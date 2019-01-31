Bank Of New York Mellon: Priced For Perfection

Management aims for a reasonable EPS growth in 2019 as well as continuing to manage expenses to offset increasing risks on revenues.

The latest BNY Mellon (BK) quarter saw mixed results as revenues, in most segments, came below consensus as a result of a challenging market. Yet, EPS beat consensus on the back of lower-than-expected core operating expenses and accelerated share buyback. The latest numbers reinforce our view that management will have to focus on lowering costs to offset an increasingly challenged top line.

We do like the business long term as we think BK has the ability to sustainably generate 20%+ returns as its tech investments begin to pay off. We also like that it maintains a relatively low credit risk profile. However, we can't get around the stock's lofty valuations at ~1.4x P/B. At current levels, we think the market has already factored in BK's defensive qualities, and the stock is adequately priced. We, thus, remain on the sidelines pending future catalysts.

Q4 2018 results review

BNY Mellon had a mixed 4Q18 with lower-than-expected revenues from asset servicing, investment management, clearing, and net interest revenues. Although these numbers are on the disappointing side, there are some positives to take away from BK’s results: 1) operating expenses came at $2.718bn, which is 2.8% below the consensus of $2.796bn; 2) issuer service fees beat consensus by a whopping 30% to reach $286mn; 3) FX and other trading revenues reached $181mn, beating consensus by 11%; and 4) the accelerated share buyback boosted BK’s EPS to reach $0.99 versus the consensus of $0.92.

These positives are enough to the boost the stock going into 2020 when we think revenue growth will regain momentum; hence, we recommend to hold the stock for the short term.

BK revenues for 4Q18 were 1.1% below consensus, reaching $4.035bn, a 4% increase yoy but a 0.7% drop qoq. This poor revenues’ performance was driven by a qoq drop of 2.7% in asset servicing revenue, a 1.2% drop in investment servicing fees, and a 5.9% drop in asset and wealth management fees, which were a bit offset by an increase in issuer services revenues and FX fees.

Better profitability as 4Q18 operating income to common and EPS came above consensus

Lower-than-expected core operating expenses, especially staff expenses and bank assessment charges, driven by the tight cost control that the management applies led to a higher-than-expected operating income to common of $982mn, beating consensus by 2.4% and a 4.8% increase yoy; however, still a drop of 8.1% qoq.

At the same time, EPS came well above consensus by 7.6% to reach $0.99 on the back of an accelerated share buyback during the month of December which led to a drop in the outstanding number of shares to 989 million versus the consensus of 991 million. Moreover, the EPS for 4Q18 grew by 8.8% yoy, yet it was down by 6.6% qoq.

Segment results

Topline came below consensus as both net interest revenues and core fees revenues fared worse than expected with asset servicing, investment management, clearing and net interest revenues leading the drop, which raises concerns about the potential risks BK faces in the market. However, positive signs were present in the higher-than-expected issuer service fees and FX and other trading revenues.

BK’s net interest income continued to drop for the fourth consecutive quarter to reach $889mn, a 0.8% drop qoq driven by net interest margins of only 1.24% as a result of a higher interest-bearing deposit rate of 86bps. Also, total core fees also dropped by 0.8% qoq to reach $3,146mn.

Regarding the core fees, revenues from asset servicing, clearing services, investment management, FX, distribution and servicing, related financial fees, and investment and other income, all dropped yoy with mostly single-digit percentages. On the other hand, the only segments to witness a yoy growth were investment service fees, securities lending, issuer services, and treasury services, with 4%, 4%, 45%, and 1% increase, respectively.

(Source: Author)

In terms of core expenses, all expenses, except professional services, software and equipment, and sub-custodian, dropped yoy, which boosted BK’s EPS.

(Source: Author)

Cautious guidance for 2019 with more risks facing BK’s revenue

BK’s management gave a mixed bag of guidance regarding the different fundamentals. For fee revenues, overall guidance was for a drop in 2019 with asset management being impacted by 4Q18’s market draw-down and outflows. For NIR, management guided a flat to slightly higher NII qoq amid higher asset yields, low interest-bearing deposits, and marginally lower non-interest-bearing deposits. On the expenses side, management does not expect the expenses’ base to increase in 2019 despite the full year impact of incremental technology investments which suggests that BK’s cost savings efforts still have more room to realize additional savings. On the back of this guidance, management still expects EPS to grow slightly with the continuation of the buyback program. This lowered guidance led to the lowering of our estimates in 2019; albeit this does not affect our valuation for the stock.

Cloudy outlook

The mixed results of BK provided confusing messages to investors. Although there were negative signs in term of a riskier market as core fees and net interest revenues missed consensus, there were also some positive revenue signs in terms of issuer services and FX fees. Also, the lower-than-expected expenses and the aggressive buyback program boost EPS and provide a solid basis for future growth.

While we do like the long-term outlook, given BK's ability to sustainably generate 20%+ returns, we can't get around the stock's lofty valuations at ~1.4x P/B. At current levels, we think the stock is already priced to perfection and, thus, would rather sit this one out for now given the lack of catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.