stresses lurking beneath the surface of recent stock market gyrations.

The high-yield debt markets are still very much open with almost $5 bn in bond primary issuance during the early weeks of 2019. Over $13 bn in levered loans (i.e. sub-investment-grade institutional loans) we launched in early January.

And the VIX recently peaked at 35; a level that was exceeded in the non-recession years of 1998, 2002, 2010, 2012, and 2016.

Figure 16: CBOE Volatility Index

Similarly, the St. Louis Fed's financial stress index, despite a recent rally, is still negative (note: a reading below zero in figures 17 & 18 corresponds to less than normal financial stress).

Figure 17: Financial Stress Indices: Since 2008 Recession

A longer-term perspective is provided in figure 18. Negative financial stress index readings are not the norm.

Figure 18: St Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: 1994 to 2019

So, if there are no signs of financial strain in the cost of capital nor in the underlying volatility and stress indexes, maybe there are signs of a slowdown in the economic data.

4. Macroeconomic Sectors

To make it easier to follow the discussion of different sectors, it can help to think of the (probably familiar) macroeconomic equation:

GDP = C + I + (G - T) + (X - M)

We will spend some time discussing individual sub-sectors within that formula (e.g. residential housing construction gets its own section, separate from the discussion of investment spending). Federal government policy will be discussion in section 5, below, as part of our examination of government policy (in particular, section 5.2, below, looks at Federal fiscal policy).

By way of preview, the aggregate leading indicator indexes for the US are not only suggesting that there is no looming recession, they are, on the contrary, quite bullish.

Figure 19: OECD Leading Indicator Index For US

The residential housing sector has garnered much of the recent media and market attention, presumably because:

It is considered a reliable leading indicator;

Everyone can grasp the concept of housing investment, in a way that net exports (and other sectors) can be more theoretical than practical for many investors;

It is currently one of the few sectors displaying obvious signs of economic weakness; and

It was a major catalyst for the 2008 recession which is still fresh in the minds of many investors.

For all these reasons, we begin our examination with residential housing (section 4.1), before turning to non-housing investment in the following section (section 4.2).

4.1 Residential Housing

It is true that there has been a material slowdown in this sub-sector. No question. Perhaps because of the parallels to 2006/2007, many are worried that this slowdown will cascade through the rest of the economy.

We currently consider this unlikely for several reasons.

Firstly, we need to put residential housing construction into perspective. It constitutes about 3% of US GDP. It is slightly larger than changes in business inventories (RFI is the second line from the bottom of Figure 20, below):

Figure 20: Gross Private Domestic Investment

Regardless of its relative contribution to economic growth, the current environment for mortgages is relatively benign on a historical comparison basis. Real mortgage rates are still near historic lows (outside of a recession).

Figure 21: Real, Average Fixed Rate Mortgage Interest Rate

Nominal mortgage rates are currently lower than the annual nominal increase in average property prices, which was one of the contributing factors to there being no property market downturn during the 2002 GDP recession. Compare this to the mortgage rate/property price spread in 1981, 1989, and 2007.

Figure 22: Nominal Mortgage Interest Rates Relative to Nominal Change in Residential Property Prices

Even when you adjust for inflation (which is perhaps overly generous to the recession thesis), there are not any signs of a housing price collapse. A price deceleration perhaps but outside of certain regional markets, prices are still increasing in real terms. Again, you can see the clear differences between 2006/2007 and 2018/2019.

Figure 23: Real YOY Change in Housing Prices

The MBA confirmed the ongoing strength in mortgage lending in early January 2019 with the following update:

Mortgage applications rose to their strongest level in years last week, with purchase applications rising to the highest since 2010, and refinance applications up to their highest level since last spring.

The one area where the mortgage market is not at or near historic lows is the mortgage delinquency rate. This metric remains somewhat elevated from prior cycle lows, but the downward trend is very clear and there are no obvious signs of a turnaround in the delinquency rate (although the latest data in this series is still several months old).

Figure 24: Residential Mortgage Delinquency Rate

So, if mortgage lending is still relatively cheap and plentiful, how about the construction and permitting side of the housing market? We will take these in turn, starting with permits, then construction stars, followed by home sales and homebuilder confidence.

Within the residential construction sector, there are a couple of sector-specific leading indicator indexes. We will focus on: housing unit permit approvals, housing starts, housing sales (both new and used houses), and the NAHB homebuilder confidence index.

Once again, with the exception of the 2000 recession, housing permits generally "fall off a cliff" prior to a GDP recession. Any decline we see in the permits is temporary and well within the range of average monthly volatility.

Figure 25: Private Housing Unit Permits

Building starts continue to grow - the recent declines are well within normal monthly volatility - and has shown no meaningful signs of a slowdown; especially when compared to early 2006.

The homebuilder confidence survey has declined sharply from its historically unsustainable recent readings of 70+ but at 54 is still pointing to near-term growth in housing construction (note: the NAHB survey is a hybrid of current conditions and expectations for 6 months into the future).

Figure 26: NAHB Homebuilder Confidence Index & New Single Family Housing Starts

The difference between starts and sales can be difficult to discern in these historical charts, but sales have been declining more rapidly than starts. Contributing in large part to the media & market concerns about a housing bust and economic recession. However, the decline is not yet comparable to 2006 (or 1980 or 1990 with, once again, 2001 being an exception). Also, the decline in the volatile new houses sales index is not being reflected in the existing home sales index which has increased the last several months of 2018.

Figure 27: New One Family Housing Sales

Already we are seeing homebuilders, including Lennar (LEN), announce better than expected demand for housing on the back of interest rate softening. This may turn out to be a "dead cat bounce" but the relative stock price performance of many US homebuilders - even after adjusting for interest rates - is more akin to the end of a housing recession than the beginning of one.

Figure 28: Homebuilder Relative Stock Price Performance

Even if all the prior 6 points are somehow invalidated, we still need to see some economic weakness outside of the residential construction sector for there to be a recession. There needs to be contagion from residential housing to the broader economy (and/or other reasons for weakness in the non-housing sectors).

4.2 Private Sector Investment (Non-housing capex)

So, if we put residential construction expenditures to one side, how is the rest of the investment sector performing? By any measure, non-housing capex is booming with a nominal growth rate of almost 5% per year; close to a 3% annual real rate.

Figure 28: Gross Fixed Capital Formation

This perhaps should not come as a surprise given the 2018 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act corporate income tax cuts, the high percentage of corporate profits relative to GDP, and the not insignificant post-2016 Federal deregulation (see section 5.5, below). It has been estimated by several economists that the impact of the corporate tax cuts, assuming everything else remains constant, will continue contributing to investment growth for the remainder of 2019 and early 2020.

Similarly, while new orders tend to be volatile, the moving average has clearly been in an uptrend since early 2016. (Note: given the volatile nature of this data series it is common to use a 4-week moving average, we did not do that here because there is no appreciable decline in the smoothed data series)

Figure 29: Manufacturers' New Orders

We can put the monthly industrial production data in broadly the same category. This data is current until the end of 2018 (unlike quarterly GDP data which has a longer time lag). There are not many episodes in history where fears of a recession were associated with industrial production growing at more than 4% per annum.

Figure 30: Industrial Production: YOY % Change

The ISM purchasing managers index (PMI) is considered a rapidly adjusting, forward-looking indicator of economic weakness. A reading below 50 is often interpreted as a sign of a pending recession. The current reading is +54.1.

Figure 31: ISM PMI

(Source: Institute for Supply Management)

If you apply the <50 = recession rule, you can see that the PMI has, similar to the stock market, predicted many non-recession recessions.

Lastly, it is a quite obviously a highly volatile data series. And while there has been a noticeable decline in recent weeks, it was at historically high levels prior to this decline (i.e. you would expect some reversion to the mean). Extrapolating a PMI trend from a few weeks of data is not advisable.

If the PMI goes below 50 and stays there for a while, then there might be some reason for concern. That could occur in a few weeks or a few years.

It is almost trite to point out that the US economy is consumer driven. The consumption habits of US population is also a key driver of GDP growth in many other nations (including China, Europe, Japan, etc). Let's see whether the US consumer is unnerved by the housing market "weakness" and is ready to roll over.

4.3 Consumption

Nominal private consumption expenditure, which is now a few months out of date, is showing some signs of mild growth acceleration.

Figure 32: Consumption Expenditure

Updated retails sales data for December 2018 is not yet available, but the Redbook retail data series (published on January 9th) shows continued robust retail sales growth.

Figure 33: Redbook Retail Sales Index

And there is reason to believe that this trend may continue (or even strengthen) on the back of significantly lower gasoline prices. A 35% reduction in gasoline is, effective, a tax cut for consumers. (As an aside, as the largest producer of crude in the world, the US benefits less from lower oil prices than it did in the past, but it is still clearly a net benefit to the US economy)

Figure 34: Gasoline Futures

Until the Federal government shutdown (discussed further in section 5.2.2, below), US consumer sentiment continued to hover around its highest levels of the last 40 years; with the noticeable exception of several years in the late 1990s.

Figure 35: Consumer Confidence Index

Since drafting this article the consumer sentiment index has dipped to a reading of 90. The media saw this as a negative development with headlines to the effect of: "Consumer confidence hits its lowest level of the Trump Presidency". We see two major issues with this negative characterization.

Figure 36: Consumer Confidence Index & Latest Reading

One, as you can see in Figure 36, a reading of 90 is still better than the consumer confidence index during Regan's first term, Bush 41's term, approx half of Bush 43's term & most of Obama's term.

Also, given the current sources of uncertainty - including the Federal government shutdown, China trade negotiations, the ongoing Muller investigation, etc. etc. - it is possible to view this consumer confidence reading of 90 as relatively bullish. If someone had asked you in 2016 how these hypothetical events might impact future consumer confidence, I don't think many people would guess that they would be associated with a consumer confidence reading of 90.

As you can also see from the historical data, consumer confidence probably gets too much attention as a leading indicator for recessions. It performs better as leading indicator of the end of a recession.

4.3.1 Are US Consumers Over-Extended?

But how sustainable is the ongoing consumption growth? Surely, after 10+ years, the US consumer is close to being tapped out. Yet, since the 2008 recession, US consumers have continued to delever and the savings rate is still relatively high.

Figure 37: Householder Debt to GDP

It is also worth considering that the household debt service ratio is at its lowest level in almost 40 years.

Figure 38: Household Debt Service Ratio

The debt service ratio is partly a function of prevailing interest rates which are also admittedly low by historical standards. However, the thesis that household debt service is about to artificially low is predicated on materially higher interest rates, which is itself (somewhat) inconsistent with a looming recession.

Indeed, compared to post-2000 economic expansions that personal savings rate is currently higher than almost any other period outside of a recession (subject to a few short-lived exceptions).

Figure 39: Personal Savings Rate

Similarly, consumer credit card defaults are near historic lows with no obvious signs (yet) of any serious debt servicing issues.

Figure 40: Delinquency Rate on Credit Card Loans

In other words, a US recession predicated on an "overstretched" US consumer is not currently supported by the available data.

4.4 Net Exports

Net exports only make a relatively minor contribution to GDP growth. The current trade deficit is around 5% of GDP. This is swamped by the contribution made by private consumption expenditures.

Figure 41: Real Trade Deficit as % of GDP

There is obviously a major risk to net exports (and global economic growth) from the ongoing US-China trade "negotiations". Both sides know that they benefit from free(-ish) trade so you would hope that it is only a matter of time before they strike a mutually beneficial deal.

If, however, you strongly believe that the US and China are going into a semi-permanent trade war, then you might have cause for concern about a US recession. Yet, this depends very much on what happens to exchange rates, the impact on consumer and investor psychology, etc. The direct (non-psychological) impact of a full-blown trade war should be relatively minor for the US. China only consumes around 9% of total US exports while it produces 22% of US imports.

Not surprisingly, import growth is highly correlated with consumption growth.

Figure 42: Consumption Growth -vs.- Import Growth

(Source: St Louis Fed; data adjusted using eViews)

Without getting into a full-blown debate about whether imports matter to GDP growth or are the outcome of strong economic growth, it will suffice to note for now that imports (badly) lag the economic cycle. Making imports of limited utility for anticipating the next recession.

We briefly mentioned a number of Federal government economic policies in this section; including trade negotiations, interest rates and the Federal shutdown. In the next section, we will examine these policies in more detail to see if they provide some guidance on future economic growth.

5. Government Policies

If a US recession is not going to result from the mild weakness in some sectors of the housing sector, the next obvious place to look for future weakness is current government policy (or, perhaps more importantly, government inaction in the face of a weakening economy).

Under this section, we will examine, in turn, monetary policy, fiscal policy, public debt constraints, the ongoing government shutdown, deregulation and, lastly, policy uncertainty.

5.1 Monetary Policy

The first thing to note about the nominal Federal Funds Rate is that it has only recently reached the level of core inflation. In the lead-up to prior US recessions, the real short-term interest rate was generally north of 200 bps. This suggests that nominal short-term interest rates may need to be hiked north of 5% before a recession becomes a real risk.

(As an aside, the 9- to 18-month lag associated with monetary policy changes may necessitate even higher short term rates, but that is a discussion for another article)

Figure 43: Core CPI and Federal Funds Rate

Secondly, the Federal Reserve balance sheet (i.e. QE) unwind also needs to put in context. Many of the proceeds from maturing issues are being reinvested, effectively slowing the rate of decline of the unwind. To date, the end of QE has not seen a dramatic decline in the Fed balance sheet.

Figure 44: Federal Reserve Balance Sheet

One aspect of monetary policy that receives an inordinate amount of media attention is the yield curve.

5.1.1 The Inverted Yield Curve

You can't look at financial news these days without predictions of a recession based entirely on the fact that the yield curve is close to inversion.

(Note: inversion is sometimes based on the 2-year/10-year Treasury spread, while others use the 3-month spread or even the FFR spread. We prefer the former as it is more market based but either metric leads to similar conclusions for the purpose of this article)

There are reasons to believe that an inverted yield curve could slow *some* sectors of the economy (commercial banks, for example, may realize lower net interest margins). However, the back end of the yield curve is market based. And the market's track record of forecasting interest rates is not great.

Figure 45: Treasury Rate Forecasts -vs.- Actuals

(Source: IMF Working Paper, WP/19/12, The Present Value of Corporate Profits: A Forecasters' Survey Perspective)

For the moment, let us put aside all of those considerations and focus on some practical problems with using an inverted yield curve to predict a recession.

Figure 46: Yield Curve Inversion & Real Treasury Rates

There are at least seven (7) issues with using this metric:

1. DO REAL RATES MATTER? Real long-term interest rates are around 100 bps. It is uncommon for such low real long-term rates to be associated with the lead up to a recession.

2. AN INTEREST RATE SPIKE IS GOOD?! Hypothetically, if long-term rates doubled tomorrow to, say, 6% and the Fed did not change short-term rates, the yield curve would be nowhere near inverted but most people would agree that real long-term rates of 4% would have a material effect on consumer and investment spending. Yet yield curve theory says we are *less* likely to have a recession? Theoretically and empirically this logic seems flawed.

3. NEED SOME CONFIRMING DATA. As we discussed in section 4, above, outside of residential housing there are no obvious signs of economic weakness. For yield curve inversion theory to result in a recession we need to see *some* material economic weakness somewhere in the data.

4. UNDEFINED PARAMETERS. Proponents of yield curve recession theory have not defined what "inversion" means in this context. To be held accountable for its predictive accuracy we need some clarification around a number of parameters:

Is it enough to have just one quarter of an inverted yield curve?

Does the yield curve have to be inverted at all or is close to inversion close enough?

On the flip side, if you require an actual inversion (i.e. short term rates > long term rates) does it need to be negative by, say, x bps? Or is any negative number enough to generate a recession signal? If you require a meaningful inversion (so as to exclude the non-recessions that followed brief inversions in 1998, 2005, etc) then there was *no* recession signal generated before the 2007/8 financial crisis.

What happens if the yield curve does a double dip?

What if the yield curve inverts in the midst of a recession? Does that mean there is another recession on the horizon?

Or do inversions during recessions not count?

Does our sample include the 1970s and 1980s? Or is it based on just the recessions since the US has experienced relatively benign inflation?

The answers to many of these questions permit us to include a number of recessions in our sample, but at the same time, it would exclude other recession predictions.

5.LONG LAGS (OR REALLY SHORT ONES). What is an acceptable time lag from an inverted yield curve and the start of a recession?

If we define the recession signal as being generated by a single quarter of inversion (and is not negated by a double dip inversion) then there is a 2 to 3 year lag from inversion to recession. That could be helpful - if we didn't face the other methodology problems in question 4, above - but when you are looking that far out you really need other data to confirm your theory; a lot can happen in 36 months including fiscal stimulus, new QE programs, etc. Frankly, I'm not sure how useful it would be to know today (in 2019) that there is a high probability (never a certainty) of a recession in 2022.

If your confirmation signal is when the inversion ends then the lag is at most a few months (sometimes the recession has already begun); negating much of the practical benefit of this signal. Under this model specification, other economic data would have dramatically increased the odds of a recession long before the inverted yield curve signal was generated.

6. RECESSION THIS YEAR? Let's pretend for a moment that none of these methodological problems existed and the inverted yield curve recession was 100% accurate based on when the curve is first inverted, then that points to the fact that a recession in 2019 or 2020 is unlikely (given the lag from signal to recession)

7. MONETARY ECONOMICS. There are a number of technical reasons to believe that the inversion of the yield curve is less relevant today than it was in the past. We won't go into the complexity of monetary economics in this article except to mention the potential importance of lower inflation expectations, changing bond & equity market correlations, the impact of central bank bond purchase programs, and the dramatic reduction in the term premium of interest rates.

In summary, we do not see the current stance of Fed monetary policy as being the catalyst for a recession.

5.2 Fiscal Policy

The first thing to note about Federal fiscal policy is that while the 2018 tax cuts have received a lot of attention, it is *also* rapidly increasing Federal government expenditures that are contributing to the fiscal deficit deterioration. While this is an important issue for the future - we discuss public debt capacity in section 5.2.1, below - there are no immediate plans to reduce the current fiscal stimulus. It is not fiscal policy that is going to cause a recession in 2019.

Figure 47: Federal Budget Nominal Outlays & Receipts

With a divided congress, it is perhaps even more unlikely that we are going to see a major reduction in Federal spending any time before the 2020 elections.

We should also point out that a recession is unlikely to be associated with total government inaction. After a single negative GDP reading - and often before even signs of a negative GDP reading - it would be quite common to see some form of tax relief, government spending stimulus and/or interest rate reductions. Often, this stimulus is too little or too late, but the point for this section of the article is that fiscal policy will probably not directly contribute to a recession.

Figure 48: Government Spending as % of GDP

(Source: BEA. Note: edits by LCMI, red-lines indicate fiscal stimulus, either from automatic stabilizers and/or new fiscal policy initiatives)

As we saw in Europe around 2012, fiscal stimulus is only effective provided the public sector has the confidence of debt markets. With US gross debt to GDP hovering around 100%, have we reached the point where stimulative Federal fiscal policy is no longer a realistic option?

5.2.1 Public Debt Constraints?

There is a compelling case to be made that the current size of Federal government debt (> 100% of GDP), combined with a widening fiscal deficit, may make future stimulus spending less of a viable alternative. Indeed, at some point, the markets will stop providing "cheap" funds to a heavily indebted government (even if it is the reserve currency and the basis for the risk-free interest rate). Debt markets, in particular, can be fickle.

Figure 49: Federal Debt as % of GDP

There are a few factors which may support future fiscal stimulus. For one thing, the current debt service ratio is near generational lows. Moreover, if we enter a recession in 2019 (or 2020) then that points to lower interest rates. This would improve the ability of the Federal government to service that sovereign debt.

There are other issues to consider when examining the willingness of debt markets to service additional Federal government debt, including, but not limited to:

average term to maturity;

the proportion of fixed-rate debt;

the ability to raise taxes (an area where the Federal US government has plenty of capacity, especially when compared to other major sovereign borrowers);

lender diversification;

the prevalence of index-linked bonds;

central bank holding of domestic public debt;

short-term liquidity;

the percentage of public debt held by domestic population;

etc. etc.

We are going to overlook those issues for this article and assume that the debt markets do not capriciously turn on the Federal government, provided the debt service ratio remains near historic lows.

Figure 50: Federal Interest Payments as % of GDP

With that in mind, the broad takeaway is that Federal debt service is not currently a pressing issue and should facilitate fiscal stimulus over the next couple of years.

Also, within wide limits, sovereign debt sizing is all relative. Currently, the Federal government is nowhere near the most indebted sovereign borrower. There are far more indebted emerging market governments (e.g. Venezuela, Lebanon, Sudan, Barbados, Singapore etc.) as well as advanced economy governments (e.g. Belgium, Greece, Italy, Japan etc.)

(If we were to focus on net public debt, instead of gross public debt, then EU nations like France and Spain would also rank higher than the US Federal government).

Combined with the inherent benefits of its reserve currency status, there are more obvious targets for disgruntled public sector lenders.

5.2.2 The 2018/2019 Federal Shutdown

But what about the Federal Government shut down? I hear you scream. Well, a shutdown may have a negative impact on consumer and/or investor psychology but the reduction in spending during a shutdown is a trivial amount of total government expenditures. This reflects the fact that most of the Federal budget no longer consists of discretionary items. The shutdown directly affects approximately 1/10th of 1% of total Federal government expenditures (i.e. 0.1% of annual Federal government spending). Some, but not all, of that reduced spending is clawed back when the Federal government re-opens (e.g. reimbursing government employees for missed wages).

Which is not to say that a shutdown cannot have a major impact on consumer and/or investor sentiment.

Perhaps it is somewhat ironic that the stock market has been in risk-on mode since the Federal shutdown began; with both the WLSH and the SPX rallying over 10%. So obviously it is not (yet) decimating investor confidence.

Having said that, we acknowledge that there is a credible argument to be made that (a) financial market investors have very different risk tolerances to business owners/investors, and (b) the expectations of slower Fed rate hikes and/or lower nominal mortgage interest rates could have outweighed the impact of the shutdown on market confidence.

If forced to pick a side, we consider it, on balance, likely that the market is generally unconcerned about the shutdown. (Although, just as with Federal debt capacity, the markets can turn on a dime when it comes to the perceived effect of a Federal shutdown).

The White House estimates that each week of the Federal government shutdown reduces GDP by 13 bps (i.e. 0.13%). If the economy is currently growing at circa 3% per annum (GDPNow reading was 2.8% for Q4, 2018), it would take an almost six (6) month shutdown to wipe out the current economic growth.

You may want to take that figure with a grain of salt as the White House is no doubt trying to apply pressure on the House (i.e. a $5 bn wall appropriation is a lot cheaper than the reduction in GDP caused by the shutdown), the relationship is *not* linear, and the data does not include economic adjustments such as the benefit to the economy of lower interest rates and FX rates (i.e. it is not a dynamic scoring). Other estimates of the initial phase of the shutdown range from $6 bn (S&P) to $11 bn (Senate Democrats) in lost economic output. Some of which will be clawed back by backpay etc. To put that figure in context, it is, at the high end of the range, assuming no claw backs of lost economic activity, 0.06% (i.e. 6 bps) of annual GDP. Even on a quarterly basis it *may* detract 0.22% (22 bps) from Q1 2019 growth. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it is going to take more than this solitary economic concern to push the US into a recession.

In the event that the Federal shutdown resumes after the 3-week hiatus, the Federal shutdown should not be the catalyst for an economic recession. If it is, it won't be caused by a trivial amount of Federal spending reductions but by the psychological/confidence effects on other sectors of the economy.

Next, we turn to an element of Federal economic policy that is often overlooked by the markets, economic commentators and, especially, the media.

5.3 Federal Deregulation

There is an area of Federal government economic policy that does not receive anywhere near the same amount of attention as fiscal & monetary policy. That is Federal regulatory policy.

Since the 2016 elections, there has not only been a staggering deceleration in the number of new regulations, but also a substantial winding back of earlier Federal regulations.

Figure 51: New, Economically Significant Federal Rules

You need to go back to the Regan administration for such a low level of regulatory additions and a reduction in the net number of total regulations (if you measure total regulations as a % of GDP the reduction is even more significant).

Figure 52: Total Pages in The Federal Register

Now, there are some problems with the simplistic formula that less pages of regulation equals better regulation and/or faster economic growth:

the number of pages of regulation is not necessarily synonymous with the economic burden of regulations (although it is a reasonable proxy);

some desirable regulations have no obvious short-term economic benefit (environmental protection being the most commonly cited example);

the number of pages in the Federal register doesn't take account of the numbers of pages in case laws and whether there is relative stability and clear guidance from precedents; and

there may be a number of economically beneficial regulations that may have also been removed along with the regulations that impose a dead-weight loss on the economy.

With those caveats in mind, it has been estimated that the post-2016 Federal deregulation initiatives have added around 1% to GDP growth.

We can debate the merits of each individual deregulation initiative, but for present purposes, the important takeaway is that deregulation of this scale has a clear economic growth benefits for the economy. This stimulatory benefit is rarely incorporated into economists' estimates of macroeconomic growth.

There are a lot of elements involved in Federal government economic policy, we have argued that most of those policies are currently stimulative, but do all the changes result in too much economic uncertainty? Is future consumption and/or investment going to be reduced because of such radical changes?

5.4 Policy Uncertainty?

We all know that too much uncertainty can have a depressing effect on private sector investment spending. While there is no perfect measure of economic policy uncertainty, Baker has an intuitive measure of policy volatility. While that index is slightly elevated - we are not entirely sure if it incorporates the impact of Presidential tweets - it is nowhere near historic highs.

Figure 53: Economic Policy Uncertainty Index

As a broad generalization, you can tell from Baker's chart that, historically, policy uncertainty isn't, in and of itself, a catalyst for a recession. Moreover, as we discussed in section 4.2, above, non-housing capex is currently booming and there are several leading indicators that suggest to us that investment strength may continue for some time. To the extent that there is any detrimental policy uncertainty, it is not (yet) flowing through to the economy.

To put the current US economic policy uncertainty into a global context, and to see what economic policy uncertainty *really* looks like, you can compare it to the comparable Chinese index. This comparative chart also (indirectly) talks to the impact of the current trade negotiations on their respective economies.

Figure 54: Economic Policy Uncertainty Indices for US & China

Having walked through different sectors of the macro economy and the implications of current Federal government economic policy for the future, we want to briefly address a number of popular metrics that are not particularly helpful for the purposes of discussing a *future* US recession.

6. Irrelevant or Lagging Indicators

It should be noted that all of the indicators discussion in this section are currently very bullish for GDP growth. We only mention them because at some point they may turn bearish and while the media will jump all over them as signs of a possible recession, you should be aware that they don't tell us much of anything about the future.

6.1 Credit Growth

The lending practices of credit institutions tend to lag the business cycle. Based on our latest estimates, there may be as much as an 18 to 24 month lag between (a) real GDP growth and (b) credit growth as a % of GDP.

Figure 55: Credit Growth Is A Lagged Response To Business Cycle

(Source: St Louis Fed, adjustment by LCMI to lag GDP data by 24 months; note: title says GDP is lagged 2 years but because the chart moved the dates with GDP, it technically should say Change in PNF Credit as a % of GDP is lagged 2 years)

When you hear about the growth in credit as % of GDP, that tells you more about where the economy was approx. 2 years ago. Similarly, with few exceptions, the real growth in business lending generates a recession signal often after the recession is well underway (and takes several years after the recession to start growing again).

Figure 56: Real Growth in C+I Loans

The current decelerating in bank lending and deposits, we would argue, is a reflection of the late 2015/early 2016 economic slowdown and is not a robust barometer of next year's GDP growth.

Figure 57: Real Growth in Commercial Bank Assets & Deposits

Regardless, even if these credit metrics were in some way useful measures of future economic growth, we would want to see the change in credit reflected in a couple of macroeconomic variables discussed in section 4, above.

6.3 Stock Market Margin Debt

Margin debt generates a lot of commentaries because it supposedly highlights when the stock market and/or the business cycle is over-extended. The problem with using margin data for either of those purposes is that there is not a magical level where suddenly margin debt causes a sell-off (or we would have been in a bear market/recession since early 2014). It also suffers from many of the vague parameter problems that we discussed in Section 5.1.1, above, regarding the inverted yield curve. Depending on how you want to define a "signal", margin debt either generates too many false bear market signals (e.g. 1998, 2002-3, 2012, 2015) or generates signals way beyond the point at which it is useful for forecasting.

Figure 58: Margin Debt & Stock Prices

6.3 Private Payrolls

This metrics has received a fair amount of media attention in recent weeks, as evidence that perhaps the US is not going into a recession, after all. We think that is the wrong way to use the data. With very few exceptions, a decline in the payroll numbers usually occurs closer to the end of a recession than the beginning (as does the unemployment rate and a great many labor market indicators). And the recovery in payroll numbers often occurs many months (sometimes years) after an economic recovery has already begun.

Figure 59: Non-farm Payroll YOY % Change

There are also fairly robust theoretical micro-economic reasons why labor market data is more likely to lag the business cycle.

6.4 Vehicle Sales

Another media darling is vehicle sales. Despite being an interest rate sensitive sector it is of limited utility as a leading indicator. Total US vehicle sales are currently in a robust uptrend but that is not particularly relevant for forecasting a recession. Vehicle sales as a % of GDP have been in a prolonged, structural downtrend since the 1970s. Any reduction in nominal vehicle sales just isn't that important to the overall economy.

Figure 60: Vehicle Sales As % of GDP

(Note: we used real GDP to determine the relative importance of car sales. This is probably overly generous as vehicle sales are a nominal number; it is the number of units sold, not the total value of car sales. If we were to examine nominal vehicle sales as a percent of nominal GDP then the relative importance of vehicle sales is even less)

Moreover, in recent recessions, vehicle sales have been more of a lagging indicator; partly because car durability has improved so much in recent decades. The average age of the car on US roads is circa 12 years. That is the average. Which means that many cars are 20+ years old. US consumers simply don't turn over cars as much as they used to.

Having looked at the macro-economic data and discarded some popular metrics along the way, we will now go through the painful process of highlighting some of the limitations of our analysis.

7. What Would Change Our Mind?

This article has relied, in large part, on forward-looking macroeconomic data, as well as current Federal government economic policies and their implications for future economic growth. There are some limitations to this approach, including limits on our knowledge and events that may upend historical economic relationships (often referred to as "structural breaks").

Here are some of the possible events that are worth keeping an eye on. It is far from an exhaustive list:

TRADE BARRIERS. If the US-China trade negotiations fail to generate a positive resolution and/or protectionism extends to other regions that would have severe consequences for net exports and/or investor psychology.

POLITICAL GRIDLOCK. The Federal shutdown may only be the first salvo in an ongoing skirmish when important issues are not addressed. The rescinded offer to host the State of the Union in the House is not a great omen for the different branches of government working together to solve (even non-ideological) problems;

STOCK MARKET COLLAPSE. 1987 was a case study in how a government - and particularly the Fed - can prevent a market panic from developing into an economic recession (or depression). However, history is not kind to GDP growth and major stock market sell offs. Outside major stock market sell-offs, there is some statistical evidence that consumer spending causes changes in stock prices and not vice-versa (Granger causation, multivariate VAR, etc). However, the nightmare scenario is where the government lower rates and/or boosts spending (or cuts taxes) following a stock market drop, and yet consumer and/or investor confidence continues to plummet;

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS. We already discussed the risks of an elevated levels of US sovereign debt (see section 5.2.1, above) but there are far more materials risks in other regions of the world. Credit contagion can move with frightening speed and have a chilling effect on global capital markets. While US Treasuries rallied over 30% during the 2008 crisis, there is no guarantee this will happen every time;

OIL PRICE SHOCK. In the unlikely event that OPEC+ cuts production to such an extent that nominal oil prices "spike" there would be major stagflation implications for the US and the world.

GEOPOLITICAL & NON-ECONOMIC SHOCKS. Too many to mention but would include items such as a dirty bomb in a major population center, Iran or North Korean deploying a nuclear weapon, India-Pakistan war (or China-India war or, etc), a major seismic event in California (particularly near Silicon Valley), EU splits apart, full-scale Russian invasion of one of its neighbors, Presidential impeachment, Syrian war drags in neighbors or provokes major US-Russia conflict, etc. etc.

Any number of these events could adversely affect consumer and/or business confidence to such an extent that they could, conceivably, precipitate a recession. They are worth watching in combination with the economic data releases.

8. I skipped to the end. What are you saying about a US recession?

In forecasting, there are times where the economic projection have a rather wide range of possible outcomes and it is difficult to say with a high degree of confidence that next year's growth rate will be x%. There are other times when government actions provide you with a high degree of confidence that a recession is about to end or that there is very little likelihood of a recession any time soon.

We are currently in one of those times when you can say with a high degree of confidence that the US is unlikely to enter a recession in 2019 (or even early 2020).

There is a lot of uncertainty about the future and something devastating could happen tomorrow. But based on the data available to the market today, there is no fundamental reason to think that the past and future Federal Reserve interest rate increases will result in a recession this year.

It is amazing to think that with real interest rates near zero and unemployment at generational lows, market participants are concerned that further interest rate increases could be the catalyst that tips the economy into a recession. At some point that will no longer be the case, but we are not there yet.

Finally, by most measures, we are experiencing a unique, benign economic environment in the US. You need to go back a long time to find a better combination of unemployment and inflation (i.e. the "misery" index).

Figure 61: The "Misery" Index: Unemployment Rate + Core Inflation Rate

Instead of welcoming this period of relative economic prosperity and financial stability, far too many commentators are predicting a US recession because:

(a) stock prices haven't risen for 12 months (or are down 10% YOY);

(b) real interest rates are approaching zero;

(c) property prices are still adding to household wealth;

(d) domestic investment & retail sales are growing above trend; and

(e) global trade imbalances are quite manageable.

There is a *lot* that can wrong from here. There will be plenty of time to worry about a recession in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have multiple long and short positions in US and overseas equities, derivatives and credit instruments, which may be impacted by US GDP growth. However, all the information in this article is already publicly available and extremely unlikely to move the market and/or the long and/or short positions in our portfolios.