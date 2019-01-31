Flipping The Switch On Nintendo: 50% Upside Seen
Nintendo's classic game consoles are even more impressive than Switch, because they imply large valuation for Nintendo's classic game library.
Nintendo seems to me substantially undervalued, as it has a clear path to creating a subscription service around these games, which consumers seem to very much want.
Nintendo would also have further upside potential in such a scenario from boosted Switch sales producing further latest-generation game sales.
This projection is dependent on Nintendo phasing out classic consoles to prevent them from cannibalizing higher-margin Switch/subscription sales.
Assuming it does so, as I believe it will, Nintendo may have upside of 50% or more.
As Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF) prepares to announce its third quarter fiscal year earnings, evidence continues to grow that the company has turned a corner and is poised for continued strong growth in both revenue