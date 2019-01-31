Summary

Nintendo's classic game consoles are even more impressive than Switch, because they imply large valuation for Nintendo's classic game library.

Nintendo seems to me substantially undervalued, as it has a clear path to creating a subscription service around these games, which consumers seem to very much want.

Nintendo would also have further upside potential in such a scenario from boosted Switch sales producing further latest-generation game sales.

This projection is dependent on Nintendo phasing out classic consoles to prevent them from cannibalizing higher-margin Switch/subscription sales.

Assuming it does so, as I believe it will, Nintendo may have upside of 50% or more.