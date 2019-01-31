I Expect AMD To Rally

The post-earnings gap on AMD looks ambiguous; it could be an area gap, but my analysis hints at a breakaway gap.

Although my last article on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) warned against holding AMD long over earnings, the stock managed to rally, producing an up-gap that appears to be an area gap. Because my article was still bullish on AMD overall but bearish on earnings (I cited a 65% chance of a selloff on earnings), we could say that I was short-term bearish, long-term bullish. Seeing the up-gap creates the same situation, as up area gaps tend to fill.

Do not yet worry. Even if the gap fills, my thesis on AMD is still bullish. For now, let us simply analyze the gap to determine whether this is a true area gap or the more bullish breakaway gap.

Gap Analysis

Going by my immediate gap trading strategy (Gap Gameplan 2.0 versus 1.0, which finds entry points more slowly), this looks like a rather ambiguous gap. In analyzing the candlesticks exclusively, most red-to-white up gaps lead to breakaways or continuations, implying that this gap will remain open as AMD moves upward. Judging by the volume (not excessively high for an earnings report day) and trading range (not significantly outside of the previous trading region), however, implies an area gap:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Looking at the results of my backtest on trading these types of gaps on AMD, I find that most gaps of this type indeed do widen instead of close the days after the gap. My results show that buying after these gaps and holding for a mere two days results in an annual ROI of 17%, assuming you play every gap. Since 2016, AMD is even more likely to rise after such gaps, as the backtest's chart below shows:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

AMD Investors: Highly Optimistic

As to why this is, my cognitive dissonance algorithm, which checks whether a stock shows excess gains or losses after novel events (e.g., news, earnings reports), has an answer. Quite different from my cognitive dissonance analysis on Intel (INTC), for which I found Intel investors rational with regard to news reactions, AMD investors are highly optimistic.

Put simply, AMD tends to overreact to good news and underreact to bad news. That is, AMD investors are more likely to buy more stock after good news and less likely to sell stock after bad news. As long as this trend continues, AMD will continue to surge on good news and see limited selloffs on bad news.

Earnings Call Analysis: Strong Forward Sentiment

So was the recent earnings report really that positive - enough to justify the up gap into a new range and a continuation after the gap? My analysis shows it certainly was good news, at least in terms of sentiment. I calculate sentiment scores via lexical analysis of the earnings calls for AMD. The most recent earnings call showed a 21% increase in positive sentiment quarter-over-quarter and a 33% increase in positive sentiment year-over-year.

Within the earnings call itself, the algorithm flagged several statements. We will look at some of these statements now.

"Our new products gained share and significantly expanded gross margin, leading to our most profitable year since 2011."

- A new fundamental high, which is rarely a peak but instead leads to successively higher fundamentals. This has implications for future earnings reports, at least for gross margins and profits.

"We had our highest client computing revenue in more than four years, and we believe we gain client CPU unit share for the fifth straight quarter."

- A similar statement showing fundamental highs.

"We started shipping our news 7-nanometer Radeon Instinct accelerators in the quarter and introduced a major set of enhancements to our data center GPU software that make it easier for customers to deploy Radeon GPUs for AI and machine learning workloads."

- A new revenue source moving forward. Unrelated to the lexical analysis, I believe AMD's foray into tailoring its GPUs for AI and machine learning will set the company up for huge profits going forward, as these tools will be increasingly appearing in many industries, replacing human labor to save companies operating costs. As an aside, this is also why I recommend investing and trading as a career; these careers will be some of the last to be eliminated by AI.

"At CES, we highlighted the significant gaining momentum we're generating for Radeon across consoles, PCs and the cloud."

- Increasing market share for a relatively new technology, implying that development costs are more than paying off for the company.

"The performance and differentiated virtualization features of our Radeon Pro GPUs enable Google to deliver an uncompromised High Definition gaming experience on virtually any PC."

- Gaining market share for a new technology in a growing market. Lack of confinement of its product to specific hardware combinations.

"We saw an improvement in channel GPU sell out throughout the quarter as our partners continued to drain their inventories."

- An implied increase in the demand/supply ratio. This also has implications for the price point of AMD's GPUs.

"Businesses can easily migrate their AWS instances to AMD and save 10% or more based on the technology advantages of our platform."

- Cost benefits for clients using the number one - and still growing - cloud service. Efficiency-seeking companies could be forced to choose AMD over competitors.

Conclusion

Combining AMD's gap, its cognitive dissonance profile, and earnings sentiment (which research shows to predict stock direction over the following quarter), we can justify a long position in AMD. Via the gap analysis, I recommend today or tomorrow as an entry point into a breakaway gap play. We will be looking at an options play for this post-earnings gap in Exposing Earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.